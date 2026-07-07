1:45 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Lee Prince Jr.



1:52 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Dajour Webb



1:45 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Trevoris Finley



1:43 WVU figuring things out with new linebackers



0:58 Is it finally Jaden Bray time for WVU?



1:50 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Rick Brown



1:43 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Wesley Flamer



1:58 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Zachary Gleason Jr.



2:00 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Carter Bonner



2:31 Sixty Second Scouting Report: Ethan Lawson



1:47 Inside the postgrad camp at WVU



2:44 The three proposals for private equity involved with WVU Athletics



1:55 Wren Baker's thoughts on CFB Playoff expansion



2:33 Wren Baker's thoughts on NCAA Tournament expansion



1:05 The latest on Mountaineer Field naming rights



1:44 Is federal help the 'best bet' for collegiate sports?



2:17 A lot of frustration with college athletics right now



1:44 WVU Athletics revenue continues to grow



0:43 The latest on the west tower update for WVU Football

