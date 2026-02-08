A full list of every Super Bowl winner, score and MVP in NFL history
The Patriots are tied with Pittsburgh for most Super Bowl wins, while Tom Brady's five Super Bowl MVPs are the NFL record
Over the past 25 years, no team has been more synonymous with the Super Bowl than the New England Patriots -- and tonight, they're back in the big game for the first time in seven years. New England will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, the same franchise it defeated 10 years ago in one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever.
Super Bowl LX marks the Patriots' 10th trip to the championship game since their stunning upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Overall, this is New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most in NFL history.
The Patriots enter tonight with a 6-5 record in Super Bowls and are 6-4 in the big game under owner Robert Kraft, a former Patriots season ticket holder who purchased the franchise in 1994. Of those six victories, Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP a record four times. Brady earned his fifth and final Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
While Brady and the Patriots have dominated the Super Bowl record books this century, other teams and players have left their mark on pro football's grandest stage as well. Below is a complete rundown of every result and MVP from the previous 59 Super Bowls.
Teams with the most Super Bowl wins
T-1: Patriots -- 6
T-1: Steelers -- 6
T-3: 49ers -- 5
T-3: Cowboys -- 5
T-5: Packers -- 4
T-5: Giants -- 4
T-5: Chiefs -- 4
A Patriots win tonight would make New England the first franchise with seven Super Bowl titles.
Players with the most Super Bowl MVP awards
1. Tom Brady -- 5
T-2. Joe Montana -- 3
T-2. Patrick Mahomes -- 3
T-4: Bart Starr -- 2
T-4: Terry Bradshaw -- 2
T-4: Eli Manning -- 2
Super Bowl results and MVPs
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Score
|MVP
|LIX
|Feb. 9, 2025
|Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
|Jalen Hurts
|LVIII
|Feb. 11, 2024
|Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)
|Patrick Mahomes
|LVII
|Feb. 12, 2023
|Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
|Patrick Mahomes
|LVI
|Feb. 13, 2022
|Rams 23, Bengals 20
|Cooper Kupp
|LV
|Feb. 7, 2021
|Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
|Tom Brady
|LIV
|Feb. 2, 2020
|Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
|Patrick Mahomes
|LIII
|Feb. 3, 2019
|Patriots 13, Rams 3
|Julian Edelman
|LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Eagles 41, Patriots 33
|Nick Foles
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Broncos 24, Panthers 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Ravens 34, 49ers 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|Giants 21, Patriots 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Packers 31, Steelers 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|Saints 31, Colts 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|Giants 17, Patriots 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Colts 29, Bears 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|Patriots 24, Eagles 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|Patriots 32, Panthers 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|Patriots 20, Rams 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Ravens 34, Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|Rams 23, Titans 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Broncos 34, Falcons 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Broncos 31, Packers 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Packers 35, Patriots 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|49ers 49, Chargers 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Cowboys 30, Bills 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Cowboys 52, Bills 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Bills 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|Giants 20, Bills 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|49ers 55, Broncos 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|49ers 20, Bengals 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Broncos 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|Giants 39, Broncos 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Bears 46, Patriots 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|49ers 38, Dolphins 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Raiders 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Dolphins 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|49ers 26, Bengals 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Raiders 27, Eagles 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Steelers 31, Rams 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Raiders 32, Vikings 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Steelers 16, Vikings 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Dolphins 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Colts 16, Cowboys 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|Jets 16, Colts 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Packers 33, Raiders 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Packers 35, Chiefs 10
|Bart Starr