Playing matchmaker for remaining key NFL free agents: Several receivers still in search of new team

While the NFL's free agency frenzy has been over for quite some time, there are several notable players who are still available with the start of training camp on the horizon. Some of these players are coming off injuries, while others are battling Father Time. Money may also be a reason why several of these free agents remain unsigned.

Regardless of the reason, each player could make an impact somewhere this season. With that in mind, let's play matchmaker and identify the ideal spot for several notable free agents. You'll quickly notice a host of notable receivers still searching for a new team.

WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs

While they don't necessarily need another receiver, the Chiefs could nonetheless add Hill to a receiving corps headlined by Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Hill, after all, won a Super Bowl in Kansas City and has a rapport with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chargers and Bills also make sense for Hill, who is hoping to revive his career after a serious knee injury sidelined him for most of the 2025 season. Both teams have elite quarterbacks and wide receiver groups that could use a boost.

WR Stefon Diggs: Commanders

Instead of waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to potentially become available, the Commanders would be better off signing Diggs, who showed during his lone season in New England that he is still capable of producing at a relatively high level.

Diggs, who is from the D.C. area, would join a Washington receiving corps that includes two-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams. Diggs' presence would surely make life easier for Jayden Daniels, who is hoping to return to form after an injury-plagued 2025 season.

WR Deebo Samuel: Rams

Injuries have hindered Samuel throughout his career, which is why his next team should use him sparingly to increase his chances of staying healthy for the season. In that vein, the Rams make a lot of sense given what they already have at receiver.

In Los Angeles, Samuel could complement Davante Adams and Puka Nacua while giving league MVP Matthew Stafford yet another weapon. It's safe to say Sean McVay would have a field day designing plays for the versatile Samuel.

WR Keenan Allen: Ravens

Baltimore might be done with aging receivers after having moderate success in recent years with Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins. But if the Ravens want to go down that road once more, Allen makes sense on numerous fronts, starting with the fact he is still a productive player who can help Baltimore win.

Allen's skillset (he's a big possession receiver) would complement Zay Flowers, who is more of a big-play threat. His presence would also take pressure off rookie wideouts Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane, who will likely need some time to get acclimated to the NFL.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Bills

The 34-year-old Hopkins recently expressed his desire to play for a "contender" this season. Of the teams that fit that category, Buffalo is the one that needs the most help at receiver. But like the Ravens, the Bills may also be done signing aging wideouts after swinging and missing with Amari Cooper two years ago.

Hopkins, who racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards as recently as 2023, could also potentially be a good fit with the Bengals, where he could complement Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, or in Denver, where he could play alongside Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. If none of those teams come calling, Hopkins may have to consider signing with a team that isn't considered a contender (i.e., the Dolphins or Raiders) if he wants to play in 2026.

RB Najee Harris: Seahawks

While an Achilles injury wiped out most of his 2025 season, Harris was the model of durability during his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. From 2021-24, Harris didn't miss a single game. He was also the only running back over that span to rush for more than 1,000 yards each season.

The Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Jadarian Price after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency. But with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from last year's ACL injury, Seattle could use a veteran who can take some of the pressure off Price, who shared a backfield at Notre Dame with Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love.

Another team that might be a good fit for Harris is the Carolina Panthers after they lost Rico Dowdle in free agency. Harris could fill Dowdle's role while taking some of Chuba Hubbard's workload.

EDGE Haason Reddick: Vikings

One of the league's premier pass rushers from 2020-23 (he averaged nearly 13 sacks per season over that span), Reddick had just 3.5 combined sacks over the past two seasons. But while he had just 2.5 sacks in 2025, he amassed 34 pressures despite playing through several injuries.

In Minnesota, Reddick's versatility would be put to use by veteran defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The fact that the Vikings employ a 3-4 defense -- which Reddick has a history of playing in -- makes this pairing even more logical.

