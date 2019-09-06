Drive Chart
NCO
WASHST

N. Colorado-Washington St. Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 06, 2019

Now that Washington State coach Mike Leach has settled on Anthony Gordon as the starting quarterback, the No. 22 Cougars are looking to answer some questions at outside receiver.

The problem is not a dearth of talent. It's too much available talent.

Senior Calvin Jackson Jr., junior Tay Martin and freshman Rodrick Fisher are battling for the two starting jobs available at the outside receiver position.

''Don't have a clear-cut plan with that,'' Leach said this week as the Cougars prepared for their game Saturday against Northern Colorado. ''Part of it is those guys are kind of playing keep away with us just a little bit. One guy looks like he's the best player. Then the other player beats him out. Then the other player beats him out. And so it goes.''

Fisher caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Gordon on the first drive last Saturday against New Mexico State, a game the Cougars won 58-7. ''I thought he played fast,'' Leach said. ''He doesn't waste any time playing slow.''

Gordon, who beat out Gage Gubrud to make his first start for the Cougars, completed 29 of 35 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns, tying Luke Falk for the team record for most touchdowns in a first start. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

The Cougars (1-0) turn that offensive prowess this week on Northern Colorado (0-1) which gave up 382 yards in a 35-18 loss at San Jose State last week.

Bears coach Earnest Collins Jr. felt his team could have done much more. ''We could have kept running the ball because they couldn't stop it,'' Collins said. ''It's one of those games you could have won and should have won but we can learn a lot from it.''

Other things to know as Washington State prepares to host Northern Colorado of the Big Sky Conference:

WHO'S NO. 2?

While Gordon is the starting quarterback, a question has emerged about whether Gubrud or Trey Tinsley is the backup. Both played against New Mexico State.

''It appears to me they're pretty neck and neck,'' Leach said. ''I think they're pretty close.''

Gubrud is a graduate transfer who played a lot at Eastern Washington, while Tinsley has been with the Cougars since 2016 but has gotten little playing time.

Gubrud, who threw a late touchdown pass against New Mexico State, became the first player ever to throw a touchdown pass both for and against the Cougars. He threw eight touchdown passes against the Cougars while he was with Eastern Washington.

BEARS QB

Northern Colorado quarterback Jacob Knipp has suffered season-ending injuries three times in his college career.

But the sixth-year senior is back leading the Bears. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Knipp is considered one of the better quarterbacks in the FCS and has dreams of playing in the NFL.

He said pro scouts ''just want to see me string a stretch of games together and stay healthy.''

NUMBERS GAME

Washington State piled up more than 600 yards of offense against New Mexico State, the eighth time the Cougars have topped that mark under Leach. ... Washington State has shut out four opponents in the past six years, tops in the Pac-12. Stanford and Washington have two shutouts each in that time. ... Washington State is 119-21 against current members of the Big Sky Conference. This is the first time the Cougars have played Northern Colorado.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
N. Colorado 0-1 -----
22 Washington St. 1-0 -----
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
N. Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Knipp 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 177 1 2 91.3
J. Knipp 26/44 177 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Hall 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 77 0
M. Hall 20 77 0 16
J. Ison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
J. Ison 9 33 0 8
J. Knipp 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 0 0
J. Knipp 12 0 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Fairman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 53 0
W. Fairman 10 53 0 39
D. Warren 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 1
D. Warren 8 52 1 15
M. Hall 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
M. Hall 4 43 0 32
J. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Mitchell 3 24 0 11
D. DeLaCroix 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. DeLaCroix 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Root 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
C. Root 3/3 0 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
T. Tinsley 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 128 1
M. Borghi 10 128 1 54
C. Markoff 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
C. Markoff 5 7 0 5
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McIntosh 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 1
D. Patmon 7 103 1 48
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 91 2
T. Harris 4 91 2 54
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
R. Fisher 3 66 1 41
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
D. Martin 5 57 0 32
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
E. Winston Jr. 5 51 1 19
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
K. Woods 4 40 0 26
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
R. Bell 2 18 1 9
B. Gray 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Gray 2 13 0 11
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Borghi 2 11 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Pladson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Pladson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores