There was plenty of talk about Lane Kiffin finally getting the monkey off his back when Ole Miss took down Georgia over the weekend, but he wasn't the only one. Jaxson Dart was right there alongside Kiffin in those failures against the SEC's best, and it had been an albatross on an otherwise impressive career for Dart at Ole Miss.
Dart never had a horrible game in any of Ole Miss' previous entanglements with ranked SEC opponents, but he only had one great performance -- a five-touchdown effort in a 55-49 win over LSU last season. Still, beating No. 13 (at the time) LSU isn't on the same level as knocking off Georgia.
The irony? Dart wasn't incredible in the game! He finished with 249 total yards and averaged 9.0 yards per attempt, but he threw only one touchdown and also had an interception. But in a soggy weather duel with Carson Beck, Dart made plays when his team needed them, and they were the kinds of plays he failed to make in previous attempts to beat Alabama or Georgia (or even LSU earlier this year). This week, that's enough to move Dart up to No. 1. Some quarterbacks had better numbers this weekend, and some are having better seasons overall, but nobody had a bigger win for himself or his program.
- This is not a NFL Draft board ranking, nor is it based on any kind of statistical formula. Your numbers matter, sure, but overall, I'm ranking quarterbacks based on the "juice" they have at the current moment in time. It's a combination of how well you're playing, what you have accomplished and what you might accomplish in the near future. If you believe a QB I haven't listed should be listed, I only kept them off the list because I don't like you. Or, perhaps it's this second part.
- I don't rank any QB the week after a loss, or if they're injured. You could be the greatest QB of all time, but if you lose on Saturday, you won't be here. If you win, it's because your teammates did their jobs. If you lose, it's on you. Embrace it. Also, if you're currently injured and unavailable to play, sorry, but you're out here too. Availability is the most important ability.
|1
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss Rebels QB
|I can't promise he'll be here again next week because the overall performance on the season hasn't justified it, but he deserves it for now. I've long been a skeptic about Ole Miss' candidacy as a playoff team because it so often failed against playoff-caliber competition. Now it's proven it can beat a top program, and Dart's a big reason why. (Last Week: 5)
|2
Dillon Gabriel Oregon Ducks QB
|Sorry, Dillon, you dropped a spot this week. It's not like you became college football's all-time leader in touchdowns over the weekend or anything. What's that? You did? You passed Case Keenum, huh? Well, this is awkward! At +330, Gabriel has the best Heisman betting odds of any quarterback, according to DrafKings sportsbook. (1)
|3
Jalen Milroe Alabama Crimson Tide QB
|Milroe fell out of the rankings after Alabama's loss to Tennessee, and I didn't feel like slapping Missouri around was worthy of a return -- particularly because Milroe didn't do much in the game. That wasn't the case against LSU. Milroe only threw for 109 yards but rushed for 195 and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide spanked the Tigers on the road with a fake mascot watching from the sideline. (Not Ranked)
|4
Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes QB
|How much do you think the tortilla Sanders signed can fetch online? On the one hand, it's a unique collector's item. On the other, I'm not sure how long a tortilla will keep. That thing will get moldy eventually, right? Anyway, Shedeur finished with 307 total yards and four touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech, and the Buffs are firmly in the Big 12 title picture. (3)
|5
Will Howard Ohio State Buckeyes QB
|Will isn't climbing three spots this week for his performance against Purdue. Don't get me wrong, 267 yards and four touchdowns is nice, but it's Purdue. He's mostly moving up because of Cam Ward dropping out and Kurtis Rourke falling. (7)
|6
LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks QB
|The Gamecocks did not suffer a letdown following the win over Texas A&M. Instead, they handled business on the road with a 28-7 win over Vanderbilt. Sellers finished with 276 total yards and completed 14 of his 20 passes for 11.9 yards per attempt. If he suddenly develops into an efficient passer, watch out. (8)
|7
Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB
|Ewers finally completed the long road back to our power rankings. He had not looked the same since returning from his abdominal injury, but the old Ewers re-emerged in a 49-17 decimation of Florida. Quinn finished with 333 yards and five touchdowns. More importantly, he was pushing the ball down the field far more often than in previous weeks. (NR)
|8
Kurtis Rourke Indiana Hoosiers QB
|The Hoosiers beat Michigan, but it was not a pretty performance from Kurtis Rourke. He averaged only 7.4 yards per attempt against the Wolverines and was sacked four times. He also threw an interception to start the second half that could've turned the game on its head had the Hoosiers defense not stood up and held Michigan to a field goal. Still, it's been a great season overall, and I'm not knocking him out for one ugly win. (4)
|9
Kevin Jennings SMU Mustangs QB
|It was a nice weekend for SMU to have off as they sat at home and watched Miami lose to Georgia Tech. Miami's loss means the Mustangs have a cleaner path to the ACC Championship Game and a possible playoff berth. (6)
|10
Katin Houser East Carolina Pirates QB
|Sometimes a team goes into the tank after it fires its coach during the season. Sometimes it responds with two straight wins and outscores opponents 105-48. East Carolina is the latter! The Pirates tore Florida Atlantic apart, and Katin Houser finished with 395 yards and six touchdowns. Nobody in the country accounted for more scores than he did this weekend. (NR)
Honorable Mention: Jalon Daniels, Kansas; Riley Leonard, Notre Dame; John Mateer, Washington State; Jake Retzlaff, BYU; Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana