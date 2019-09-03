NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Browns, Lions

A flurry of news over the weekend left rosters looking remarkably different for Week 1 and caused NFL odds to move. The biggest headline came when the Houston Texans shipped edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. He'll bolster a defense that faces the Cincinnati Bengals as a 9.5-point home favorite in the latest Week 1 NFL odds. In addition to the Clowney trade, Houston, a seven-point underdog to the Saints on Monday Night Football, brought in wide receiver Kenny Stills and tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with Miami as well as running back Carlos Hyde from Kansas City. The Chiefs (-4 at Jacksonville), meanwhile, added veteran back LeSean McCoy as a free agent after the Bills cut him. Then there's the Eagles, who brought back wide receiver DeSean Jackson this offseason and are favored by 9.5 against the Redskins, one of the largest NFL lines we'll see this season. With rosters still finalizing and plenty of opening-week storylines to follow, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks of your own.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 1 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Browns (-5.5) live up to the hype and cover against the Titans in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield accounts for almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while new acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. records six catches for nearly 100 yards. The Titans enter the 2019 season with questions at quarterback, as Marcus Mariota has struggled with accuracy and durability. They only covered in two of their last seven games in 2018, and will also be without All-Pro offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). The Browns cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (45.5) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: the Lions (-2.5) cover on the road against the Cardinals in the regular season debut for quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

While those debuts are the major storyline, the Lions will welcome several key players back to full strength as quarterback Matthew Stafford returns after playing with a back injury in 2018, while Kerryon Johnson (knee) is set to be the featured running back once again after missing the final six games last year.

And history indicates that Detroit will start fast. The Lions have covered 11 of their last 16 openers and are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games in September. The model says Detroit covers in almost 60 percent of simulations as Arizona breaks in a new coach and quarterback behind a questionable offensive line. The under (47.5), meanwhile, hits in 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5, 46)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3, 40)

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (+7, 37.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 52)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (+3, 50)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PK, 50)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 47.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 51)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7, 53)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-1, 43)