The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us. After months of anticipation, the annual event is finally due to kick off this week, bringing hundreds of college football's top players to the NFL. That includes widely heralded prospects like Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback standout Travis Hunter, and Hunter's polarizing college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Questions currently abound regarding these soon-to-be rookies.

Will the Tennessee Titans do as expected and make Miami's Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick? Will Hunter go as early as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns? Will Sanders slide all the way out of Round 1, as even quarterback-needy teams hesitate to crown him the face of their franchise? Which of these prospects' peers might shake up the first round entirely? Alabama's Jalen Milroe? Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart? All the answers will arrive soon enough.

How, exactly, can you catch all the action as it happens? We're glad you asked. Below, we've got all the relevant information for watching the 2025 NFL Draft, including what time each day is scheduled to begin:

2025 NFL Draft where to watch

Dates: April 24-26

April 24-26 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Stream: fubo (try for free)

fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

Note: CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. Find more of CBS' draft coverage at CBSSports.com.

Days and rounds (all times Eastern):

Thursday, April 24: Round 1 (starts 8 p.m.)

Round 1 (starts 8 p.m.) Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3 (starts 7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (starts 7 p.m.) Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7 (starts 12 p.m.)

2025 NFL Draft order

