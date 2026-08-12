NFL's most and least optimistic fan bases entering 2026 season: Non-playoff team takes No. 1 spot

Some fan bases are feeling better than others with the start of the 2026 NFL season just around the corner. Several fan bases are preparing for a possible Super Bowl run, while others are already looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

In an effort to find the most optimistic fan base, casino.ca recently surveyed 5,000 fans across all 32 fan bases. The common denominators among the most optimistic fan bases included confidence in the quarterback, trust in the head coach, satisfaction with the offseason moves and a belief the team is heading in the right direction.

While the least optimistic fan bases are predictable, the NFL's most optimistic fan base is somewhat of a surprise given how the 2025 season unfolded. Here's a complete look at the NFL's least and most optimistic fan bases heading into Week 1.

32. New York Jets

It's easy to see why Jets fans are probably more excited about tailgating than actual games this season. Since making back-to-back AFC title game appearances, Gang Green has toiled through 14 losing seasons and 15 consecutive non-playoff seasons. And based on recent reports from training camp, it appears Jets fans are in for another long year.

31. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has only made the playoffs twice since returning to the NFL in 1999. And while no one is predicting a playoff berth in 2026, the Browns should nonetheless be an interesting team to follow given all the moves they made this offseason, which include a new head coach (Todd Monken) and three rookie receivers.

30. Tennessee Titans

Like the Browns, the Titans are also ushering in a new era this season that, if nothing else, should give their fan base some level of hope for the future. Tennessee's new staff includes a defensive guru in head coach Robert Saleh and the only Giants coach to win a playoff game since Big Blue won their most recent Super Bowl in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

T28. Miami Dolphins

There are a lot of unknowns regarding the 2026 Dolphins, which has led to low expectations from their fan base. The Dolphins have a first-time NFL head coach in Jeff Hafley and a starting quarterback (Malik Willis) with six career regular-season starts under his belt.

T28. Indianapolis Colts

Given the Colts' 8-2 start last season, one would think their fans would be feeling more optimistic. It's safe to assume fans are waiting for their team to give them something to cheer about after Indianapolis ended the 2025 season with seven straight losses.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

While the Raiders are bracing themselves for another tough season, there are tangible reasons why fans should feel optimistic about the team's future. Las Vegas has a promising young coach in Klint Kubiak (who just won a Super Bowl with Seattle) and this year's No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza, who could play sooner than expected if Kirk Cousins continues to mix it up in practice with Maxx Crosby.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Last week's Hall of Fame Game should boost the spirits of Cardinals fans, as it was an impressive night for new coach Mike LaFleur and rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

25. New Orleans Saints

Saints fans should be more optimistic about their team. They wrapped up the 2025 season with four wins in their last five games, have a promising duo in coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough and turned in an impressive offseason that included signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and selecting wideout Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick.

24. New York Giants

Big Blue would probably be ranked lower if not for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, the arrival of former Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh and the return of former Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Quite a few things will need to go the Giants' way if they are going to post their first winning season since 2022, including Dart staying healthy.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh being this low is attributed solely to the fact the franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. Steelers fans are hoping Aaron Rodgers can help end that drought in what will be the final year of his Hall of Fame career.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons fans are clearly not very optimistic despite their team having one of the NFL's best offensive trios in running back Bijan Robinson, wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. It's safe to say the team's quarterback uncertainty is one of the main reasons why Falcons fans aren't more hopeful.

21. Minnesota Vikings

While last year was disappointing, Vikings fans have reason for optimism in 2026. They have one of the league's best coaches in Kevin O'Connell and a quarterback in Kyler Murray who should be a significant upgrade over J.J. McCarthy.

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals fans are trying not to set themselves up for more disappointment after watching their team miss the playoffs each of the past three years despite having arguably the best QB-WR duo in the NFL in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The club's recent defensive additions should give Cincinnati fans reason to believe this year could be different.

19. Houston Texans

The optimism surrounding Houston's fan base is surprisingly low given that the Texans are the only team to win a playoff game in each of the past three seasons. It's safe to say Texans fans are waiting to see if C.J. Stroud is able to rediscover his rookie season magic.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' spot in this ranking is fitting given the purgatory the team's fan base has been in since 1995. Once again, the Cowboys will field a group good enough to give the fan base reason for hope but probably not talented enough to end the franchise's title drought.

