1. Today's show: NFL combine preview

It's finally here! The NFL combine is officially starting today and it will be running through March 6, so you can expect to be hearing a lot about the combine between now and then, and that will be starting right now.

Josh Edwards and Will Brinson kicked off our combine coverage with a preview show on today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast. To help preview the combine, Edwards put together a list of players who could be potential sleepers at the combine this year.

WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland). "Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko believes that Copeland could run sub-4.3 seconds in Indianapolis. Film shows a wide receiver with an understanding of how to sink his hips into his breaks. If he can perform more consistently, while maintaining his track-caliber speed, then the sky is the limit in his career."

"Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko believes that Copeland could run sub-4.3 seconds in Indianapolis. Film shows a wide receiver with an understanding of how to sink his hips into his breaks. If he can perform more consistently, while maintaining his track-caliber speed, then the sky is the limit in his career." CB Terrell Smith (Minnesota). "Smith has been lightly discussed during the pre-draft process but the tape tells the tale of a player not to be overlooked. He won the Georgia State Championship in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.39 seconds. He can flip his hips and stay in-phase up the boundary with ease."

"Smith has been lightly discussed during the pre-draft process but the tape tells the tale of a player not to be overlooked. He won the Georgia State Championship in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.39 seconds. He can flip his hips and stay in-phase up the boundary with ease." CB Carrington Valentine (Kentucky). "Valentine has good size and competitive toughness to be a man coverage cornerback in the NFL."

For a look at the full list of potential sleepers, be sure to click here. NFL Draft guru Chris Trapasso also made some bold predictions for the combine and you can check each of those predictions out here.

As for the today's episode of the podcast, you can listen to Edwards and Brinson preview the combine by clicking here. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Looking at possible landing spots for Carson Wentz

At this point, I think it's now officially safe to say that the Commanders definitely weren't the winners in last March's Carson Wentz trade. Less than a year after acquiring Wentz from the Colts, the Commanders made the decision to cut him on Monday. From a financial standpoint, this move was a no-brainer as the Commanders will now pick up $26.17 million in salary cap space.

Wentz is now a free agent who will soon be playing for his fourth team in four years. So where will he end up? Glad you asked. Tyler Sullivan took a look at a few potential landing spots.

Buccaneers. "This might be his best chance of remaining a starter in the NFL. The Buccaneers have a horrid cap situation this offseason, which may keep them out of the running for the top quarterbacks who are expected to be on the market. They also own the 19th pick in the draft, which is out of the range for where this year's crop of young quarterbacks is expected to come off the board."

"This might be his best chance of remaining a starter in the NFL. The Buccaneers have a horrid cap situation this offseason, which may keep them out of the running for the top quarterbacks who are expected to be on the market. They also own the 19th pick in the draft, which is out of the range for where this year's crop of young quarterbacks is expected to come off the board." Panthers. "New Panthers coach Frank Reich has been with Wentz on multiple stops during the QB's NFL career. On top of being his head coach in Indy, Reich was his offensive coordinator during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, so these two have quite the history. While Wentz likely will not factor into the discussion to be Carolina's starter, he could reunite Reich as a backup."

"New Panthers coach Frank Reich has been with Wentz on multiple stops during the QB's NFL career. On top of being his head coach in Indy, Reich was his offensive coordinator during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, so these two have quite the history. While Wentz likely will not factor into the discussion to be Carolina's starter, he could reunite Reich as a backup." Cardinals. "This is a situation where a starting job could be available. Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL late last season, which puts his ability to be ready by Week 1 very much in doubt. So, there could be a multi-week window for a quarterback to get starts in Arizona. That should be an appealing situation for Wentz as it'd give him an opportunity to try and turn around his career as a starter."

"This is a situation where a starting job could be available. Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL late last season, which puts his ability to be ready by Week 1 very much in doubt. So, there could be a multi-week window for a quarterback to get starts in Arizona. That should be an appealing situation for Wentz as it'd give him an opportunity to try and turn around his career as a starter." Chiefs. "The defending champions are in need of a backup quarterback after Chad Henne decided to retire following the win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII."

"The defending champions are in need of a backup quarterback after Chad Henne decided to retire following the win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII." Bills. "Case Keenum, who served as the Bills backup last year, is set to be a free agent later this offseason, which could open the door for Wentz."

To check out Sullivan's full story on possible Wentz landings spots, be sure to click here.

As for the Commanders, they can't stay out of the news. Here's a quick look at the other headlines they've made over the past 24 hours:

Things are getting so crazy with Snyder that if he doesn't sell the team, the other owners might force him to do it against his will (They could actually force him out if 24 of 32 owners voted for his ouster).

3. Free agency matchmaker: Projecting the landing spots for the NFL's top free agent running backs

Due to that fact, we asked him to match up several free agent running backs with the team that would be the best fit for them. Cody decided to play matchmaker for 12 free agents and we're going to list five of those below.

To check out where Cody has seven other free agent running backs landing, be sure to click here.

4. NFL to consider several major rule changes for 2023 season

The NFL makes several rule changes every year and when that happens they're usually approved at the NFL owners meetings in late March. It's not yet clear how many proposals will be voted on this year, but we know the league will be contemplating at least three big rule changes.

Here's a look at those rules (via the Washington Post):

I actually wrote something on why I LIKE the alternative onside kick rule and you can see that explanation here (And yes, I do sometimes write things besides this newsletter). As for whether we'll see any changes, each rule would have to be approved by 24 of the 32 owners before it can officially be added to the rule book for the 2023 season.

5. NFC South offseason team needs

Since the middle of last week, we've been covering the offseason needs for each NFL team by going through every division, and today, we'll be continuing that run by going through the NFC South.

Tyler Sullivan went through every team in the division and made a list of their biggest needs that they should be looking to fill this offseason. The NFC South is a fascinating division and that's mostly because every single team in the division needs a quarterback. The team that lands the best QB this offseason will likely have the upper-hand when it comes to winning the division in 2023.

Alright, let's check out the needs for each team:

BUCCANEERS

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, OL, RB

Cap space: -$55.5 million (Yes, that's a negative sign. They have the worst cap situation in the NFL)

Tyler's outlook: "Quarterback is, of course, the glaring need in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady retiring. Before they embark on addressing that or any need on their roster, however, they'll need to create quite a bit of cap space just to get them compliant. The Buccaneers are in a pretty rough spot that could lead to some hard decisions. They are in an unenviable cap situation and have just three draft selections within the top 150."

PANTHERS

Team needs: QB, LB, IOL, WR, DT, S

Cap space: -$9.5 million

Tyler's outlook: "Besides quarterback, Carolina could use more pass-catching weapons to complement D.J. Moore. Also, a true red zone threat at the tight end position would be ideal, especially if they bring in a young quarterback. In the backfield, retaining D'Onta Foreman in free agency could be a cost-effective way to still have a sturdy rushing attack in 2023."

SAINTS

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, S, DL

Cap space: -$36 million (Yes, that's a negative sign)

Tyler's outlook: "Just like every other team in this division, the Saints need a quarterback. They've dipped their toes into the Derek Carr waters, so the former Raiders quarterback could be an option for them and they seem more likely to go down the veteran QB route than others in the NFC South."

FALCONS

Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, DB

Cap space: $55.6 million

Tyler's outlook: "The Falcons need a lot of help. Fortunately for them, however, they are in the best position out of anyone in the NFC South to make noticeable improvements this offseason. They are armed with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and they also have the second-most amount of available cap space out of every team in the NFL."

For a full look at each team's needs and who they should go after, be sure to check out Tyler's full story by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Falcons release Marcus Mariota

USATSI

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.