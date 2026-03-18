The 2026 World Baseball Classic is freshly behind us, and the United States suffered a loss in the final game for a second straight time -- this time in agonizing fashion to Venezuela. When it comes to Major League Baseball, our attentions now turn to the looming joy of Opening Day. On the international front, we have the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles ahead of us, and there's a possibility that we'll see MLB players suiting up for Team USA and other countries. More specific to the current moment, however, is the 2030 WBC, preliminary plans for which are in the works.

This raises an interesting hypothetical insofar as the 2030 WBC is concerned: What might the Team USA lineup and rotation look like four years from now?

This, of course, is a highly speculative exercise given that, you know, it's four years away, which means we're going to have to make some (lightly) educated guesses as to which players, young to young-ish in the here and now, are at the top of their guild come 2030. In other words, expect a lot of roster turnover from the current team (speaking of which, only one player in Team USA's starting lineup on Tuesday night -- Kyle Schwarber -- was in the lineup for the 2023 title game).

So below we'll lay out our guesses of varying degrees of wildness, going position by position and then also naming a four-man rotation. Trying to divine any kind of bullpen situation this far out would be a moron's errand, so we'll resist that non-temptation. For each selection, we'll list their age at the time of 2030 WBC. Yes, in a few instances we'll also indulge in a little predictive team-shifting for purposes of opprobrium on one hand and false hope on the other. Here to help, as always.

Onward all the way to the 2030 ...

Lineup

C - Drake Baldwin, Braves, age: 28

Catcher's a tough one because it's hard to know how long a given player is going to remain at that grueling position, and it's likewise hard to know which catching prospects will stick there long-term. Those caveats duly noted, we're going with Baldwin. The former third-rounder out of Missouri State was a consensus top 100 prospect coming up through the minors, and last season he distinguished himself by winning National League Rookie of the Year honors thanks to his strong production at the plate while topping 750 defensive innings behind it. He's got a bright future.

Also in the running: Shea Langeliers, Athletics; Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Dalton Rushing, Whoever the Dodgers Trade Him To; Ethan Salas, Padres

1B - Nick Kurtz, Athletics, age: 27

We've got the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year just above, so it's only fair to give equal time to the American League Rookie of the Year. Kurtz as a 22-year-old rook cracked 36 homers in just 117 games and had a towering OPS+ of 173 to go with it. As a former No. 4 overall pick, this kind of thing was expected from Kurtz, just not right away. He'll be a thumper for years to come.

Also in the running: Sal Stewart, Reds

2B - JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals, age: 27

Here's a forward-looking choice. Wetherholt has excellent plate discipline and on-base skills and shows pop to the gaps (and maybe eventually over the fence). He also has the potential to develop into a defensive plus at second base. One of the top prospects in the minors, he's likely to break camp as the Cardinals' starting second baseman and leadoff hitter as a rookie.

Also in the running: Jackson Holliday, Orioles; Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

3B - Konnor Griffin, Pirates, age: 23

Griffin is one of the top prospects in all of baseball right now, and in related matters he's fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he had a .941 OPS in his first pro season. He put up that figure across three levels, including Double-A, as a 19 year old. Doing that against such an older peer group is a sign of future greatness. We'll concur. Griffin may indeed still be a shortstop by 2030, but we'll slide him to the hot corner in deference to a shortstop about to be named.

Also in the running: Colt Emerson, Mariners; Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Colson Montgomery, White Sox

SS - Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, age: 29

Yes, the shortstop for the 2026 version of Team USA will be back in 2030, and by that point we'll probably be referring to the 2027 American League MVP as a future Hall of Famer. That's thanks to his vanishingly rare combination of plate production, baserunning, and defensive excellence at a premium position. Witt Jr.'s is a player profile that tends to age well, and we'll say he's still at the top of his game by the time the spring of 2030 arrives.

