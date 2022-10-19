|
|
|KSTATE
|TCU
No. 8 TCU, No. 17 Kansas State clash in key Big 12 showdown
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is playing such a good brand of football that even the school's men's basketball coach has noticed.
"Max is doing really special things this year, and it is amazing to watch," Jamie Dixon said.
That was before Duggan led the Horned Frogs back from a 30-16, fourth-quarter deficit last week to stop Big 12 foe Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime, allowing TCU to stay unbeaten.
This week, Duggan and No. 8 TCU host another ranked team when No. 17 Kansas State visits Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night for another marquee Big 12 clash.
Duggan had some good moments during the previous three seasons for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), but nothing quite like this. Through six games, he has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,591 yards with a 16-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Against Oklahoma State, Duggan found Jared Wiley for a game-tying, 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 left in regulation, then connected with Quentin Johnston for a 25-yard score to start overtime. After the Cowboys rallied with a touchdown and then a field goal on their possession in the second overtime, Kendre Miller sealed the outcome with a 2-yard touchdown run.
It was yet another notch in the belt of the senior QB who lost his starting job before the season opener at Colorado but regained it when Chandler Morris sprained his left knee. Duggan appears to be in no danger of giving the reins back anytime soon.
"Max Duggan continues to play as good a football as any quarterback I've ever been around," first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.
Duggan is getting help. Miller is on pace to rush for more than 1,150 yards, while Johnston could eclipse 1,000 yards receiving. That helps explain why the Horned Frogs rank third in FBS in scoring at 45.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) is coming off an open date after squeaking past Iowa State 10-9 on Oct. 8 in Ames, Iowa. Since a 17-10 loss on Sept. 17 to Tulane, now ranked 25th, the Wildcats have logged close wins over Oklahoma, Texas Tech and the Cyclones.
Those results took a lot out of Kansas State physically, but coach Chris Klieman and some of his players feel the bye week came at just the right time.
"I think a lot of people will be coming back rejuvenated," Wildcats nose guard Eli Huggins said. "It was just a good break, physically and mentally, to get away from it for a second."
It's back to the grind for the Wildcats. The good news is they have a quarterback capable of matching Duggan bullet for bullet if this becomes a shootout. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez accounted for 323 total yards at Iowa State, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Brooks two minutes into the game.
Martinez has thrown 138 passes without an interception this season, completing 62.3 percent of them, and is on pace to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his five years.
Kansas State owns an 8-7 edge on TCU in the all-time series, including a 31-12 win last year in Manhattan, Kan.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|303
|266
|Total Plays
|30
|41
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|113
|Rush Attempts
|17
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|192
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|14.8
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|266
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|9/11
|185
|2
|0
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|4
|52
|1
|47
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|7
|30
|1
|14
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|4
|4
|69
|0
|37
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|2
|40
|1
|28
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 NT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Forsha 27 LB
|G. Forsha
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|38.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|10/18
|153
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|14
|97
|0
|48
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|5
|-2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|1
|65
|1
|65
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|3
|3
|33
|1
|19
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|6
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|36.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 4(0:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 4. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Wiley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 9(0:42 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 4.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(0:47 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 9.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 19(1:13 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mason J.Brents at KST 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 23(1:51 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to KST 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 23(1:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Battle.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 39(2:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 39. Catch made by G.Spivey at KST 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes C.Mason at KST 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 39(2:34 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(3:04 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mason N.Allen at KST 39.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 9(3:32 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 43 for 48 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - KSTATE 47(3:41 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 44 yards to TCU 9 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 45(4:20 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 46(5:01 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams J.Hodge at KST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(5:19 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Camara J.Newton at KST 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TCU 46(5:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - TCU 45(6:10 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to KST 46 for 9 yards. E.Bailey FUMBLES forced by J.Hayes. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-S.Avila at KST 46. Tackled by KST at KST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TCU 45(6:15 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:50 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents D.Cheatum at TCU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 43(7:21 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage G.Forsha at TCU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(7:52 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hentz at TCU 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(8:09 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at TCU 39.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good
|+47 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 47(8:22 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU End Zone for 47 yards. D.Vaughn for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(9:02 - 2nd) K.Warner rushed to TCU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Winters N.Obiazor at TCU 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:38 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:44 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TCU 27(9:57 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to KST 32 Center-TCU. Downed by D.Perkins-McAllister.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TCU 27(10:03 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(10:36 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at TCU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(10:44 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(10:48 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 9. Catch made by S.Wheeler at TCU 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Wheeler for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(11:16 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(11:20 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(11:40 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by D.Giddens at KST 45. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 38(11:52 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 32 yards to KST 30 Center-TCU. Fair catch by P.Brooks. PENALTY on TCU-T.Battle Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - TCU 35(12:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TCU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - TCU 30(13:09 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 43(13:47 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 30 for -13 yards (N.Matlack)
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 31(14:22 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TCU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(14:56 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TCU 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 1(15:00 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(0:35 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to TCU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 1.
|+37 YD
3 & 16 - KSTATE 38(0:48 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by M.Knowles at TCU 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 1.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - KSTATE 33(0:39 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-H.Panzer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 31(1:51 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 33 for -2 yards. D.Giddens FUMBLES forced by D.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-B.Sinnott at TCU 33. Tackled by TCU at TCU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(2:24 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to TCU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 31.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 43(2:44 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 43. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(3:12 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at KST 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(3:50 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Winters N.Obiazor at KST 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(4:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell at KST 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:49 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge A.Camara at KST 30.
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TCU 33(4:55 - 1st) G.Kell 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TCU Holder-TCU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 25(5:37 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 25(5:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(6:10 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Allen F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(6:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 43(5:39 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 44. PENALTY on KST-J.Hayes Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 40(7:31 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 41(8:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 40 for -1 yards (D.Green)
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 31(8:22 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by J.Wiley at TCU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TCU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 27(8:58 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mason D.Green at TCU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 27(9:01 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the TCU 2. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter C.Mason at TCU 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(9:17 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by K.Warner at TCU 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Warner for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 44(9:38 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 44. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(10:15 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(10:36 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 40 for 14 yards. W.Howard ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Biddle at KST 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+65 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 35(10:54 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 35. Gain of 65 yards. D.Davis for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 32(11:33 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TCU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:05 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 32 for 1 yards. M.Duggan ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 25(12:26 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TCU 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 26(12:57 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at TCU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(13:14 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TCU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 49(13:21 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 32 yards to TCU 17 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KSTATE 49(13:29 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 49(14:06 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(14:35 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 49.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KST 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
