Over the past 25 years, no team has been more synonymous with the Super Bowl than the New England Patriots -- and tonight, they're back in the big game for the first time in seven years. New England will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, the same franchise it defeated 10 years ago in one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever.

Super Bowl LX marks the Patriots' 10th trip to the championship game since their stunning upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Overall, this is New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most in NFL history.

The Patriots enter tonight with a 6-5 record in Super Bowls and are 6-4 in the big game under owner Robert Kraft, a former Patriots season ticket holder who purchased the franchise in 1994. Of those six victories, Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP a record four times. Brady earned his fifth and final Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

While Brady and the Patriots have dominated the Super Bowl record books this century, other teams and players have left their mark on pro football's grandest stage as well. Below is a complete rundown of every result and MVP from the previous 59 Super Bowls.

Teams with the most Super Bowl wins

T-1: Patriots -- 6

T-1: Steelers -- 6

T-3: 49ers -- 5

T-3: Cowboys -- 5

T-5: Packers -- 4

T-5: Giants -- 4

T-5: Chiefs -- 4

A Patriots win tonight would make New England the first franchise with seven Super Bowl titles.

Players with the most Super Bowl MVP awards

1. Tom Brady -- 5

T-2. Joe Montana -- 3

T-2. Patrick Mahomes -- 3

T-4: Bart Starr -- 2

T-4: Terry Bradshaw -- 2

T-4: Eli Manning -- 2

Super Bowl results and MVPs