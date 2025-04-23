The NFL Draft is practically here, which means we are deep into "mock draft season." Everyone loves a good mock draft, but real teams are built through all seven rounds -- not just in the top-32 picks.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams found a great defensive tackle by the name of Braden Fiske in the second round at No. 39 overall, and a legitimate safety in Kamren Kinchens at No. 99 overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a young star running back in Bucky Irving with the No. 125 overall pick, and the New York Giants found a fun rusher with Tyrone Tracy Jr. at No. 166 overall. Capitalizing on the picks that come after opening night can quickly open up your window to compete for a championship.

Our NFL Draft analysts on the "With the First Pick" podcast have been busy pumping out seven-round team mock drafts, and we've collected their full mocks from every single team in the draft order for your viewing pleasure. Let's take a look at what Ryan Wilson, Emory Hunt, Mike Renner, Chris Trappaso and Josh Edwards came up with.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

Contrary to popular belief, Emory Hunt went with Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick. Hunt has not been shy about Sanders being his No. 1 quarterback in this class, and he likes the fit with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who coached a player (Joe Burrow) whom Hunt compares Sanders' game to. The Titans then got Sanders a big-bodied pass catcher in TCU's Jack Bech, who earned MVP honors at the Senior Bowl.

On Day 3, Tennessee started by addressing the interior defensive line with Jamaree Caldwell and then added two more offensive playmakers in Texas' Gunnar Helm and UCF's Kobe Hudson. To close out the draft, the Titans welcomed a new face to the secondary in Kitan Crawford and then strengthened the trenches with Kansas' Logan Brown and Alabama's Tim Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

If Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 2 overall, Emory Hunt would take him to replace Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Hunt brings up the fact that Sanders has played in cold weather, and that he's a prospect ready to come in and contribute immediately. With Cleveland's second pick in the draft, Hunt had the Browns taking Luther Burden III out of Missouri -- who is one of the best wide receivers in this class.

In the third round, Hunt passed on Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo for a defensive player, taking South Carolina pass rusher Kyle Kennard to pair with Myles Garrett. Later in the third round, the CBS crew circled back to running back and took Damien Martinez out of Miami, who Hunt believes fits alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. At 104, the Browns got another pass catcher in Savion Williams from TCU, who brings some "Cordarrelle Patterson versatility" for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland next addressed the offensive line with Connor Colby out of Iowa and Rutgers' Hollin Pierce, and then found a center fielder in safety R.J. Mickens out of Clemson. Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II isn't a speedster but has reliable hands, and the Browns finished up with another running back in Raheim Sanders at No. 255.

3. New York Giants

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The Giants began this mock draft by selecting a prospective franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall, who Emory Hunt said is built to handle the pressure of the big city. In the second round, the Giants continued their defensive revamp by picking up Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who is a big former wide receiver who can run.

In the third round, New York scored offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo out of Boston College, whose dad played for the Saints, and Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.

At No. 105, the Giants drafted another University of Tennessee wideout in Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is a sleeper in this class that not enough people are talking about. New York then took another weapon in the fifth round with Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Finally, New York then finishes up the draft with offensive guard Jackson Slater and South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The draft board fell in Mike Vrabel's favor here, as the Patriots took the best defensive player in the class, Abdul Carter, at No. 4 overall. Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry, Christian Gonzalez and now Carter? A nice start on defense for the Vrabel era. The Patriots then addressed the trenches in the second round, taking Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon at No. 38.

In the third round, New England found a legitimate "football player" in Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, then stopped Isaiah Bond's hypothetical fall at No. 77 overall. The Patriots then took another wide receiver in Tez Johnson out of Oregon, who is very undersized but knows how to separate underneath. Next, the Patriots took two more defensive linemen with BYU pass rusher Tyler Batty and Florida defensive tackle Cam'Ron Jackson. They finished up the draft with Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II and versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards went chalk with the Jaguars' first pick, taking Michigan's Mason Graham to bolster the defensive interior. In the second round, Jacksonville found a legitimate first-round talent in ECU cornerback Shavon Revel, who is coming off a torn ACL but is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer. In the third round, the Jags found their Evan Engram replacement with Mason Taylor out of LSU and took Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Jacksonville then went back to the secondary in the fourth round with Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, followed by Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams -- who would be a steal at No. 126 overall. The Jaguars addressed another need in the fifth round with linebacker Kobe King out of Penn State, then found a value pick in Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw. The Jaguars finished up the draft by taking Jacksonville State offensive guard and Georgia transfer Clay Webb and UNLV wide receiver Ricky White, who is a "special teams demon."

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards began the Raiders draft by passing on running back Ashton Jeanty for Tet McMillan, as the Raiders need to address the wide receiver room for Geno Smith. In the second round, Vegas grabbed the talented corner Trey Amos out of Ole Miss.

In the third round, the Raiders found an explosive interior defensive lineman in Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee, then finally hit the running back position with Damien Martinez out of Miami at No. 108. (Edwards called Martinez "well-rounded" while Wilson described him as a "bulldozer.") In the fifth round, Vegas got its potential Geno Smith replacement down the line in Quinn Ewers from Texas. USC's Jonah Monheim gives the Raiders some depth on the offensive interior at No. 180 overall, and then the Raiders grab Cal safety Craig Woodson and big, physical Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks with their next two picks in the sixth round. To finish the draft, Vegas took another Cal player in linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Jets began this mock draft by reinforcing the trenches with LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Some have concerns about his arm length, but the tape speaks for itself. At No. 42, Aaron Glenn found a defensive tackle in Alfred Collins who could pair well with Quinnen Williams. In the third round, Justin Fields got another target in Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, who caught 43 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Things got spicy in the fourth round, when the Jets added another Ohio State quarterback in Will Howard -- fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship run. At No. 145, Fields got a wide receiver in Dont'e Thornton Jr. -- a big, fast target who can capitalize on go balls. Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley at No. 162 feels like a "Jets defensive back," according to Ryan Wilson, and the Jets then scored one of the fastest players in the draft with running back Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech at No. 186 overall. He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and would be an absolute steal in the sixth round. New York finished the draft with versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Panthers spent free agency addressing the defensive side of the ball but they aren't done yet. With their first pick in the draft, Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson gifted Carolina former Marshall pass rusher Mike Green. He dominated the Senior Bowl to a level where he felt comfortable leaving the event early. In the second round at No. 57 overall, Carolina took cornerback Benjamin Morrison -- who Wilson believes is a "top-40 guy."

At No. 74 overall, the Panthers gave Bryce Young a weapon in Jalen Royals out of Utah State. He recorded the third-most receiving yards per game (119.1) in the FBS last season before going down with a foot injury. Carolina went back to the defensive side of the ball with Indiana defensive tackle CJ West at No. 111, then followed up that pick with Virginia safety Jonas Sanker three selections later. The Panthers found value in SMU running back Brashard Smith at No. 140 overall, then took a local product in North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who can play in the slot. In the sixth round, Carolina drafted an epic run-blocking tight end in Jackson Hawes out of Georgia Tech, and it finished the draft with Alabama safety Malachi Moore at No. 230 overall.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

At No. 9 overall, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards had the Saints passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillan, who should make an immediate impact for new head coach Kellen Moore. In the second round, New Orleans addressed the secondary with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who Wilson calls a "dawg."

It's with their first pick in the third round that the Saints finally added an offensive lineman with Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona, who Wilson believes is "Day 1 ready." Speaking of the trenches, New Orleans then took Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker -- who absolutely should not be available at No. 93 overall. In the fourth round, the Saints found another immediate-impact pass catcher in Texas wideout Isaiah Bond. New Orleans then took advantage of the deep running back class by taking Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks at No. 131 overall. In the sixth round, the Saints found an interesting quarterback in Tyler Shough from Louisville, who is an older prospect but has fun arm talent. At No. 248 overall, New Orleans added Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Bears started the draft with a bang by taking Senior Bowl standout Mike Green out of Marshall at No. 10 overall, who Ryan Wilson compares to Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. Chicago then addressed the secondary with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 39 overall and Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts at No. 41.

The Bears then found a potential steal in Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who led the nation in touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards back in 2023 with seven. In the sixth round, the Bears took a KICKER in Ryan Fitzgerald out of Florida State. They finished up the draft with Oregon State offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano.

11. San Francisco 49ers

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The 49ers need to revamp their defense, and that's exactly what they do with their first two picks in this mock draft, taking Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart at No. 11, and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos at No. 43. San Francisco then addresses the offensive line with Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow at No. 75 overall, who Josh Edwards believes could move inside at the next level. The 49ers then take Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, who at No. 100 overall may be a legitimate steal.

In the fourth round, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan find a new running back in SMU's Brashard Smith, a former wide receiver. Arkansas wide receiver Isaac Teslaa at No. 138 adds athleticism and route-running ability, while Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. at No. 147 provides great value and can contribute on special teams. Penn State linebacker Kobe King at No. 160 will have the opportunity to compete to replace Dre Greenlaw next to Fred Warner. George Kittle is given a new friend with San Francisco's first pick in the seventh round, as the 49ers take Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II, and Lynch finishes up the draft with Ohio State safety Jordan Hancock.

12. Dallas Cowboys

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Cowboys begin this mock draft by taking arguably the best wide receiver in the draft, Tet McMillan out of Arizona. He recorded 1,319 receiving yards last season -- good for third-most in the FBS. In the second round, Dallas scores one of the best safeties in this class with Xavier Watts. The Notre Dame prospect led the FBS with 13 interceptions over the last two seasons. Dallas then goes back to the University of Arizona, and takes versatile offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Next, the Cowboys take defensive tackle Tonka Hemmingway in the fifth round, who recorded 9.5 sacks in 61 games at South Carolina. With its next pick, Dallas scores one of the more intriguing running backs in the draft with Tahj Brooks out of Texas Tech, and follows that pick up with linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson from Kentucky, who Ryan Wilson describes as a very good athlete. At No. 204, the Cowboys take Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to join Joe Milton and Dak Prescott in the QB room. At No. 211, the Cowboys get an absolute steal in Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, then finish up the draft with Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson and offensive guard Clay Webb from Jacksonville State.

13. Miami Dolphins

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Dolphins start this mock draft off by taking cornerback Will Johnson, who leaves Michigan with three pick-sixes, the most recorded in program history. In the second round Miami takes an interesting interior defensive lineman with Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott, who adds some pass-rush ability from inside. It's in the third round the Dolphins address the offensive line with Charles Grant from William & Mary, who is a stud athlete despite limited football experience. Miami then takes two Virginia Tech weapons with wide receiver Jaylin Lane and running back Bhayshul Tuten.

While Miami added Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards add another quarterback with Quinn Ewers in the fifth round. Also in the fifth round comes a sleeper linebacker with Cody Simon out of Ohio State. He recorded 112 combined tackles and seven sacks last season. The Dolphins then take two safeties in their final three picks with Alabama's Malachi Moore and Maryland's Dante Trader Jr., with NC State offensive guard Timothy McKay thrown in the middle.

14. Indianapolis Colts

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Colts find their tight end of the future at No. 14 overall with Colston Loveland out of Michigan. He recorded 35% of his team's receiving yards last season, which ranked second-highest by any FBS tight end. In the second round the Colts take Ohio State offensive tackle Donovan Jackson, who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten player. Next, Indy takes Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who led the Seminoles with four sacks this past season. In the fourth round the Colts go back to the offensive line with Jalen Rivers out of Miami. He started eight games at left tackle for the No. 1 scoring offense in the FBS.

With their two fifth-round picks, the Colts take Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke at No. 151 overall, and Oregon running back Jordan James at No. 189. Chris Grier then finishes up this hypothetical draft with Clemson safety R.J. Mickens in the seventh round, who picked off seven passes in five seasons for the Tigers.

15. Atlanta Falcons

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Falcons enter the draft looking for help on the defensive line, and that's what they immediately address with James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee at No. 15 overall. While he's a polarizing prospect in this class, he moves like a defensive back. Pearce's change of direction is like a UFO. Up next is Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos at No. 48, an Alabama transfer that brings great size and ball skills to Atlanta's secondary.

The Falcons don't pick again until No. 118 overall in the fourth round, and that's where they grab LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier -- who Ryan Wilson describes as a "home run" pick if he lasts this long in the draft. Atlanta goes back to the defensive line at No. 218 overall, taking Cam Horsley out of Boston College, and finishes up the drat with Clemson safety R.J. Mickens at No. 242.

16. Arizona Cardinals

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Cardinals begin this draft by taking a new offensive lineman to help Kyler Murray with Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas at No. 16. He is CBS Sports' No. 8 prospect in this class, but will he play tackle or guard in the NFL? In the second round, Jonathan Gannon finds a dynamic cornerback in Maxwell Hairston, who recorded six interceptions and three touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats. To finish out Day 2, the Cardinals take an underrated wide receiver in Jalen Royals from Utah State. CBS Sports compares him to Golden Tate, as he's a quick pass-catcher who is well-rounded.

In the fourth round, the Cardinals take Aeneas Peebles out of Virginia Tech, who CBS Sports compares to the versatile Poona Ford. Peebles has a quick first step, and is more of a pressure-the-quarterback interior lineman compared to a space-eating big man. In the fifth round, Arizona takes the 6-foot-4 pass rusher Jah Joyner from Minnesota, and finishes the draft with Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray at No. 225 overall.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Bengals begin this mock draft by taking one of the best defensive players in this class with South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. He has ideal size and athleticism to be a legitimate star in this league. In the second round, the Bengals find a pass rusher in Bradyn Swinson out of LSU, who CBS Sports compares to Jonathan Greenard. Cincy finds another Georgia offensive lineman in Tate Ratledge to pair with former Bulldog Amarius Mims in the third round, and then take Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell in the fourth round to shore up the interior. Not only is Caldwell 332 pounds, but he's pretty nimble for a big man. At No. 153, the Bengals take a cornerback in Quincy Riley from Louisville, who is a boundary corner with great ball skills, and then finishes up the draft with a new toy for Joe Burrow in Dont'e Thornton Jr. out of Tennessee. He led the FBS in yards per reception (25.4) last season and ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5.

18. Seattle Seahawks

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Seahawks will enter this draft with eyes on the offensive line, and they start by taking Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker, who is CBS Sports' No. 1 interior offensive lineman in this class. At No. 50, Seattle goes to the defensive line, and grabs former Buckeye JT Tuimoloau, who ranked second in the FBS with 22 tackles for loss last season. Two picks later, the Seahawks grab a long cornerback in Darien Porter, who reminds some pundits of current Seahawks corner Riq Woolen.

In the third round, the Seahawks add a big boy for the defensive line in Joshua Farmer, and 10 picks later take last year's leader in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green. In the fourth round, Seattle elects for some Sam Darnold insurance with Kyle McCord, who is one of the most aggressive throwers in this class. It's in the fifth round where Seattle takes a wide receiver, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith out of Auburn. He's slim, but caught 50 passes for 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his one season with the Tigers. Seattle then adds a linebacker in Teddye Buchanan out of Cal, another offensive lineman in Jackson Slater from Sacramento State and finishes up with Georgia safety Dan Jackson.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The draft begins at No. 19 overall for the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers, and in this mock draft they take Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Can you imagine having to throw against Starks and Antoine Winfield Jr.? At No. 53 overall, the Buccaneers take a linebacker in Carson Schwesinger. Mike Renner actually has him as a borderline top 50 player because of his ability as a blitzer. Putting him in a Todd Bowles system makes a lot of sense. In the third round, the Buccaneers address the offensive line with Jonah Savaiinaea out of Arizona, who could play offensive tackle or offensive guard.

In the fourth round the Bucs finally get around to pass rusher with Tyler Baron out of Miami, and add a cornerback with Quincy Riley out of Louisville at No. 157. Tampa Bay finishes up the draft with a very popular prospect among these CBS Sports mock drafts: Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II.

20. Denver Broncos

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Broncos need to upgrade Bo Nix's weaponry heading into 2025, and that's what George Paton does in this mock draft by taking Missouri wideout Luther Burden III at No. 20 overall. CBS Sports has him listed as the No. 15 player in this entire class, and our analysts compare him to ... Deebo Samuel. In the second round, Denver lands another splashy player in Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who has the frame of a feature back. The Ole Miss transfer crossed 1,000 yards rushing in three straight seasons.

It's in the third round where the Broncos address the offensive line, taking William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant. To begin Day 3, Denver adds a boundary cornerback who is solid in zone coverage with Nohl Williams out of Cal. While the Broncos grabbed Evan Engram in free agency, they could add another tight end in the draft. In the sixth round, Denver goes to "Tight End U" to grab Luke Lachey. Six picks later, the Broncos take LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier, then finish up with Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ryan Wilson and Bryant McFadden

The Steelers do NOT trade up for a quarterback in this mock draft, and they don't take one at No. 21, either. Instead, they get Aaron Rodgers/Mason Rudolph a stud receiver in Luther Burden III out of Mizzou. Pittsburgh already has DK Metcalf and George Pickens, but adding someone whom CBS Sports compares to Deebo Samuel would really help this offense. As Ryan Wilson points out, Burden could be Rodgers' "Randall Cobb." In the third round, the Steelers address the trenches with former Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, who has a nice athletic profile and could fare well in Pittsburgh's scheme.

It's in the fourth round the Steelers find who may be their quarterback of the future in Ohio State's Will Howard, who is a developmental prospect. In the next round comes a Najee Harris replacement in Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State. He's not a speedster but has a fantastic frame and can find big gains between the tackles. Pittsburgh takes a linebacker in Jamon Dumas-Johnson from Kentucky in the sixth round, who has extensive experience with over 1,600 defensive snaps played, then finishes up the draft with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. from Colorado.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

What better way to start a Chargers mock draft then by taking a Michigan man with tight end Colston Loveland. He actually was the Wolverines' leading receiver when Jim Harbaugh's squad defeated Washington in the national championship game a year ago. In the second round, Los Angeles takes a massive defensive tackle in Deone Walker from Kentucky, who offers some intriguing upside. It's in the third round where Los Angeles finds Justin Herbert a new receiver with Kyle Williams from Washington State. He's one of the most explosive receivers in this class who can separate as soon as the ball is snapped. The Chargers' next pick is another offensive weapon with running back Jaydon Blue from Texas, who can bring some juice to the passing game as well.

The Chargers go back to the defensive side of the ball in the fifth round with Tim Smith from Alabama, whom Ryan Wilson calls "as solid as they come." L.A. then takes an offensive lineman in LSU's Emery Jones Jr., who should move inside at the next level and can replace Mekhi Becton should he suffer an injury. Next up is a fun wide receiver from Tennessee by the name of Dont'e Thornton Jr., who ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5. Speaking of fun, the Chargers take another interesting prospect with quarterback Tyler Shough in the sixth round. While he turns 26 years old in September, Shough has legitimate arm talent. Los Angeles then finishes the draft with Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and Ohio State safety Jordan Hancock.

23. Green Bay Packers

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Packers begin this mock draft by adding to the offensive line with Texas ttackle Kelvin Banks Jr., whom Mike Renner describes as his "dream pick" for Green Bay. In the second round, the Packers take a big target in Jayden Higgins. He doesn't drop the football and can serve as that reliable receiver Jordan Love needs. In the third round, the Packers take Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell -- a run-stuffing specialist. Green Bay then goes back to the offensive line with Willie Lampkin from North Carolina -- who is maybe 5-foot-11 in cleats, but has a 6-foot-6 wingspan.

The Packers take another Louisville cornerback in the fifth round with Quincy Riley. He's a boundary cornerback with nice ball skills, even if he's not a stud in run support. In the sixth round comes Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins. Last year, he became the first player in program history to record 100-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons. The Packers then finish this mock draft with Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson and Montana State offensive guard Marcus Wehr in the seventh round.

24. Minnesota Vikings

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Vikings currently hold just four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it starts with No. 24 overall. It's there that Minnesota takes Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who was a two-time first-team All-American who is a reliable tackler with ball skills. In the third round, the Vikings take Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who is a converted safety who offers some support in coverage. Minnesota then takes defensive back BJ Adams from UCF, whom Ryan Wilson describes as a "Brian Flores-type long, physical corner." The Vikings then finish the draft with Florida wide receiver Elijhah Badger. CBS Sports actually compared him to Stefon Diggs, and his 20.7 yards per reception last season ranked No. 5 in the FBS.

25. Houston Texans

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

It's no secret that the Texans need to address the offensive line in the draft, and they do just that at No. 25 by taking Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. He is CBS Sports' No. 9 player in this entire class who started 42 collegiate contests at left tackle. In the second round Houston finds an intriguing defensive tackle with Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee. What he can bring to the Texans is pass-rushing support from the interior. With the Texans' two third-round picks, they take a running back with Damien Martinez from Miami, whom CBS Sports compares to AJ Dillon, and Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who played right tackle, right guard and left tackle in college.

It's in the fifth round Houston finds a sleeper with former Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, who can line up basically anywhere for C.J. Stroud. He's fast and can capitalize after the catch. The Texans then use their two seventh-round picks on Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson and Oklahoma State pass rusher Collin Oliver.

26. Los Angeles Rams

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Rams begin this mock draft by taking Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 26 overall, whom CBS Sports ranks as the No. 12 prospect in this entire class and compares to Greg Olsen. L.A. doesn't pick again until the third round at No. 90 overall, and it's there where the Rams take a linebacker with Chris Paul Jr. from Ole Miss. He's a shorter linebacker who is a sideline-to-sideline guy compared to a box resident. Just 11 picks later, the Rams take a big-bodied defensive tackle in Deone Walker from Kentucky. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds.

In the fourth round, L.A. finds a cornerback in Nohl Williams, who is a smart zone-coverage defensive back. The Rams have a whopping four picks in the sixth round, and they use the first on a quarterback with Kyle McCord. The Syracuse product by way of Ohio State is an aggressive thrower who could learn plenty from Matthew Stafford. Five picks later comes Sacramento State offensive guard Jackson Slater, then Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and Pitt wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.

27. Baltimore Ravens

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Ravens have a big opportunity in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 picks in their pocket. They begin this mock draft by taking a cornerback in Trey Amos out of Ole Miss. CBS Sports compares him to Tyson Campbell, as he possesses great size, speed and athleticism. In the second round, Baltimore addresses the offensive line with Tate Ratledge from the University of Georgia. The right guard allowed just two sacks in 36 games. It's in the third round where Baltimore takes a flier on Texas wideout Isaiah Bond, who has some off-field issues that are worrisome, but his talent is evident.

Baltimore holds two picks in the fourth round, and the Ravens head to the state of Louisiana for these selections. At No. 129 overall comes pass rusher Sai'Vion Jones from LSU, who set career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (4.5) last season. The team then lands the versatile Caleb Ransaw from Tulane, who is maybe one of the best tackling defensive backs in this entire class. In the fifth round, the Ravens take Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, who was named the national championship game Defensive MVP. In the sixth round, Baltimore takes a big running back in Ollie Gordon II, who won the Doak Walker Award in 2023. The Ravens then take a player CBS Sports compares to Dontari Poe in defensive tackle Cam Jackson from Florida, and a massive, 6-foot-8, 344-pound offensive tackle in Hollin Pierce from Rutgers. Baltimore finishes up the draft with Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown and Nebraska defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher.

28. Detroit Lions

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Lions start off this mock draft by taking Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker, whom CBS Sports compares to Trey Smith. Detroit then shifts its focus to the defensive side of the ball, taking another Alim McNeill-like player in CJ West from Indiana and then adding UCLA EDGE Femi Oladejo.

