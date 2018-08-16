2018 Preseason All-NFC West Team: Loaded Rams stack the roster in a reshuffled division

Over the last two weeks here at CBSSports.com, we've unveiled our annual preseason All-Division teams. We began last week with the AFC, cycling through the AFC East, AFC North, AFC South, and AFC West. Starting Monday, we began our run through the NFC, with the NFC East, NFC North, and NFC South. We'll conclude today with the NFC West (below). Enjoy.

The NFC West saw a lot of action this offseason, and is one of the more intriguing divisions in the league heading into 2018. The Seahawks were finally toppled as division champs a year ago, and it's possible they could even be the third-best team in the division this year if the 49ers make the leap that many expect from them. The Rams moved themselves into the conversation among the league's inner-circle of Super Bowl contenders with a series of splashy offseason additions, and the Cardinals made bold moves to begin the next era under Josh Rosen.

This all-division roster used to be dominated by Seattle's defense, but there's been a changing of the guard. The Rams lead the way this time around.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

It's fashionable this season to expect the world of Jimmy Garoppolo and/or Jared Goff, but neither of those players, in their short time as starters, has reached the heights Wilson has in his career. Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes last season, and with the Seattle defense expected to take a step back this season, he could be among the league leaders once again in 2018. He's up among the all-time leaders in passer rating. His value as a rusher is greater than that of almost any quarterback in the league. And he almost never turns the ball over. He is essentially the Seahawks offense unto himself. And he's still the best quarterback in this division.

Running Back

Todd Gurley, Rams; David Johnson, Cardinals

Gurley is coming off an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Sean McVay's offense, and it's not difficult to see him maintaining a similar level of production, even with a drop-off in efficiency. He is a complete back who is a threat between the tackles and on the edge, as well as catching the ball out of the backfield. He's incredibly tough to take down on the first tackle attempt. And he's got a certified offensive genius scheming him into position for success.

Johnson missed basically all of last season after he suffered a dislocated wrist in Week 1, but the last time we saw him on the field, he was just as good as Gurley was last year -- if not better. He had at least 100 total yards in each of the Cardinals' first 15 games in 2016, which was an NFL record. He's going to be even more of an offensive focal point with Carson Palmer no longer under center, and he should be fully healthy after having almost a year to recover from his wrist injury.

Wide Receiver

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks; Robert Woods, Rams; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Wilson's No. 1 receiver is one of the more underrated playmakers in the NFL. Because the Seahawks didn't throw very often early in Baldwin's career, his numbers looked pedestrian, but he was always among the most efficient receivers in the league. He's caught at least 58 percent of passes thrown in his direction in every season of his career, and has been at 65 percent or better in each of the past five years. Since 2014, he's averaged 78 catches for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been battling a sore knee during camp but he should be ready for the season, and if he's on the field, he'll be a strong option for Wilson.

The other two spots in this division could have gone to a number of players. Newcomer Brandin Cooks should have a good season in Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp should reprise his role as a strong slot man for Goff. Marquise Goodwin was fantastic down the stretch of last season for the 49ers. Pierre Garcon should have a good season now that Garoppolo is there all year. But in the end we went with Woods, who was LA's best wideout last season, and Fitzgerald, who might actually be ageless.

Tight End

George Kittle, 49ers; Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

This is the weakest position in the division, with nobody on any roster who has shown any kind of consistency of production over the course of their career. Because of that, we're taking shots on two high-upside players. Kittle is a plus athlete who should play the move tight end role in Kyle Shanahan's offense -- a role that has been a boon for other players in the past. Seals-Jones flashed big talent in a couple games toward the end of last season but tailed off down the stretch. With some of Arizona's passing-game options moving on this offseason, it's possible he could take over a larger role.

Offensive Tackle

Andrew Whitworth, Rams; Joe Staley, 49ers

Whitworth's first season with the Rams was a smashing success, as he solidified what had been a porous offensive line and gave Jared Goff ample time in the pocket all season, while also grating the road in front of Gurley. Even at 37 years old, there's no real reason to think he won't be a high-quality tackle option once again in 2018. The man is coming off a first team All-Pro selection, after all.

Staley has fallen off from his mid-career peak but he, too, is still a considerably above-average left tackle. He had a bounce-back campaign in 2017 after playing through injuries the prior season, and his mix of size and athleticism still makes him one of the better tackles in the league.

Offensive Guard

Rodger Saffold, Rams; Justin Pugh, Cardinals

Saffold is coming off the best season of his career, which is something we can say about a whole lot of players on the Rams. That might make him a candidate for regression, but playing between Whitworth and center John Sullivan should be good for his stability at an increasingly important position. Given McVay's creativity, he seems unlikely to take a large step backward.

