Penn St.-Iowa Preview

  • Oct 11, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Penn State has beaten its first five opponents by nearly 40 points per game.

The Nittany Lions' next three games may not be quite so easy.

No. 10 Penn State's playoff hopes will likely hinge on how it performs during a brutal stretch that begins Saturday at 17th-ranked Iowa. The Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will be the first Top 25 team the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) face this season, and they'll be followed by a home date with No. 16 Michigan and a trip to Michigan State.

Iowa will also represent the biggest test yet for quarterback Sean Clifford and Penn State's high-flying offense. The Hawkeyes are third nationally in scoring defense at 8.8 points a game, behind only Wisconsin (5.8) and the Nittany Lions (7.4) in coach Kirk Ferentz's 21st season in charge.

''It's amazing. You put the tape on, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it looks the same as it did four years ago,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''I hope that (doesn't) come off the wrong way, because I mean that as the ultimate compliment. They do what they do, and they do it really well.''

SPUTTERING HAWKS

Iowa's defense was brilliant in last week's 10-3 loss at Michigan, holding the Wolverines to just 267 yards. The Hawkeyes were pitiful on offense as senior quarterback Nate Stanley threw his first three interceptions of the season. Iowa also allowed eight sacks and finished with just one yard rushing.

''The negative yardage plays are always going to affect you,'' Ferentz said. ''Part of that was our lack of execution, maybe part of that's Michigan, being a really athletic, aggressive defensive team. But that being said, we are looking at the same kind of opponent this week.''

CLIFFORD VS. IOWA SECONDARY

Clifford, a first-year starter, leads the Big Ten with 288.6 yards a game, and his 16 yards per completion ranks sixth nationally. But Iowa excels at defending the pass. The Hawkeyes are giving up just 5.9 yards per attempt and have as many interceptions, four, as passing touchdowns allowed.

''Looks like he's got a great future, so hopefully we can find a way to slow him down a little bit,'' Ferentz said of Clifford.

CARDIAC FINISHES

Iowa and Penn State have been known to put on a show. The Nittany Lions won in Iowa City in 2017 on a walk-off touchdown pass from Trace McSorley, and last year Stanley threw a pick at Penn State's goal line with 3:18 left as the Nittany Lions survived 30-24. Iowa has lost five straight in the series, but prior to that the Hawkeyes won eight of nine in the series - including a last-second 24-23 win in 2008 that knocked Penn State out of the national title chase. Iowa's quarterback in that game, Ricky Stanzi, is the team's honorary captain this week.

EXTRA POINTS

Franklin is 3-0 against Iowa. ... Hawkeyes freshman Tyler Goodson, who started the season fourth on the depth chart, leads all Big Ten running backs with 14 receptions. ... Neither Penn State nor Iowa has allowed more than 17 points in a game this season. ... In a series that often comes down to the wire, the Hawkeyes are in good hands with kicker Keith Duncan. He's second nationally with 11 field goals and has missed just one all year.

HE SAID IT

''The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences. Black, white, brown. Catholic, Jewish or Muslim. Rich or poor. Rural or urban. Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair. They are all in that locker room together.'' - Franklin in response to a letter defensive back Jonathan Sutherland received from a Penn State fan criticizing his dreadlocks.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1443 12 2 182.8
S. Clifford 90/135 1443 12 2
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 1 0 111.1
W. Levis 14/22 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 217 3
J. Brown 31 217 3 85
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 208 5
N. Cain 35 208 5 27
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 200 2
S. Clifford 43 200 2 58
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 198 2
D. Ford 26 198 2 81
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 2
W. Levis 13 66 2 12
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 51 2
R. Slade 24 51 2 9
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Hamler 3 7 0 16
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Dotson 1 4 0 4
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 394 4
K. Hamler 19 394 4 58
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 242 3
J. Dotson 12 242 3 72
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 178 3
P. Freiermuth 15 178 3 28
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 136 1
N. Bowers 5 136 1 55
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 1
J. Brown 7 89 1 37
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
R. Slade 7 89 0 40
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
J. Shorter 7 88 0 18
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
D. George 4 59 0 22
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
N. Cain 5 47 0 20
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
D. Chisena 2 46 0 40
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 31/31
J. Pinegar 4/5 0 31/31 43
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1225 8 3 138.9
N. Stanley 99/160 1225 8 3
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 311 2
M. Sargent 61 311 2 22
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 291 1
T. Young 41 291 1 52
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 217 0
T. Goodson 40 217 0 27
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 1
I. Smith-Marsette 5 43 1 16
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 9 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
B. Ross 4 3 1 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -26 1
N. Stanley 32 -26 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 314 3
I. Smith-Marsette 19 314 3 58
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 3
B. Smith 17 215 3 34
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 194 0
N. Ragaini 17 194 0 45
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 190 1
T. Tracy Jr. 12 190 1 33
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 123 0
M. Sargent 11 123 0 41
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 83 0
T. Goodson 14 83 0 31
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
S. Beyer 4 57 0 27
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Wieting 2 10 0 6
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 2
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 14/14
K. Duncan 11/12 0 14/14 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
