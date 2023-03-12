Despite its second loss to Texas in a week, Kansas is still the overall No. 1 seed in the latest Bracketology heading into Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks lost the Big 12 Tournament championship game to the Longhorns 76-56 on Saturday, who are now the top No. 2 seed in the projected bracket.

No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston and Purdue won as well and remain in that order on the top line of the bracket behind Kansas before they play for their respective conference tournament championships Sunday.

Houston may be without star Marcus Sasser, who suffered a groin injury in the Cougars' win over Cincinnati on Saturday, when they face Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final. He is considered a game-time decision.

The Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament final and the Boilermakers will take on Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

UCLA played its first challenging opponent since the loss of Jaylen Clark to a season-ending injury. The Bruins lost the Pac-12 title game to Arizona 61-59 giving the Wildcats two wins in three games against UCLA this season. I moved Arizona up to the No. 2 line, supplanting UCLA, which has dropped to a No. 3 seed and the ninth overall seed. The injury to Clark was a consideration here.

Marquette, which won the Big East Tournament championship on Saturday, and Gonzaga, are the other No. 2 seeds.

Bid-stealers shoot blanks

Despite a couple of good chances, there were no bid stealers Saturday and there weren't any this season either.

FAU crushed UAB in the Conference USA Tournament Championship Game to prevent the Blazers from stealing a bid. Houston and Memphis won the semifinal games of the AAC Tournament, knocking out two more potential bid stealers.

Vanderbilt lost big to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals to remain among the "First Four Out." and the Commodores will not be stealing a bid either. Finally, Ohio State lost to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, ending the Buckeyes' hopes of playing their way into the field.

I may do some more tweaking on Selection Sunday based on the results of championship game results, but I do not expect to make any other changes as we get ready for the bracket to be revealed at 6 p.m. on the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

All references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.