At long last, we finally know the full NFL schedule. The date, time and location of all 272 regular-season games was revealed on Thursday night, and our team here at CBS Sports has had the schedule covered from every conceivable angle.

We've got the full schedule of games on CBS and Paramount+. We've got the Sunday, Monday and Thursday night schedules. We've got the Thanksgiving and Christmas schedules. We've got the international slate. We've got team-by-team and week-by-week schedules. We've got winners and losers. We've got every game in Week 1, ranked. We've got the NFL's EVP of media distribution breaking things down with CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

And in the space below, we're going to detail some of the best revenge games of the season.

Week 1: Patriots at Seahawks

The NFL season will start off with a bang as fans are treated to a Super Bowl rematch right out of the gate. The Seahawks totally dominated the Patriots throughout Super Bowl LX, and New England will get its chance to avenge that game by going into Lumen Field and trying to come away with a win in one of the toughest environments in the NFL.

Week 1, Week 3: Titans vs. Jets, Titans at Giants

Robert Saleh is the head coach of the Titans. He used to be the head coach of the Jets. Things did not end well for Saleh in New York. The Titans play the Jets in Week 1. Brian Daboll is the offensive coordinator of the Titans. He used to be the head coach of the Giants. Things did not end well for Daboll in New York. The Titans play the Giants in Week 3. Giddy up.

Week 5: Packers vs. Bears

The Packers suffered a devastating loss to their division rivals in the playoffs last season, blowing a 27-16 lead by giving up two touchdown passes to Caleb Williams in the final 4 minutes and 18 seconds of regulation. Chicago scored 25 fourth-quarter points in all, having trailed 21-6 coming into the period. The two teams had split the regular-season series in dramatic fashion as well, and now the Packers will get an early chance to make up for having lost the rubber match.

Week 7: Chiefs at Seahawks

Kenneth Walker won Super Bowl MVP as he rushed for 135 yards against the Patriots in Seattle's victory over New England, and he immediately hit the free-agent market a month later. The Seahawks elected to let him leave in free agency for a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Walker's new team will head up to Seattle to face his old team in Week 7.

Week 8: Jets vs. Raiders

Geno Smith's one season with the Raiders ... did not go well. Smith went 2-13 in 15 starts, leading the league with 17 interceptions along the way. The Raiders unceremoniously dumped him just one season into the three-year contract they gave him last offseason. Smith is now back where his career started, and he'll get his chance to exact his revenge on the team that cut its ties.

Week 12: Colts vs. Giants

Daniel Jones spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Giants. He essentially had one successful season with New York, struggling through most of the rest of his tenure. He was ignominiously benched midway through the 2024 campaign and subsequently released. He landed with the Vikings for the rest of that season before signing with the Colts last year, where he seemingly resurrected his career. Now, he has a chance to make the Giants regret their decision. Or at least, to stick it to them, because the Giants are presumably pretty happy with Jaxson Dart.

Week 14: Falcons at Browns

Kevin Stefanski coached the Browns from 2020 through 2025. During that time, he amazingly led the Browns to the playoffs twice -- and he even won a game there in 2020. But the Browns went just 8-26 in 2024 and 2025, and they fired Stefanski at the end of the 2025 season. It didn't take long for him to find another job, as he was hired by Atlanta just 12 days after being fired. Late in the season, he gets to make his return to Cleveland.

Week 15: Ravens at Steelers

Last season, the Ravens and Steelers played for the AFC North in the final week of the regular season. The Steelers led 26-24 going into the final drive of the game, on which Lamar Jackson led Baltimore down to the 26-yard line, setting up a 44-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Loop. Loop missed that kick wide right, sending Pittsburgh to the postseason and Baltimore home. The league waited a while to send the Ravens back to the scene of the crime, but they'll get their chance in Week 15.

Week 17: Broncos at Patriots

The Broncos were working at a deficit when they played the Patriots in the AFC title game. Quarterback Bo Nix missed the game with a broken ankle, thrusting Jarrett Stidham into the starting quarterback role. Stidham hadn't thrown a pass in a regular-season or playoff game since 2023, and he went 17 of 31 for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception against New England as Denver's offense struggled. Hopefully for Denver, Nix will be healthy for the rematch out in New England.

Week 17: Ravens at Bengals

Trey Hendrickson spent the last five years with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning one All-Pro nod and four Pro Bowls along the way. He wanted a new contract from the Bengals, and Cincy instead mostly strung him along and did not oblige. Hendrickson hit free agency this offseason and signed a monster deal with one of Cincinnati's biggest rivals, and will return to Paycor Stadium late in the year.