The Denver Broncos will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 0-2 and Tampa Bay is 1-1. Tampa Bay is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42.5.

Broncos vs. Buccaneers spread: Broncos +6

Broncos vs. Buccaneers over-under: 42.5 points

Broncos vs. Buccaneers money line: Denver +220, Tampa Bay -260

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos lost 26-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Playing in place of the injured Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel passed for 256 yards and two TDs and one interception in his Denver debut. He has nine passing TDs vs. six INTs in eight career starts. Melvin Gordon led the team with 84 scrimmage yards and had a TD catch. Noah Fant is one of three NFL tight ends with a TD catch in each game so far.

Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs) will be a game-time decision. Lock (shoulder) will be out again and Phillip Lindsay (toe) is doubtful. Courtland Sutton (knee) is out for the season.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay scored a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. Leonard Fournette rushed for two TDs and 103 yards on 12 carries. Mike Evans led the team with seven receptions for 104 yards and a TD catch in Week 2. He is one of three NFC wide receivers with a TD catch in each of the first two weeks.

Tampa Bay's defensive front registered five sacks against Carolina. Lavonte David had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Week 2. Tom Brady has three-plus TD passes in four of his past five starts vs. Denver.

