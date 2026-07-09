Texas lands Marcus Spears Jr.: No. 1 recruit from 2027 will reclassify to play for Longhorns this season

Five-star forward Marcus Spears Jr. has committed to Texas and will reclassify to play college basketball during the 2026-27 season, he announced on social media Thursday. Spears, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Dallas, Texas, was the top-ranked recruit from the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and committed to Texas over Arizona, Arkansas and LSU.

Spears will check in as the No. 8 overall ranked prospect in the 2026 class according to CBS Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

Despite Spears joining Texas' roster this season, he won't be eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft due to the age requirement. He is not alone. Incoming Duke forward Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje and UCLA wing Nikola Kusturica will also have to play two seasons of college basketball to be eligible for the NBA Draft.

Spears is one of the most heralded recruits in Texas basketball history, joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Mohamed Bamba, Tre Johnson and Dillon Mitchell. Ron Holland, the former top-ranked player from the 2023 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, was committed to Texas before flipping to G League Ignite.

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Reclassifying has become a common practice in college basketball. Cooper Flagg reclassified from 2025 to 2024 to be eligible for the NBA Draft. However, because Flagg met the age requirement, he only had to play one season of college basketball before becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

The most recent example of a high-profile recruit having to play two seasons of college basketball due to the age requirement is Jayden Quaintance, who transferred from Arizona State to Kentucky last offseason. He was drafted No. 20 by the San Antonio Spurs last month.

After reaching the Sweet 16 in Year 1 of the Sean Miller era, expectations will be high for the Longhorns. Texas loaded up in the transfer portal by landing Isaiah Johnson from Colorado, David Punch from TCU and Elyjah Freeman from Auburn. Texas was also able to retain star big man Matas Vokietaitis, who projects as an All-SEC player this season.

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Despite returning Vokietaitis and adding Punch, Spears projects as an immediate impact player due to his versatility and will be one of the top prospects in the 2028 draft due to his "long-term tools," as 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein notes.

Spears is a lefty forward loaded with versatile long-term tools. He's mobile, runs the floor well, and has effortless athleticism. While he's a bouncy finisher around the rim, he also has budding skill with soft natural hands, touch, and developing floor-spacing potential as a shooter. He can put the ball on the floor a bit and is comfortable at the high post. Defensively, he can already slide laterally and protect the rim. He's physically lean and may still be growing, but there's little doubt that he'll eventually fill-out his frame and that he's still relatively young for his grade. He also plays with a high motor and the maturity to show the consistent gains he continues to make all while playing the right way and not dominating the ball.

Spears is the fifth five-star to pledge to Texas in the last six recruiting cycles.