LB Bobby Wagner: Bengals

The 36-year-old Wagner is truly an ageless wonder. Last season (his second with the Commanders), Wagner filled the stat sheet with 162 tackles (which brought his career total to 2,000), 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Cincinnati made headlines this offseason when it added defensive veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook. But it could still use a veteran linebacker who can help youngsters Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney: Packers

Clowney would be a good fit on any of the NFC North's four teams. The Packers, however, might make the most sense given what they already have on defense and the fact that Micah Parsons's knee injury will likely sideline him at the start of the season.

While he isn't Parsons, the 33-year-old Clowney is an accomplished pass rusher who has continued to produce after turning 30. Last season, he tallied 8.5 sacks for the Cowboys despite appearing in only 13 games and starting in just six.

OT Taylor Decker: Titans

The 32-year-old Decker is looking for a new team after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Titans would make sense for Decker, who would be an obvious upgrade over Dan Moore Jr., the Titans' current starting left tackle. It's fair to wonder, though, if Decker would want to play for a rebuilding team.

But if he is open to going to Nashville, Decker -- as he did in Detroit -- could be part of another successful reclamation project. The Titans have had a busy offseason that included hiring coach Robert Saleh, signing several notable free agents and drafting some potential stars in receiver Carnell Tate, pass rusher Keldric Faulk and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

EDGE Joey Bosa: 49ers

There are rumblings that the soon-to-be 31-year-old Bosa is considering retirement. If he decides to play an 11th season, Bosa -- who led the NFL with five forced fumbles last season -- will likely have several suitors that may include the 49ers, who employ his younger brother.

Speaking of Nick Bosa, he and fellow pass rusher Mykel Williams are returning from season-ending ACL tears, so adding a player of Joey Bosa's caliber would give the 49ers some much-needed depth at one of football's most important positions.

OT Cam Robinson: Steelers

On paper, the Steelers don't need another tackle with Troy Fautanu and Dylan Cook slated to start with Broderick Jones and rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor behind them. But given Jones' ongoing neck situation (his playing status remains up in the air after having spinal fusion surgery) and Iheanachor's inexperience, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to acquire a veteran tackle in the event that something happens to either Fautanu or Cook.

While he's been hampered by technical lapses, Robinson is a crafty veteran with 114 career starts under his belt. Last season, he had a career-best 92.1% pass-block win rate.

OG Mekhi Becton: Eagles

While 2025 wasn't a great season for Becton, he is just two years removed from his best season to date, which took place in Philadelphia. That season, he helped Saquon Barkley become the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. That year ended with Becton and his teammates hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton can still make an impact if he's in the right situation. With the Eagles, he could help them rebound from last year's unsuccessful title defense.

OT Jonah Williams: Cowboys

Williams' recent injury history has undoubtedly hindered his market value. With that in mind, Williams' best bet might be joining a team that would use him as either a swing tackle or as a depth piece. That brings us to Dallas, where the Cowboys could use some experience behind starters Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.

While he hasn't lived up to his draft stock, the former 11th overall pick has nonetheless been a solid pass protector who has started in each of his 79 NFL games.

S Donovan Wilson: Bears

While Chicago already revamped its secondary this offseason, adding a player of Wilson's caliber can't hurt. Adding to Wilson's case is the fact that Wilson played for Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris in Dallas from 2020-24.

The 30-year-old Wilson is a versatile safety who is capable of making plays in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage. He has eight career interceptions, 13 career sacks (that includes two seasons with at least 4.5 sacks), nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 20 tackles for loss.

TE Jonnu Smith: Broncos

The Broncos didn't get a ton of their production out of their tight ends last season as Evan Engram and Adam Trautman combined to catch just 70 passes for 656 yards and two scores. In Smith, the Broncos would be getting a player who is just two years removed from setting career highs with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Smith's skill set also meshes with Sean Payton's offense, which gives pass-catchers a chance to make plays after the catch.

OG Kevin Zeitler: 49ers

While a reunion with the Browns also makes sense, the 36-year-old Zeitler would likely prefer to play on a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. In San Francisco, Zeitler would likely be a better option at starting left guard than Connor Colby, a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Zeitler, who has blocked for five 1,000-yard rushers over the course of his career, would fit right in inside Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offensive scheme.