Rise and shine, my friend... it's Tuesday and there's an important day waiting for you once you get out bed this morning.

Of course, the 2020 Presidential Election is today and hopefully you have the chance to get out there and vote if you're eligible, but today's also a pretty big sports day as well. And since I'm not a huge fan of my inbox being flooded with "STICK TO SPORTS!!" replies, I think we'll focus on the sports stuff this morning if that's alright with you.

In case you needed even more chaos on your plate, the NFL trade deadline is today and that could get really interesting as we approach the 4 p.m. cutoff. But we've also got some Monday Night Football to dissect and some other news to go over, so have a seat and let's discuss as we bask in the calm before the storm.

📰 What you need to know

1. Brady, Bucs rally to beat Giants 🏈

I think we were all expecting last night's Monday Night Football matchup to be a bit of a one-sided snore. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have been steadily improving in recent weeks while the Giants ...well, they've steadily remained one of the worst teams in the NFC East, which says A LOT.

But, as it turns out, last night's game was actually entertaining and competitive the entire way through. Yes, Brady and Bucs came through with the win but they had to rally late and sweat it out before improving to 6-2. The Giants nearly forced the game into OT with a potential game-tying touchdown late, but they failed to convert the two-point conversion and lost, 25-23.

Here are some takeaways from the surprisingly close game:

Why the Buccaneers won: Tampa Bay's offense got off to a slow start and settled for three straight field goals out of the gate, but they eventually picked things up and Tom Brady did a good job spreading the ball around in the passing game. Mike Evans made an awesome highlight-reel touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put Tampa ahead

Tampa Bay's offense got off to a slow start and settled for three straight field goals out of the gate, but they eventually picked things up and Tom Brady did a good job spreading the ball around in the passing game. made an awesome highlight-reel touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put Tampa ahead Why the Giants lost: New York has managed to hang tight and fight valiantly in a number of games this year -- this one included -- but their lack of talent and inability to execute keeps costing them games. The defense did a good job limiting Tampa but Daniel Jones ultimately made too many mistakes -- including two second-half interceptions and a brutal throw on the potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth

That failed conversion at the end of the game was a bit of a controversial play, as officials initially threw a flag for pass interference in the end zone before ultimately picking it up-- effectively ending the game. Antoine Winfield made a great read on the passing play and covered a ton of ground to cover Dion Lewis, but he may have made contact a bit too early as he broke up the pass.

It seemed like it really could have gone either way and it's not surprising that the coaches had differing views of the ruling on the field. Honestly though, the pass interference debate could have been avoided if Jones had just thrown a timely (or a good) ball. Lewis had to stop and wait for the pass to arrive and that allowed Winfield to run into him for the break-up.

Danny Dimes? More like Danny Limes with how sour he's making Giants fans at this point.

2. NFL Trade Deadline tracker 🏈

USATSI

As hard as it may be to believe, the NFL season is just about halfway over. Today brings a particularly important marker on the season schedule too, as it's the trade deadline. Teams have had eight weeks figure out if they're buyers or sellers and what moves may help them down the stretch regardless if they're looking to win or just manage assets.

While the NFL trade deadline may not be as wild or chaotic as some deadlines in other sports. there have been some pretty significant deals made in recent years. It could be a potentially active day today. Rumors have been swirling around the league over the past few weeks, many of them featuring notable names like Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Green, Kenny Golladay and more.

Our CBS NFL crew will be keeping a running tracker of all trades and rumors/reports throughout the day so you can find everything you need to know in one place

We've also been handing out grades for every deal that's made ahead of the deadline and you'll be able to find instant analysis for every trade completed Tuesday as well

Listen, I know keeping up with deadline day can be overwhelming even in a normal year. But staying apprised of the rumors/trades in addition to everything else that's going on today? Well, it might be even more of a headache. So, with that in mind, let us help you make your life a little easier today.

3. Ranking MLB free agents ⚾

It has only been one week since the World Series ended and put a bow on a strange 2020 season, but things are moving along pretty quickly in the baseball world. Free agency is already upon us and there are a whole lot of big names on the open market that could be swapping jerseys pretty soon.

Our baseball crew has put together a very helpful list of the 60 best free agents in the class of 2020, and here are the top 10 available:

George Springer, CF J.T. Realmuto, C Trevor Bauer, SP DJ LeMahieu, 2B Marcus Stroman, SP Marcell Ozuna, DH Justin Turner, 3B Michael Brantley, DH Andrelton Simmons, SS Masahiro Tanaka, SP

The one and only R.J. Anderson has also provided some quick blurbs on each free agent, as well as some possible destinations that would make sense.

The big question that remains is this: What will the market look like for these free agents and how lucrative will the deals be given the current economic circumstances? We just finished a season in which teams saw drastic cuts in revenue, so it would stand to reason that many of those teams will be taking a conservative approach to free agency.

I'd bet that a lot of players will take their time signing deals this winter, and many of them may end up signing one- or two-year deals in order to bet on themselves while they wait for a more flush market down the road. In other baseball news, this season's awards finalists were announced yesterday and, uh, shoutout to the Chicago White Sox for congratulating Rick Renteria on his Manager of the Year nomination after they just fired him in favor of a dude who hasn't coached in a decade. Not awkward at all.

4. NBA could host fans next season 🏀

Getty Images

We still don't know when the NBA is going to start up next season -- the league wants to kick things off before Christmas while players want to open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- but we do know that Adam Silver thinks it's "realistic" that fans could be allowed to attend games once the season gets underway.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, the commissioner discussed the possibility of the league utilizing of rapid COVID-19 tests in order to let fans into arenas to watch games.

Silver: "I do think it's realistic... As a league, even since mid-March when we shut down, we have been intensively researching and testing all sorts of testing in the public sector and private sector. There have been significant advancements in rapid testing since the onset of COVID-19. We're fairly optimistic that the market will generate more and better forms of faster testing"

At this point, getting fans into the arena seems like a secondary objective, at best. Obviously, the league and the owners would love to sell tickets but there are plenty of other issues that are more pressing at the moment. They need to figure out a start date and schedule, lock down health protocols and guidelines in order to have a successful season outside of a bubble and make sure everyone involved with the league feels comfortable moving forward with those plans.

After that, then you can focus on getting fans in the buildings, if it makes sense. I suppose it's at least good news that Silver thinks it's a realistic goal because man do I miss attending sporting events 😭.

📝 Odds & Ends

USATSI