Detroit then gets a new weapon for new offensive coordinator John Morton in Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton. He's an older prospect who is deceptively quick and can pick up yards after the catch. In the sixth round, the Lions take a safety in Jordan Hancock from Ohio State, who has the size to do different things in the secondary. He made 15 starts for the national champions last year. With the Lions' two seventh-round picks, they take Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs and UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao.

29. Washington Commanders

By Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso

The Commanders begin this mock draft not by taking a pass rusher, but instead cornerback Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. CBS Sports compares him to Rasul Douglas, as he's a slim boundary cornerback. Washington finds its next starting EDGE at No. 61 overall with South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, who has long arms and plays like his hair is on fire. To begin Day 3, Washington finds a potential right tackle with Logan Brown out of Kansas, who boasts an 84-inch wingspan, then takes Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., who brings speed and athleticism to Dan Quinn's unit. With their final pick, the Commanders take wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who CBS Sports compares to Stefon Diggs. He's explosive and can make contested catches as well.

30. Buffalo Bills

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Bills are another contender holding double-digit picks in this draft. In Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner's mock, Buffalo begins by taking South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. Given his incredible size and speed plus ball skills, he's a top-20 talent in this class. The Bills stay in the secondary in the second round, as they select Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. While he's not the most amazing defensive back in run support, CBS Sports compares him to former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore. With their second selection in the second round, the Bills take Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who was one of the best run-defending defensive tackles in the country this past season.

With its first pick in the fourth round, Buffalo takes Kansas offensive tackle Logan Brown, who has an 84-inch wingspan at 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds. Just 23 picks later, the Bills take one of the most talked-about wide receivers in this class with Kyle Williams from Washington State, who is a great route-runner. The Bills then find great value with Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman at No. 169 overall, then make a surprising selection with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He has arm talent, but needs to be more consistent from an accuracy standpoint. Buffalo finishes up the draft with three more prospects from the SEC: EDGE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and offensive guard Dylan Fairchild from Georgia, and then Alabama safety Malachi Moore.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

With their first pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Chiefs take a potential Travis Kelce replacement in Colston Loveland out of Michigan. He accounted for 35% of Michigan's receiving yards last season, which was the second-highest rate by an FBS tight end. In the second round, Kansas City takes the big Deone Walker out of Kentucky, who registered the most pressures by an SEC defensive tackle over the past two seasons with 73. The Chiefs go back to the defensive line with CJ West at No. 66 overall, who is another interior pass-rushing player that played nose tackle for that vaunted Indiana defense. The Chiefs use their second third-round pick on the offensive line, selecting the physical Tate Ratledge out of Georgia.

In the fourth round, the Chiefs take a player CBS Sports compares to Lamarcus Joyner: Billy Bowman Jr. out of Oklahoma. He's on the smaller side, but could play in the slot for Steve Spagnuolo. Speaking of smaller players, the Chiefs then draft 5-foot-9 running back Corey Kiner with their next pick in the seventh round; he recorded 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. Kansas City finishes up the draft with Florida wide receiver Elijhah Badger and UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner

The Eagles begin this mock by taking who they hope could be the steal of the first round in former Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. He may be the No. 2 EDGE player in this class, and he recorded the most tackles for loss (28) and pressures (107) in the SEC over the past two seasons. No other player who had 400 pass-rushing snaps registered a higher pressure rate (22.5%) in the FBS over the past two years. The Eagles double-dip at EDGE with their second pick, taking Femi Oladejo. He recorded 223 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks in four seasons at UCLA and Cal.

In the third round, Philly takes a potential Dallas Goedert replacement in Harold Fannin Jr. He accounted for a whopping 49.7% of Bowling Green's receiving yards while leading the FBS in both receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) last year! In the fourth round, the Eagles take a cornerback in Louisville's Quincy Riley, who recorded 15 interceptions over the past five seasons.

The Eagles have a whopping four picks in the fifth round, and they begin that round by taking Arkansas wide receiver Isaac Teslaa, who is a tall slot receiver at 6-foot-4. Three picks later, the Eagles draft Tonka Hemingway out of South Carolina. He's not a pass-rushing interior guy, but is physical in the run game. Philly then finishes up the draft with Penn State linebacker Kobe King and USC interior offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.