Pugh is a newcomer to the division, signing with Arizona after several years with the Giants. He's been injured for much of the past couple seasons but when he is on his game he's among the league's better guards. If he can manage to stay healthy, he should have a good season in his first year in the desert.

Center

Weston Richburg, 49ers

Richburg, like Pugh, came to the NFC West from the Giants. He's moving into the middle of the line on a Kyle Shanahan offense, and the last time a center came in as a free-agent signing to lead a Shanahan offense, it was Alex Mack. Richburg has a ton of talent and if Shanahan thinks he's the guy to man the pivot in his system, we're betting he's not wrong.

Edge Rusher

Frank Clark, Seahawks; Chandler Jones, Cardinals

Clark has taken over a progressively larger role with each passing season of his career, and he should be a full-blown, full-time starter in 2018 with both Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril now out of town. Clark started off as a rotational rusher who notched three sacks as a rookie, then took on a larger role and jumped to 10 sacks, and had nine last year while playing an even larger role in the team's defense. He'll be the focus of the opposing offensive line this season, but he'll also have more opportunity than ever before. With his talent, he'll likely take advantage,

Jones, meanwhile, led the NFL in sacks last season. He's been a monster since coming over from the Patriots, racking up 28 quarterback takedowns in two years. New coach Steve Wilks may use him a bit differently than former defensive coordinator James Bettcher, but even a drop-off from his production level over the past two years would leave him as one of the best edge rushers in football.

Interior Defensive Lineman

Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, Rams

There are several reasons people have the highest of hopes for the Rams defense in 2018, but it starts with these guys. Suh was cut by the Dolphins for cap reasons, not performance reasons, and the Rams snatched him up right away. He should wreak havoc in Wade Phillips' defense. Donald is the current holder of the title of Best Defensive Player in Football, and if he gets on the field at any point this season, he should show just how good he is. He is absolutely unblockable in any situation.

Outside Linebacker

K.J. Wright, Seahawks; Deone Bucannon, Cardinals

Wright has long been the most underrated contributor on the Seahawks' defense. The Legion of Boom got a ton of attention, and with good reason, for many years, and so did the big boys up front. Bobby Wagner (more on him below) has been an inner-circle Defensive Player of the Year candidate before. But Wright just keeps making tackles, covering tight ends and running backs, and getting his hands on passes in the hook-to-curl zones. He's still in his prime and should not drop off anytime soon.

Bucannon started his career as a safety and is still something of a hybrid player, but his versatility and athleticism play anywhere. He makes plays all over the field against both the run and the pass. He's currently nursing a bit of a knee injury but he should be fully healthy in time for the start of the season, and he'll make plays all year once again.

Inside Linebacker

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Reuben Foster, 49ers

If Luke Kuechly didn't exist, Wagner would be the NFL's best linebacker, bar none. He's got a pretty good argument for that mantle as it is. He's made the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons and been a first team All-Pro in three of those campaigns. He is an elite run-stopper and an elite coverage man.

Foster has had some off-field issues in his career but once he got on the field last year, he was awesome. He was every bit the playmaker he looked like he'd be when he was at Alabama. He'll be out for the first two games of the season due to a suspension but once he returns, he should build on last year's successes.

Cornerback

Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, Rams; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals

The first two additions to this Rams superteam are our leading men here. Peters has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks from the moment he stepped on the field. He rarely lets opponents complete passes in his direction. He gets his hands on absolutely everything and is a turnover machine. He also has a tendency to take those turnovers back into the opposing end zone. Talib was traded by the Broncos because his contract outstripped what they were willing to pay for his services, but he's still one of the NFL's better corners and he showed that last year. Playing for Wade Phillips again, he should continue to play well into his mid-30s.

Peterson is a tall, strong, long-armed shutdown corner who tracks No. 1 receivers wherever they go, and stops them from doing much of anything. He is the prototype. He's been a Pro Bowler in every season of his career and there's approximately a 99 percent chance he'll be one again this season.

Safety

Earl Thomas, Seahawks; Lamarcus Joyner, Rams

Thomas is the best safety in the NFL. If and when he gets on the field, he will prove that once again.

Joyner just got franchise-tagged by the Rams this offseason, indicating that they think he's an excellent player but they're not quite ready to commit to him over the long term. Judging by how they played things with Trumaine Johnson, this likely means we should expect to see Joyner in LA for two more seasons before he begins playing his trade elsewhere. During that time, he'll be an excellent coverage safety sweeping things up on the back end of one of the NFL's best defenses.

Specialists

P: Johnny Hekker, Rams; K: Greg Zuerlein, Rams; RET: Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Hekker is the arguably best punter in the league. Zuerlein has more range than any kicker in football. And Cooper was the NFL's best return man last year, averaging 27.4 yards per kick return (an NFL high) and 12.5 yards per punt return.