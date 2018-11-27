MLB rumors: Phillies, Yankees seen as front-runners for free agent Patrick Corbin

Left-hander Patrick Corbin unsurprisingly has been getting a lot of interest during his free agency this offseason. The 29-year-old is widely considered to be the top starter on the free-agent market. On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported that the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are seen as the favorites for Corbin, "but they are not alone in this chase."

Corbin is in for a visit. Phillies and Yankees are seen as favorites for PC but they are not alone in this chase. https://t.co/XhobG6Gkqb — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2018

On Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported that the Phillies are ready to sign multiple free agents before Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado make a decision. Corbin was among the list of players mentioned in the report. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Corbin is in Philadelphia and visiting the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, and Philly fans were abuzz on Twitter with one of the top free agents in town.

Twitter is buzzing about Patrick Corbin being in Philadelphia and at Citizens Bank Park today. Well, it is true. He is high on Phillies' wish list — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) November 27, 2018

It's no secret the Phillies are willing to spend big this offseason, but don't count out the Yankees, who have made it clear they're not done chasing Corbin even after trading for James Paxton. The Yankees need more left-handed starters, and Corbin, a New York native, would be a solid addition to their rotation.

Corbin has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2012, his first year in the majors. In 2018, he went 11-7 across 33 starts, recording a 3.15 ERA, throwing 246 strikeouts, and making his second career All-Star team. He finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting.