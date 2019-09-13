Drive Chart
PITT
PSU

Pittsburgh-Penn St. Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 13, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Although youth keeps them from fully appreciating their programs' shared past, these Penn State and Pittsburgh players could occupy a significant place in the rivalry's history.

The game Saturday between the No. 13 Nittany Lions (2-0) and Panthers (1-1) will be the 100th meeting in the intrastate series that began in 1893. It ran from 1900-31 and 1935-1992 before becoming a four-game series in the late 90s.

But their fourth meeting since 2016 could be the last, for the foreseeable future.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke asked the Nittany Lions in 2017 about extending the series, but Penn State declined. That's in part because of less flexibility with a schedule that includes nine Big Ten conference games. The Panthers play just eight in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Both Lyke and Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour declined requests from The Associated Press this week to discuss the future of the rivalry.

''We are not closing the door,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We are open to a bunch of different discussions, whether that is home and home, whether that is neutral site, whatever that may be. But it sure would make it a lot easier if we both were playing eight conference games or nine conference games.''

Barbour and Franklin have noted that Penn State wants to play one Power Five opponent and two Group of Five schools each year.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has said he'd like the rivalry to continue. The Panthers won in 2016, with Penn State taking the last two games.

''It's a big game because it's a rivalry game, in state,'' Narduzzi said. ''You know, again, I'm going to emphasize to our kids, you might be the last team to ever get to play this game.''

COUNTER INTEL

The Nittany Lions spent a lot of time in camp changing their signaling system for this game.

They had to do so after safety John Petrishen transferred to the Panthers in August. The Western Pennsylvania native played in just 16 games over three years for Penn State, but was particularly familiar with the team's communication methods, Franklin said.

Penn State's offense doesn't huddle and relies on sideline signals for all on-field communication.

''I think you pick it up pretty quickly,'' tight end Nick Bowers said. ''You kind of get the gist from the other signals, but I mean, for the most part, it's just about your preparation.''

PASSING FANCY

The Panthers are trying to modernize their offense under first-year coordinator Mark Whipple, a makeover designed to achieve more balance after Pitt has relied heavily on the run in recent years. The early results are mixed. Pickett was erratic in the opener against Virginia, thanks in part to an offensive line featuring four new starters. The Panthers took a step forward against Ohio, with Pickett throwing for a career-high 321 yards. The going may be tougher against the Nittany Lions.

''Kenny has that in him every game,'' wide receiver Maurice Ffrench said. ''We all just have to click.''

FORMIDABLE FRONT?

Pitt's defensive line has taken a step forward despite losing starters Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp to season-ending knee injuries. The Panthers rolled up six sacks against Ohio, with Jaylen Twyman collecting three, the most by a Pitt defensive tackle since NFL star Aaron Donald in 2011.

''We've got some young guys in there just playing their first games,'' Narduzzi said. ''I think that's something you have to look at, and it's not what we want it to be. It's not where we wanted to be (but) we'll just continue to get better every week, I think, with those young guys playing for us.''

THIRD DOWN WOES

Despite racking up 1,010 yards and 124 points through the first two weeks, the Nittany Lions have been dreadful on third downs. They have converted just 3 of 17 third-down tries.

''For us to take the next step, we need to continue to be explosive on first and second down and be more efficient on third down, and then we'll be really difficult to deal with,'' Franklin said.

---

Sports Writer Will Graves contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Pittsburgh 1-1 -----
13 Penn State 2-0 -----
PSU -17, O/U 53
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 506 2 2 118.1
K. Pickett 47/78 506 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 114 1
A. Davis 21 114 1 22
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 56 1
V. Davis 14 56 1 13
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
V. Carter 7 30 0 10
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
T. Sibley Jr. 10 26 0 8
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 15 0
K. Pickett 14 15 0 11
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Ffrench 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 192 1
M. Ffrench 16 192 1 74
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 0
T. Mack 9 90 0 23
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 0
A. Davis 3 72 0 59
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
T. Tipton 5 53 1 20
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
W. Gragg 7 42 0 11
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Mathews 2 30 0 18
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 3 22 0 11
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
V. Carter 1 3 0 3
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sibley Jr. 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 4/4
A. Kessman 2/4 0 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 559 6 0 215
S. Clifford 30/45 559 6 0
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 62 1 0 139.3
W. Levis 11/14 62 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 108 1
D. Ford 7 108 1 81
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 108 0
S. Clifford 18 108 0 58
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 66 2
J. Brown 11 66 2 23
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 3
N. Cain 10 46 3 9
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
W. Levis 5 21 0 12
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 1
R. Slade 8 17 1 5
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Hamler 1 16 0 16
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 177 2
K. Hamler 7 177 2 45
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 124 2
P. Freiermuth 9 124 2 28
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 122 2
J. Dotson 5 122 2 56
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. Shorter 4 45 0 17
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Brown 2 31 0 18
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
R. Slade 1 26 0 26
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 2 13 0 14
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
D. Ford 3 6 0 4
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 16/16
J. Pinegar 3/3 0 16/16 25
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores