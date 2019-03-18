Padres, Indians reportedly remain engaged in discussions on Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer

The San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians continue to discuss a possible trade deal involving Cleveland starters Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin.

#Padres in continued discussions with #Indians on starting pitching, sources tell me and @dennistlin. Interest primarily in Bauer or Kluber, but asking price - while lower than before - remains beyond SD’s comfort level. Trade not close, unlikely to occur before Opening Day. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 18, 2019

The Padres have been linked with the Indians since December, when Cleveland became motivated to move Bauer or Kluber after Carlos Carrasco's three-year, $37.5 million extension. Both Kluber and Bauer were rumored to be on the trade market this offseason but as spring training got underway, a trade grew increasingly unlikely. Now with barely a week until the teams start their 2019 regular seasons, it looks like the trade rumors are picking back up. But Rosenthal noted that a trade will likely not come before Opening Day.

In December, the Padres were reportedly a strong contender to land Kluber and San Diego's outfielders Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe and catcher Austin Hedges had each been mentioned in the potential trade with Cleveland. Rosenthal reports that the asking price is lower now, but it still remains beyond the Padres' comfort level.

The Indians were also linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a Bauer and/or Kluber trade this past winter. Los Angeles appeared to be a good fit Cleveland as they had plenty of options to offer the outfield-needy Indians. But the Dodgers eventually moved Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds before the end of 2018.

Here are the 2018 numbers on Kluber…

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 ERA 2.89 WHIP .99 IP 215.0 BB 34 K 222

And Bauer…

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 2.21 WHIP 1.09 IP 175.1 BB 57 K 221

San Diego's rotation for 2019 has question marks. Padres starters posted a 5.09 ERA in 2018, the fourth-worst total in MLB. Their projected rotation of Joey Lucchesi, Robbie Erlin, Eric Lauer, Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm is young with very limited MLB service time. San Diego signed right-hander Garrett Richards in the offseason, but he's coming off Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the whole season. The Padres drafted Kluber in the fourth round of the 2007 draft and sent him to the Indians in the Ryan Ludwick/Jake Westbrook three-team deal at the 2010 trade deadline.