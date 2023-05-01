After months of speculation, NFL teams have made their draft selections and actual situations can be evaluated rather than making projections. With that in mind, I called CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso to the virtual table to explore impact rookie performers, the teams now in a position to bounce back from a poor season and much more in a series of questions below.

Enjoy!

1. Who had the most success during the 2023 NFL Draft?



"Pittsburgh found value with essentially every selection while checking off needs. Some teams have an easily identifiable identity, and each addition felt like a Steeler." - Josh Edwards

"I completely agree with Josh on the Steelers, so I'll go with the Colts. Chris Ballard always drafts high-caliber athletes, but this year, he actually picked high-caliber athletes who are good football players. And they picked my QB1, Anthony Richardson. WR Josh Downs, TE Will Mallory, and RB Evan Hull will all contribute to Richardson's development instantly." - Chris Trapasso

2. Who had the worst/most underwhelming draft class?

"I understand the aspirations of this team and why they may have felt obligated to take an offensive tackle in the first round following the suspension of Cam Robinson. It felt as though they were prepared to take whomever was the best available offensive tackle at that spot, and Harrison was not the best value -- a theme that would carry on over three days. They took more players who I had not only not watched, but had never heard about during the process than maybe the rest of the league combined." - Edwards

"The Falcons got my lowest draft grade, so I'll go with them. I can't be swayed on my "don't draft running backs in the first round philosophy," even if Bijan Robinson is a stud. Which he is. The only pick I thought was made at correct value was the Ohio State edge rusher, Zach Harrison, in the third round. Although Clark Phillips III could outplay where he was selected." - Trapasso

3. Who will be the Offensive Rookie of the Year?

"If a rookie quarterback is relevant and has the requisite playing time, it will be difficult for that player not to win the award. I believe Young will start in Week 1 and be consistent enough to earn this honor. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would be the others considered." - Edwards

QB Anthony Richardson (Colts)

"Staying true to the Colts love theme here. Richardson won't be as polished a passer as Young and Stroud, but his legs will lead to a variety of splash plays on the ground, and he'll hit enough home runs with the deep ball to win the award." - Trapasso

4. Who will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year?



"I nearly went with Will Anderson Jr. because players who record at least 8.5 sacks usually win the award. However, Gonzalez should be given an opportunity to create a narrative similar to Sauce Gardner last season. Bill Belichick is going to put the Oregon product on an island and, if he plays to his potential, he could quickly become known as one of the best in the league." - Edwards

LB Jack Campbell (Lions)

"This award typically goes to an edge rusher or cornerback. I'll go against the grain here (Josh's pick is very good). Campbell was a draft crush of mine from the jump, and he's on an upstart defense that will be better in 2023 than it was a season ago. That, coupled with the Lions in the playoffs, means Campbell will get enough consideration to win. He's a complete, three-down second-level defender." - Trapasso

5. Which rookie is most likely to be a Pro Bowl selection in Year 1?

RB Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

"Pro Bowl selections are often created by mainstream perception. While Robinson was never projected as a top selection in the NFL Draft, most understand why: positional value. There was never any disbelief in Robinson's talent. With the running back position fluctuating year over year, he has a golden opportunity to get early recognition." - Edwards

RB Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

"This is a selection I just can't pick differently from Josh's. It'd take for a colossally bad rookie year for Robinson to not be in position to be named to the Pro Bowl in Year 1, given his talent, situation, and hype." - Trapasso

6. Who will be the most impactful selection outside of the first round?

"A quarterback would be an easy selection because they have the biggest impact on the game. However, Hendon Hooker and Will Levis are stuck behind veterans this year and may not get ample opportunity. The choice essentially boiled down to Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who should see increased target share with Jameson Williams' suspension, and Dolphins running back Devon Achane. Achane is a dynamic talent who landed in the ideal situation with a horizontal scheme and a head coach with a past of maximizing the speed element of his players' skillsets." - Edwards

"If the Broncos let him pin his ears back on the edge, Sanders can be an instant impact rookie. He's long and rangy, too. He'll just miss some tackles as a classic off-ball run defender. Getting after the quarterback is where the athletic, flexible Sanders thrives." - Trapasso

7. Excluding the Eagles and Seahawks, which team with a top-10 selection is most likely to contend for a playoff spot?



Panthers

"Head coach Frank Reich should have a calming presence on that roster, and I am a believer in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Carolina's roster is not in terrible shape and the division is wide open. Young could be the best quarterback in the NFC South on Day 1." - Edwards

Falcons

"Even though I did not like their draft, the rest of the offseason has been solid for a team that was a phantom roughing the passer call on Tom Brady last season away from possibly winning the NFC South." - Trapasso

8. Who will be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?

QB Caleb Williams (USC)

"The conversation is going to be between USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. I lean towards Williams right now because of the improvisational skills. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is another to consider, but a team picking No. 1 overall will either be looking to add a quarterback of their own or in a position to trade out." - Edwards

QB Caleb Williams (USC)

"I know, I know -- we've seen hyped-a-year-out quarterbacks fall flat and go nowhere near the first round. But Williams does appear to be exactly what the league as a whole loves at the position. Given that Bryce Young just went with the top pick, Williams' lack of size shouldn't be a problem." - Trapasso

Fellow CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson agrees with Edwards and Trapasso, pegging Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in his 2024 NFL mock draft. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are among the teams who could be in position to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at the top of the draft.