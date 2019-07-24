Jay Ajayi medically cleared to return: Where could the former Eagles RB land next?

Back in 2016, Jay Ajayi was a breakout star for the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in just 12 starts. He cracked the 200-yard mark in three of those 12 starts, and became the fourth running back ever to reach it in back-to-back games.

By midway through the following season, Ajayi had fallen out of favor with the coaching staff and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. It took him a while to get ramped up in Philly, but when he finally did, he played an important role in the team's Super Bowl run.

He then entered the 2018 season expected to work as the lead back, but things did not go as planned. Ajayi struggled in Week 2, missed the Eagles' Week 3 game due to injury, and tore his ACL in Week 5. Philadelphia has moved since moved on by trading for Jordan Howard and drafting Miles Sanders, while Ajayi is still sitting on the free-agent market.

Wednesday was an important day for his prospects, though, as Ajayi was officially cleared to play once again, just over nine months after injuring his knee.

UFA running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared today by Dr Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

We're on the eve of training camp so it seems unlikely Ajayi will be getting a multi-year deal or all that much guaranteed money from whichever team is interested in his services, but there are several teams who could theoretically use him this season.

This is the most obvious potential fit. The Bucs are currently looking at a Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II timeshare in the backfield, and we saw how that worked out for them last year. Coach Bruce Arians did not originally bring in either of those players, so he presumably does not have a major attachment to them.

There are always rumors about the Texans bringing in another back to compete with or even take over for Lamar Miller. We still don't know what D'Onta Foreman will look like in his return from injury, so it couldn't hurt to have another strong back in the mix.

The Jags are a bit more committed to Leonard Fournette than the Texans are to Miller -- but only a bit. He has not been the kind of player Jacksonville thought it was getting when he was drafted at No. 4 overall, and he has had attitude issues that have led the team to consider cutting ties. Bringing Ajayi into the mix could push him to get better, or protect the Jaguars in case he continues to falter.

The Panthers are obviously going to use Christian McCaffrey as their lead back, but right now they do not have much in the way of quality depth behind him. Even in the case that McCaffrey stays healthy all year, they could always use someone to spell him here and there, or to handle some short-yardage work that could be siphoned away from Cam Newton in an attempt to ensure he stays healthy.

This is an "in case of an extended Melvin Gordon holdout" situation, where Ajayi could work in with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to give Anthony Lynn a few different options.

You just know Bill Belichick is dying to have like five different running backs to use.