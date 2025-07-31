Terry McLaurin said earlier this month he wanted to stay with the Washington Commanders. Now the star wide receiver is angling to play elsewhere, requesting a trade from the team on the day of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, as ESPN reported.

The Pro Bowl pass catcher told reporters prior to training camp that he was "disappointed and frustrated" over a lack of productive contract talks with team brass. McLaurin, who skipped the Commanders' mandatory minicamp, indicated he was also prepared to extend his holdout: "Without any progressive discussions" related to a new deal, he said, "it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field" for Washington. And now, apparently, he's taken that stance a step further.

McLaurin, who is technically signed through 2025, repeatedly sandwiched those comments of frustration between a stated desire to resolve differences in Washington. It's also hard to envision the Commanders doing anything but ultimately meeting McLaurin's financial demands, given their win-now approach around quarterback Jayden Daniels. Still, the wideout appears justified in his efforts to seek a pay raise, as his $23.2 million average annual value now ranks outside the top 15 at his position.

On the off chance general manager Adam Peters grants McLaurin's request and fields offers, perhaps as part of a trade for another wideout to pair with offseason addition Deebo Samuel, these clubs could be top suitors:

This is something of a make-or-break year for Shane Steichen's offense, and all signs point to the Colts leaning on a combination of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson under center. That spells trouble. Perhaps the best way to offset that predicament is by further stocking the cupboard out wide, especially with not a ton of resources devoted to the quarterback spot. Washington might only move McLaurin if it can get veteran help in return, so it's also possible Indy would throw another wideout back to D.C. to facilitate a deal.

Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning AFC champions aren't flush with extra cap space, and they've preferred to dig through the bargain bin to outfit Patrick Mahomes' receiving corps, throwing draft-pick darts and rental deals on guys like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. With at least three of those receivers already hurt or still recovering from injury, might Andy Reid and Brett Veach look to make a splash for a readymade weapon? You can bet Mahomes wouldn't turn this down; he's admitted he'd like to bring the downfield ball back into the Chiefs' attack.

Are the Raiders one wideout away from contending? No, probably not. But when you turn the keys over to a 34-year-old quarterback (Geno Smith) and 73-year-old coach (Pete Carroll), you're clearly interested in making the most of 2025. And they could use a pass-catching complement for star tight end Brock Bowers. Better yet, they have money to offer McLaurin, boasting $37 million in remaining salary cap space, plus a whopping $99 million in 2026.

Maybe McLaurin timed his trade request so one of the Hall of Fame Game teams really takes notice? Jim Harbaugh has prioritized old-school toughness in building the Bolts, adding not one but two bruising running backs in Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris this offseason. What better way to finish constructing a firm infrastructure for Justin Herbert than by reeling in a legitimate field-stretcher to pair with route-running extraordinaire Ladd McConkey, especially with Mike Williams retiring before his second Los Angeles stint could even begin? The Chargers still have in excess of $30 million in remaining cap space going into 2025.

Like the Raiders, the Jets aren't necessarily built to contend in 2025 as much as successfully transition to a new culture and regime. They have money to spare, however, with close to $30 million in remaining cap space, plus a relatively dire need for pass-catching weapons opposite Garrett Wilson, who's now locked in with a deal of his own. As a bonus, new quarterback Justin Fields shares an Ohio State background with McLaurin, and Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner was previously McLaurin's play-caller in Washington.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers already gave the Commanders a starting wideout in Deebo Samuel. Now it might be time for Washington to repay the favor. We highly doubt Adam Peters has any interest in supplying a fellow NFC contender with a premium wideout, but what if John Lynch is desperate for immediate Brock Purdy help, what with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall battling recent or ongoing injuries? McLaurin would be a plug-and-play starter, and perhaps the Commanders could still get a quality veteran wideout, such as Jauan Jennings, as part of the move.