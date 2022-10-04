|
|
|MIZZOU
|FLA
Florida has revenge on its mind vs. Missouri
Florida will seek a payback victory when it hosts Missouri in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
The Gators will try to avenge their 24-23 overtime loss to Tigers last year at Columbia, Mo., when the teams square off at Gainesville, Fla, this week.
"The guys that we've got, we're a different team," Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp said. "We're a better team. I know we can take the right progressions in order to come out victorious in that game. We're just going to work towards that this week."
The Gators (3-2, 0-2) are coming off a 52-17 victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday. That game was delayed one day due to Hurricane Ian, leaving Florida with a shorter preparation week for Missouri (2-3, 0-2).
First-year Florida coach Billy Napier grew accustomed to such scheduling quirks in his previous job.
"One of the valuable things about the experience at Louisiana, we played about every turnaround possible," he said. "Last year we had two five-day turnarounds, we had six, we had eight, we had 17 one time."
Missouri staged an upset bid against then-No. 1 Georgia last week before losing 26-22.
"They've got some weapons. They've got some guys that can do some damage," Sapp said of Missouri. "We're going to make sure we take all the steps that are needed to be made to actually go out there and play against that team."
Missouri played stout defense against Georgia until it wore down late, and the Tigers will need another strong performance to contain the Florida offense.
"They're very big and physical up front with their offensive line," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "They've got a tremendously talented running back room. So it'll be a very difficult challenge."
Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for 693 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last two games. He also has rushed 18 times for 107 yards and two TDs.
"If you don't hit him in the mid-sternum to the thighs, you're not going to get him down," Drinkwitz said. "Very big, physical player, whether that's a free runner on a sack or in the run game. You've really got to run your feet through the tackle."
Florida has used a rotation of three running backs: Montrell Johnson Jr. (282 yards, four touchdowns), Trevor Etienne (223 yards, two TDs) and Nay'Quan Wright (153 yards, two TDs).
Missouri features a running back tandem of Nathaniel Peat (262 yards, one TD) and Cody Schrader (263, three TDs). First-year starting quarterback Brady Cook (88 of 140, 992 yards, five TDs) has a speedy receiving corps. But the Tigers might be missing their top receiver, Dominic Lovett (27 catches, 460 yards, two TDs).
"It's a lower leg injury," Drinkwitz said. "He is day-to-day. ... I think right now it's probably 50-50."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|205.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|253.6
|
|
|169.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|210.2
|
|
|374.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|463.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|88/140
|992
|5
|4
|
J. Abraham
|J. Abraham
|2/6
|34
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|56
|262
|1
|34
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|46
|261
|3
|63
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|40
|147
|2
|29
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|13
|52
|0
|22
|
M. Cox
|M. Cox
|9
|46
|0
|17
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|7
|40
|1
|17
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|6
|25
|1
|14
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|3
|5
|0
|18
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|27
|460
|2
|79
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|13
|127
|0
|25
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|10
|107
|0
|46
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|13
|94
|1
|18
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|7
|80
|0
|21
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|8
|51
|1
|12
|
T. Stephens
|T. Stephens
|3
|43
|1
|28
|
K. Chepyator
|K. Chepyator
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
M. Miller
|M. Miller
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|2
|17
|0
|25
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carlies
|J. Carlies
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Charleston
|J. Charleston
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Rakestraw Jr.
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|10/13
|0
|14/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|73/131
|1116
|4
|6
|
J. Kitna
|J. Kitna
|8/12
|152
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|38
|282
|4
|62
|
A. Richardson
|A. Richardson
|42
|241
|5
|45
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|35
|223
|2
|21
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|39
|153
|2
|14
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|5
|45
|1
|20
|
E. Battle
|E. Battle
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
C. Joseph
|C. Joseph
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter
|J. Shorter
|14
|314
|1
|75
|
R. Pearsall
|R. Pearsall
|13
|245
|1
|38
|
X. Henderson
|X. Henderson
|21
|202
|1
|28
|
K. Zipperer
|K. Zipperer
|11
|166
|1
|44
|
T. Whittemore
|T. Whittemore
|4
|87
|0
|33
|
D. Reynolds
|D. Reynolds
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
D. Zanders
|D. Zanders
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
K. Jackson
|K. Jackson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Johnson Jr.
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Lingard
|L. Lingard
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Wright
|N. Wright
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Pouncey
|J. Pouncey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney
|A. Burney
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Dexter Sr.
|G. Dexter Sr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Kimber
|J. Kimber
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek
|A. Mihalek
|4/6
|0
|17/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2