It's time for college basketball to -- finally -- crown a new champion. The NCAA Tournament is about to tip off from Indiana with all 68 teams in the field descending on the Hoosier State in hopes of winning that coveted title. This marks the first edition of the Big Dance to take place as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that sent shockwaves across the country last March.

While filling out bracket is a time-honored tradition this time of year, many more fans are going to be financially invested in individual games throughout the first weekend. Luckily, William Hill Sportsbook has already put out the lines and spreads for each game that is set to take place over the first five days of action.

The biggest favorite of the opening round (so far as Gonzaga and Illinois await their first foe) is Baylor. The Bears are a monstrous 26-point favorite against the Hartford Hawks, who are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the America East Tournament. But there's plenty of close calls and near pick'ems among the first 36 games.

Here's some truth: If you're not a gambler, these odds should give you an idea for how handicappers are projecting these games. So before you go pick a No. 12 seed over a No. 5 seed (classic!) and fill out the rest of your printable bracket, do a little scan through the odds below to make sure you're not going crazy. Trust me, you'll be better off in your bracket pool being fully armed with this knowledge.

First Four

Thursday, March 18

No. 16 No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (-1) vs. Texas Southern -- East Region

No. 16 Appalachian State (-3.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State -- West Region

No. 11 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 11 UCLA -- East Region

No. 11 Drake (-2) vs. No. 11 Wichita State -- West Region

First Round

South Region

No. 1 Baylor (-25.5) vs. No. 16 Hartford

No. 8 North Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 5 Villanova (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Winthrop

No. 4 Purdue (-7.5) vs. No. 13 North Texas

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4) vs. No. 11 Utah State

No. 3 Arkansas (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 10 Virginia Tech (PICK) vs. No. 7 Florida

No. 2 Ohio State (-16) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois (-22.5) vs. No. 16 Drexel

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 5 Tennessee (-9) vs. No. 12 Oregon State

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 6 San Diego State (-3) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

No. 3 West Virginia (-13) vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 10 Rutgers (-1) vs. No. 7 Clemson

No. 2 Houston (-20) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

East Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's/No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 LSU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure

No. 5 Colorado (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Georgetown

No. 4 Florida State (-10.5) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State/No. 11 UCLA

No. 3 Texas (-9) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian

No. 7 UConn (-3) vs. No. 10 Maryland

No. 2 Alabama (-17) vs. No. 15 Iona

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/No. 16 Appalachian State

No. 8 Oklahoma (-1) vs. No. 9 Missouri

No. 5 Creighton (-7) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State/No. 11 Drake

No. 3 Kansas (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon (-5) vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Iowa (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