17. Carolina Panthers

Panthers fans are drinking the Kool-Aid after watching their team capture the NFC South in 2025. It's safe to assume Panthers fans are confident Bryce Young will take another step in his ongoing development.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Based on their ranking, it's safe to wonder if Buccaneers fans have been paying much attention to their team's offseason. Franchise legend Mike Evans left for San Francisco, and the team's remaining two stars (Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea) are mired in contract disputes.

15. Washington Commanders

Despite last year's turbulence, Washington fans are apparently confident their team will rebound in 2026. It's safe to say their reason for optimism is based on Jayden Daniels' return from last year's injury and some of the offseason additions, which include first-round rookie Sonny Styles.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars fans have reasonable expectations for a team that went 13-4 last season before losing in the wild card round. One big question facing the Jaguars is whether Bhayshul Tuten can replace Travis Etienne Jr., who left for the Saints in free agency.

13. Detroit Lions

Lions fans are cautiously optimistic that their team can bounce back after missing the postseason for the first time since 2022. Detroit, however, is already facing some daunting challenges from an injury standpoint.

12. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay strengthened its defense this offseason with the acquisitions of Javon Hargrave, Zaire Franklin and rookie Chris McClellan. The Packers' success this season will largely come down to how well Jordan Love plays and the health of Josh Jacobs (who is currently dealing with an injury) and Micah Parsons.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens fans are optimistic about new head coach Jesse Minter, whose impressive track record includes helping Michigan win the 2023 national title. The Ravens had an impressive offseason that included the additions of rookie wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, rookie right guard Olaivavega Ioane and former Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

10. Chicago Bears

Chicago is ready to party like it's 1985, and that could very well happen if Caleb Williams and Co. can build off last year's success. The Bears recently suffered a setback, however, when safety Coby Bryant sustained a knee injury during training camp that is expected to sideline him for four to six months.

T8. New England Patriots

Patriots fans might be setting themselves up for a disappointing season. Each of the previous two Super Bowl losers (the Chiefs and 49ers) had losing records the following season. In the 60-year history of the Super Bowl, only five teams returned to the big game a year after losing it.

T8. Los Angeles Chargers

Is this the year Justin Herbert wins his first playoff game? Chargers fans apparently think so after the team brought in former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to run the Chargers' offense.

7. San Francisco 49ers

49ers fans might need to dust off some VHS tapes from the team's glory years to keep themselves entertained this fall if injuries continue to pile up for this team. One positive, however, has been the play of Brock Purdy, who reportedly is having an impressive camp.

6. Buffalo Bills

In addition to having a former MVP in Josh Allen, there are reasons to believe Bills Mafia will finally celebrate a championship by season's end. The team enters 2026 with considerable momentum in the form of new coach Joe Brady and a fancy new stadium (albeit with some obstructed views).

5. Denver Broncos

Denver has mile-high expectations for a team that would have played for a title last year had Bo Nix stayed healthy. The Broncos boast the NFL's top defense and bolstered their offense this offseason with the acquisition of veteran wideout Jaylen Waddle.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

In 2024, the Eagles won the Super Bowl following a tumultuous 2023 season, and things are setting up similarly for Philadelphia following a rocky 2025. The Eagles changed offensive coordinators and beefed up their receiving corps with the likes of rookie Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

T2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks look poised to make a valiant defense of their Super Bowl title. They still have one of the league's better defenses, and their offense will continue to feature Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's leader in receiving yards last season. The Seahawks' offense will also feature rookie Jadarian Price, who averaged a whopping 6.0 yards per carry during his three seasons at Notre Dame.

T2. Los Angeles Rams

The surprise here is that the Rams fan base isn't the NFL's most optimistic entering the 2026 season. The Rams have one of the league's best coaches in Sean McVay, the reigning league MVP in Matthew Stafford, a dynamic group of skill players that includes Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams, and a defense that includes reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and could also include future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Despite last year's 6-11 record, the Chiefs have the most optimistic fan base heading into the 2026 season. Some of that optimism might come from the irrational confidence that comes with winning three Super Bowls and five conference titles in seven years. It is also likely a byproduct of having three surefire Hall of Famers in Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and another likely future Hall of Famer in Chris Jones.

Regardless of why, Chiefs fans feel their team is ready to embark on yet another Super Bowl run.