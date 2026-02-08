tom-brady.jpg
Over the past 25 years, no team has been more synonymous with the Super Bowl than the New England Patriots -- and tonight, they're back in the big game for the first time in seven years. New England will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, the same franchise it defeated 10 years ago in one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever.

Super Bowl LX marks the Patriots' 10th trip to the championship game since their stunning upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Overall, this is New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most in NFL history.

The Patriots enter tonight with a 6-5 record in Super Bowls and are 6-4 in the big game under owner Robert Kraft, a former Patriots season ticket holder who purchased the franchise in 1994. Of those six victories, Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP a record four times. Brady earned his fifth and final Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

While Brady and the Patriots have dominated the Super Bowl record books this century, other teams and players have left their mark on pro football's grandest stage as well. Below is a complete rundown of every result and MVP from the previous 59 Super Bowls.

Teams with the most Super Bowl wins

T-1: Patriots -- 6
T-1: Steelers -- 6
T-3: 49ers -- 5
T-3: Cowboys -- 5
T-5: Packers -- 4
T-5: Giants -- 4
T-5: Chiefs -- 4

A Patriots win tonight would make New England the first franchise with seven Super Bowl titles.

Players with the most Super Bowl MVP awards

1. Tom Brady -- 5
T-2. Joe Montana -- 3
T-2. Patrick Mahomes -- 3
T-4: Bart Starr -- 2
T-4: Terry Bradshaw -- 2
T-4: Eli Manning -- 2

Super Bowl results and MVPs

Super BowlDateScoreMVP
LIXFeb. 9, 2025Eagles 40, Chiefs 22Jalen Hurts
LVIIIFeb. 11, 2024Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)Patrick Mahomes
LVIIFeb. 12, 2023Chiefs 38, Eagles 35Patrick Mahomes
LVIFeb. 13, 2022Rams 23, Bengals 20Cooper Kupp
LVFeb. 7, 2021Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9Tom Brady
LIVFeb. 2, 2020Chiefs 31, 49ers 20Patrick Mahomes
LIIIFeb. 3, 2019Patriots 13, Rams 3Julian Edelman
LIIFeb. 4, 2018Eagles 41, Patriots 33Nick Foles
LIFeb. 5, 2017Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)Tom Brady
50Feb. 7, 2016Broncos 24, Panthers 10Von Miller
XLIXFeb. 1, 2015Patriots 28, Seahawks 24Tom Brady
XLVIIIFeb. 2, 2014Seahawks 43, Broncos 8Malcolm Smith
XLVIIFeb. 3, 2013Ravens 34, 49ers 31Joe Flacco
XLVIFeb. 5, 2012Giants 21, Patriots 17Eli Manning
XLVFeb. 6, 2011Packers 31, Steelers 25Aaron Rodgers
XLIVFeb. 7, 2010Saints 31, Colts 17Drew Brees
XLIIIFeb. 1, 2009Steelers 27, Cardinals 23Santonio Holmes
XLIIFeb. 3, 2008Giants 17, Patriots 14Eli Manning
XLIFeb. 4, 2007Colts 29, Bears 17Peyton Manning
XLFeb. 5, 2006Steelers 21, Seahawks 10Hines Ward
XXXIXFeb. 6, 2005Patriots 24, Eagles 21Deion Branch
XXXVIIIFeb. 1, 2004Patriots 32, Panthers 29Tom Brady
XXXVIIJan. 26, 2003Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21Dexter Jackson
XXXVIFeb. 3, 2002Patriots 20, Rams 17Tom Brady
XXXVJan. 28, 2001Ravens 34, Giants 7Ray Lewis
XXXIVJan. 30, 2000Rams 23, Titans 16Kurt Warner
XXXIIIJan. 31, 1999Broncos 34, Falcons 19John Elway
XXXIIJan. 25, 1998Broncos 31, Packers 24Terrell Davis
XXXIJan. 26, 1997Packers 35, Patriots 21Desmond Howard
XXXJan. 28, 1996Cowboys 27, Steelers 17Larry Brown
XXIXJan. 29, 199549ers 49, Chargers 26Steve Young
XXVIIIJan. 30, 1994Cowboys 30, Bills 13Emmitt Smith
XXVIIJan. 31, 1993Cowboys 52, Bills 17Troy Aikman
XXVIJan. 26, 1992Washington 37, Bills 24Mark Rypien
XXVJan. 27, 1991Giants 20, Bills 19Ottis Anderson
XXIVJan. 28, 199049ers 55, Broncos 10Joe Montana
XXIIIJan. 22, 198949ers 20, Bengals 16Jerry Rice
XXIIJan. 31, 1988Washington 42, Broncos 10Doug Williams
XXIJan. 25, 1987Giants 39, Broncos 20Phil Simms
XXJan. 26, 1986Bears 46, Patriots 10Richard Dent
XIXJan. 20, 198549ers 38, Dolphins 16Joe Montana
XVIIIJan. 22, 1984Raiders 38, Washington 9Marcus Allen
XVIIJan. 30, 1983Washington 27, Dolphins 17John Riggins
XVIJan. 24, 198249ers 26, Bengals 21Joe Montana
XVJan. 25, 1981Raiders 27, Eagles 10Jim Plunkett
XIVJan. 20, 1980Steelers 31, Rams 19Terry Bradshaw
XIIIJan. 21, 1979Steelers 35, Cowboys 31Terry Bradshaw
XIIJan. 15, 1978Cowboys 27, Broncos 10H. Martin, R. White
XIJan. 9, 1977Raiders 32, Vikings 14Fred Biletnikoff
XJan. 18, 1976Steelers 21, Cowboys 17Lynn Swann
IXJan. 12, 1975Steelers 16, Vikings 6Franco Harris
VIIIJan. 13, 1974Dolphins 24, Vikings 7Larry Csonka
VIIJan. 14, 1973Dolphins 14, Washington 7Jake Scott
VIJan. 16, 1972Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3Roger Staubach
VJan. 17, 1971Colts 16, Cowboys 13Chuck Howley
IVJan. 11, 1970Chiefs 23, Vikings 7Len Dawson
IIIJan. 12, 1969Jets 16, Colts 7Joe Namath
IIJan. 14, 1968Packers 33, Raiders 14Bart Starr
IJan. 15, 1967Packers 35, Chiefs 10Bart Starr