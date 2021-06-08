The Tennessee Titans could be one of the teams to watch in the AFC this season. Mike Vrabel's squad won the AFC South for the first time since 2008 with an 11-5 record last year, as Derrick Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. He just won't slow down, and the Titans now have a legitimate "Big Three" on offense with Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Ryan Tannehill will have more talent around him than he has ever had in his career, so this Titans team could surprise people in the playoffs much like they did in 2019.

Like every team, however, the Titans experienced turnover on both sides of the ball. They lost some important pieces, but hope some of the new players they acquired in the 2021 NFL Draft can step in and make an immediate impact. Below, we will break down what the Titans' 2021 depth chart could look like. Several players mentioned will not make the 53-man roster, but let's take a look at what a rough depth chart would look like for Tennessee right now.

Rookies will be denoted with a (*).

Offense

The Titans losing both Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith in free agency was certainly not ideal. In fact, Tannehill lost four out of his top six pass-catchers from last year -- which made up for 48 percent of his 3,819 passing yards. But those worries were put to bed when general manager Jon Robinson struck a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for Jones. Not only does he solidify the starting role opposite of Brown, but he adds another dynamic to this offense as an athletic pass-catcher and elite route runner. Expect Tannehill to take plenty of shots downfield this year, as both the run game and passing attack should complement each other well. Even with the addition of Jones, the depth of the wide receiving corps is not fantastic. Tennessee did draft Fitzpatrick in the fourth round, and he could work his way into getting touches early on. However, he will have to battle with the free-agent addition of Reynolds to earn that No. 3 wide receiver role.

Tennessee's starting offensive line looks decent on paper, and while they released right tackle Dennis Kelly, they signed Lamm to make up for his departure. The tackle most fans are excited for is Radunz, however, and he could push Lamm to start on the right side in the season opener. Something I discovered in doing this project is that the Titans do not have much depth when it comes to the guard position. Still, Tennessee's offense is solid overall.

Defense

The Titans lost DaQuan Jones in free agency, but they did make what could be an underrated addition along the defensive line in Autry. The undrafted Tart could be Tennessee's new starting defensive tackle, and he played seven games last year and started in one. Tennessee tried to address a weakness this offseason with its pass rush, and signed Dupree to a lucrative contract. The Titans also drafted Weaver, who could have a role in his rookie season. Another spot I feel more comfortable with is inside linebacker, as the Titans have two legitimate starters in Brown and Evans, and at least two good backups there with Long Jr. and the rookie Rice.

The secondary is really the facet of this Titans team everyone will be paying attention to. They lost Adoree' Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Kenny Vaccaro, so multiple young players are going to have to step up in their absence. Farley is expected to start at cornerback when he gets back healthy, but he will have to prove he can remain healthy for a full season. As for the other starting cornerback spot, I gave the nod to the veteran Jenkins right now, but Fulton is a player many hope can take a step forward in his second season. The rookie Molden could be called upon as well depending on if he can have a strong camp and prove he should be given reps above some of the other reserves such as Borders and Jackson. The strong safety position is another many Titans fans will be interested in. Will it be Hooker or Cruikshank who new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen tabs as the starter?

Special teams