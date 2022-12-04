With a strong slate of games in Week 13, things were expected to get crazy and that's exactly what happened.

In New York, the Commanders and Giants gave us the second tie of the NFL season, marking the first time since 2018 that we've seen two ties happen in the same year. In a twist, this was the Giants' first tie since 1997 when they also tied Washington. For the Commanders, this was their first tie since the London game against the Bengals in 2016.

In Houston, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the first time in 700 days and recorded possibly the most bizarre win of his career. Although the Browns handily won 27-14, they didn't score a single offensive touchdown, giving them the most points in a game by a team without an offensive TD since 1999.

So what kind of grade do you get when your team doesn't score an offensive touchdown? Let's get to the Week 13 grades and find out. If you're looking for a deeper dive on the Bills' win over the Patriots that was played Thursday, be sure to click here.

Cleveland 27-14 over Houston

B Browns The Browns defense was phenomenal, forcing a season-high four turnovers, including fumble-return and interception-return touchdowns. Cleveland's special teams shined as well with Donovan Peoples-Jones scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 76-yard punt return score. Kicker Cade York also had a clean game, knocking through both of his field goals and all three of his extra points. The only thing keeping this grade from approaching an "A" is their offense. Deshaun Watson's timing was way off in his first start in 700 days as he had many underthrows and late passes. Running back Nick Chubb only had 80 yards rushing against the NFL's worst run defense. Being able to beat a team without scoring an offensive touchdown is impressive, but being unable to find the end zone on offense usually gets teams beat. Cleveland lucked out it was playing the worst team in the NFL this week

D Texans Their offense was abysmal, turning the ball over three times including two that went for scores. A fourth turnover came on special teams when punt returner Desmond King fumbled. Their defense had a nice performance, intercepting Deshaun Watson in his season debut and limiting Nick Chubb's effectiveness. However, the Texans were their own worst enemy on Sunday, which got them officially eliminated from playoff contention



Washington 20-20 tie against N.Y. Giants

C Commanders Both teams tried to give this game away, but the other team wouldn't take it, which is why we ended up with a tie. Washington made two glaring errors to start the second half (a lost fumble that set up a Giants TD and a missed FG) and those errors put the Giants in control of the game. With New York leading 20-13 in the fourth quarter, the Commanders looked to be left for dead, but then Taylor Heinicke engineered a game-tying TD drive in the final two minutes that included a fourth-and-4 conversion from his own 27. If the Commanders learned one thing from this game, it's that they should feel comfortable sticking with Heinicke for the rest of the season. Both of these teams played exactly average football, which is why they're both getting a 'C.'

C Giants The Giants defense, which came up with five sacks and a turnover, played dominant football for the better part of three quarters before letting the Commanders drive 90 yards late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Offensively, the Giants kept shooting themselves in the football with mistakes that ranged from a lost fumble from Daniel Jones to a huge dropped pass from Darius Slayton late in the game. Both of these teams played exactly average football, which is why they're both getting a 'C.'



Pittsburgh 19-16 over Atlanta

B Steelers The Steelers didn't do anything flashy against the Falcons, they just beat them the old-fashioned way with a well-rounded performance in all three phases of the game. The Steelers ground attack was firing on all cylinders led by Najee Harris (17 carries for 87 yards), which opened things up for Kenny Pickett. Although Pickett struggled some, he did throw the game's only TD pass to Connor Heyward in the second quarter. The Steelers offense was so dominant in the first half that Pittsburgh didn't punt a single time. Kicker Matthew Wright also came up with four clutch field goals from (46, 46, 48 and 38). The Steelers might not make the playoffs, but they did take one step closer to helping Mike Tomlin finish with a winning record for the 16th straight season. B- Falcons For the second straight week, the Falcons got inside their opponent's 10-yard line with a chance to score a go-ahead TD late in the fourth quarter and for the second straight week, they failed to do that. The Falcons offense is at its best when its able to run the ball, but they were held to just 28 yards during a first half where the Steelers jumped out to a 16-6 lead. For a Falcons offense that has struggled to score points over the past few weeks, that was just too big of a hole to dig out of.

Green Bay 28-19 over Chicago

B Packers As the self-proclaimed owner of the Bears, Aaron Rodgers made sure to let everyone in Chicago know that he still owns the team. The Packers QB wasn't great early in the game, but he did guide three fourth-quarter scoring drives to lead Green Bay to the win. One big reason the Packers won is because of Christian Watson, who is a legitimate budding star. The rookie receiver scored two touchdowns, including one that came on a 46-yard run in the fourth quarter that iced the game. Defensively, the Packers had some trouble with Fields, but they more than made up for that with two fourth-quarter interception. At this point, the Packers are mostly playing for pride and they proved that they have plenty of pride left. C Bears The Bears were actually winning this game by two scores heading into the fourth quarter, but then they suffered a total meltdown. Not only did Justin Fields throw two interceptions in the game's final quarter, but Cairo Santos also missed a 40-yard field goal (The kick was tipped). It's tough enough for a good team to overcome those mistakes, and when you're the Bears, it's impossible.

Detroit 40-14 over Jacksonville

D- Jaguars This game turned into a shootout, but someone forgot to tell the Jaguars that, because their offense didn't show up. The Jags fumbled on their opening drive and things didn't get much better after that. Trevor Lawrence was erratic (17 of 31) in a game that he had to leave briefly after taking a huge hit in the first half. As bad as the Jags were on offense, their defense was worse. They were horrible in the red zone and they didn't force the Lions to punt a single time in the game. A+ Lions When the Lions offense is clicking, it's one of the most exciting units in the NFL and it was clicking on Sunday. The Lions were so good on offense that they didn't punt a single time against Jacksonville. Jared Goff was on fired, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns, which both went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished with 11 catches for 114 yards. With four wins in their past five games, the Lions are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NFL and if they keep winning, they might soon enter the NFC wild card conversation.

Baltimore 10-9 over Denver

C- Broncos This game was pretty much the story of Denver's season: Their defense and special teams both gave 'A' performances, but their offense did nothing. The defense forced two turnovers while holding the Ravens to just 285 yards and 10 points, but that wasn't enough because the offense couldn't move the ball. Denver didn't reach the red zone a single time in a game where the Broncos never came close to scoring a TD.

C Ravens The Ravens offense has been in a rut for the past few weeks and that rut continued against Denver. Lamar Jackson left the game with an injury in the second quarter, but even when he was in, the Ravens offense struggled with three punts on his three possessions. The good news for the Ravens is that the offense finally showed signs of life late in the fourth quarter when Tyler Huntler engineered a game-winning scoring drive that was capped by his TD with just 28 seconds left. The win means the Ravens are still in first place in the AFC North, but right now, everyone in Baltimore is going to be holding their breath until we know more about Jackson's knee injury.

Minnesota 27-22 over N.Y. Jets

C+ Jets The Jets lost on Sunday after going 1-for-6 in the red zone. Mike White had a solid day despite two interceptions, and then New York's rookies showed out. Garrett Wilson caught eight passes for 162 yards, while Zonovan Knight rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries. The passing offense looks 100 times better with Zach Wilson on the sideline, and the Jets could have won this game if they were polished in the red zone. Both good and bad to take away from this one.

B+ Vikings The offense ran hot and cold all afternoon, which wasn't a good thing. However, it was awesome to see the defense step up and win a game. This unit forced the Jets to go 1 of 6 in the red zone. It protected the lead with a goal-line stand on the 1-yard line with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, and then picked off Mike White at the 1-yard line with 16 seconds left to seal the deal. Maybe the game shouldn't have been this close, but Minnesota's defense came through.



Philadelphia 35-10 over Tennessee

D Titans Tennessee needed a statement win to solidify itself as a contender in the AFC. Instead, the Titans put up a dud against a very good Eagles team. Ryan Tannehill could only do so much in the passing game with Treylon Burks out, missing A.J. Brown as he watched his former No. 1 wideout torch one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL for two touchdowns. Derrick Henry was shut down and held out of the end zone, taking away any life on offense. The defense gave up 386 passing yards as the Eagles didn't need to run the ball to control the game. The Titans will make the playoffs, but it doesn't appear they'll go deep into January at this rate.

A+ Eagles Another MVP performance from Jalen Hurts, as he became the first player in franchise history to throw for 350 yards, throw for three touchdowns, and rush for a touchdown in a game. Hurts knew how much the game against the Titans meant to A.J. Brown as the duo hooked up for two touchdowns -- one for 40 and one for 29 yards in the win. The Eagles defense was just as dominant as the offense, sacking Ryan Tannehill six times and holding Derrick Henry to 11 carries for 30 yards. The Titans had just 209 yards of offense on the day. Philadelphia looks like the best team in the NFL with Sunday being one of the biggest statement wins that you're going to find.