Also in the running: CJ Abrams, Braves; Roch Cholowsky, White Sox; Jacob Wilson, A's; Masyn Winn, Cardinals

OF - Roman Anthony, Red Sox, age: 25

Yes, another Team USA returnee. Anthony was one of the 2026 team's most reliable producers as a 21 year old, and that's in keeping with his press clippings that say he's one of the best young players in the game today. He'll still be that four years from now and should enter the 2030 WBC with multiple All-Star appearances and multiple appearances in the top 10 of the AL MVP balloting.

OF - Wyatt Langford, Rangers, age: 28

It's hard for a No. 4 overall pick from the SEC who's averaged 5.8 WAR per 162 games across the first two seasons of his career to be underrated, but it says here that Langford has pulled it off. He could take the next step toward stardom as soon as the 2026 season, and as such he's a good bet to be one of Team USA's best possible choices in 2030.

OF - Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, age: 28

PCA is back in the WBC. The best defensive outfielder in the game today, PCA will be a true superstar if he hits like he did in the first half of last season. Even if his long-term hitting profile is more modest, he's a major needle-mover thanks to his fielding and speed on the bases.

Also in the running: Carson Benge, Mets; Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks; Max Clark, Tigers; Michael Harris II, Braves; Walker Jenkins, Twins; Jackson Merrill, Padres

DH - James Wood, Nationals, age: 27

Despite a second-half decline, Wood enjoyed one heck of a breakout season as a 22 year old in 2025. With a 129 OPS+ through the first 236 games of his MLB career, he's got the foundation for excellence in the years to come. His 30s may not go all that well thanks to his long levers and contact issues, but that's not a concern for the next WBC. He's a hitter.

Also in the running: Riley Greene, Tigers; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Tyler Soderstrom, A's

Rotation

SP1 - Paul Skenes, Yankees, age: 27

Yes, we're bowing to the almost certain reality that Skenes will not be a Pirates lifer, and we're also nodding to the perhaps lightly sourced rumors that suggest he's eyeing the Bronx from afar. Whatever those specifics, Skenes -- the rotation bedrock of this most recent WBC -- should still be at the peak of his skills when the next one arrives, and he's obviously a willing participant. Let us now ponder the jaw-dropping possibility that Skenes still boasts a sub-2.00 career ERA by the time 2030 arrives. He could be one of the best to ever do it.

SP2 - Hunter Greene, Dodgers, age: 30

Greene's huge fastball leads the way, and he's emerged as a frontline ace when healthy. Health, though, has too often eluded him, and the Castellinis' established unwillingess to invest in the roster means he'll be elsewhere by the time 2030 is here. The guess here is that the Southern California native signs with the big-spending club that's perfectly willing to tolerate injury risk in the name of upside. Greene has that, and he figures to be a great addition for Team USA. Health permitting, of course.

SP3 - Nolan McLean, Mets, age: 28

The U.S. starter against Venezuela in the final returns for 2030, and by that point, barring career-altering injury, he should do so as the Mets' ace. McLean boasts excellent stuff and a full repertoire, and the results in the coming years should reflect that.

SP4 - Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, age: 26

Here's a tough call. Yesavage in 2026 will still be rookie eligible even though he was a big part of the Blue Jays' run to the pennant during last year's postseason. It says a lot that the Jays were willing to entrust such a high-stakes role to a 22 year old who had just 22 pro starts and three relief appearances to his name. His fastball-slider-splitter mix is a legit one.

Throwing on the side: Andrew Abbott, Reds; Hunter Brown, Astros; Chase Burns, Reds; Bubba Chandler, Pirates; Garrett Crochet, Red Sox; Pirates; Cade Horton, Cubs; Andrew Painter, Phillies; Cam Schlittler, Yankees; Tarik Skubal, Mets; Spencer Strider, Braves; Payton Tolle, Red Sox; Logan Webb, Giants; Thomas White, Marlins; Bryan Woo, Mariners

Righteous objections? You know where to put them, friends.