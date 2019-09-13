Drive Chart
FLA
UK

Florida-Kentucky Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 13, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) After Kentucky ended one of the most frustrating streaks in college football against No. 9 Florida last year, the Wildcats hope to turn that jubilation into back-to-back wins versus the Gators for the first time in a generation.

The Gators haven't forgotten being upset 27-16 at home and vow to prove they're a different team.

''It's a motivational factor,'' Florida junior defensive back Donovan Stiner said this week. ''Of course, it's in the back of everyone's minds. But at the same time, everyone knows it has nothing to do with this game.''

Most important for both schools is opening Southeastern Conference play with a victory in Saturday night. For once the game will begin without ''The Streak'' as a subplot, thanks to Kentucky's upset in The Swamp last September that ended a 31-game series slide.

The Wildcats' next step is mounting their first series winning streak since 1976-77 with their first home series win since 1986.

''Hopefully, it'll have a positive effect on our team,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''I think just winning in general is important. Changing that culture is hard, and it took a long time. But, again, our players know that it's a challenge each and every week and it's our preparation that'll determine the outcome.''

One of Kentucky's challenges will be playing without the quarterback who engineered last year's upset that sparked a 10-3 finish.

Junior Terry Wilson, who accounted for all three touchdowns in the win, is out for the season after tearing his left patellar tendon in last week's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan . He had played well in the first two games and ran for a short touchdown before being hurt on a horse-collar tackle.

Junior transfer Sawyer Smith entered the contest and threw a 54-yard TD on his first attempt and a 2-yard TD to seal the victory. The former Troy starter now will run the offense against the nation's best pass rush (15 sacks).

''They're pretty good at the pass rush,'' Smith said of the Gators, ''but I've got five guys that are pretty good at pass protection and run blocking. I'm pretty confident in the guys in front of me.''

The Gators are coming off a 45-0 home shellacking of UT Martin, a big improvement from their 24-20, opening-game victory over Miami. The next step is their first true road game against a team starting over with a new signal caller.

Second-year Florida coach Dan Mullen doesn't expect Smith to drastically change Kentucky's offense but acknowledged, ''it'll have a different twist, so we have to adjust to that.''

Some other things to watch as Kentucky hosts No. 9 Florida:

SACKS FOR EVERYBODY

Florida's fierce blitzing scheme posted five sacks against UT Martin and holds a three-sack lead on Maryland nationally. Lineman Jabari Zuniga (three sacks) leads four Gators with at least 1.5 sacks, while 10 others have at least half a sack. The Gators' 26 tackles for loss also ranks second nationally.

GROUND GAME

Initially expected to be receiving targets, Kentucky's running backs have instead rushed the ball well enough to rank 40th nationally with 207.5 yards per game. The Wildcats are coming off a 239-yard rushing effort against Eastern Michigan in which they averaged 6.1 per carry. ''That just shows how much the passing game has opened up the running game,'' said rushing leader Kavosiey Smoke (172 yards, two TDs). ''It spreads the defense and gives us lanes to run through.''

SHORTHANDED

The Gators enter the game possibly without a couple of key players themselves. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is out with an injured left shoulder, while cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful because of a sprained left ankle. Toney is third on the team with 72 yards on three receptions and among five receivers with a touchdown. Henderson has three tackles and two pass breakups.

BIG-PLAY BOWDEN

Don't be shocked if Kentucky junior receiver Lynn Bowden lines up behind center out of the Wildcat formation. The former high school QB set up the Wildcats' first TD against EMU with a 32-yard pass to Wilson and finished with 54 yards receiving and a TD. He had a 54-yard TD catch at Florida last season.

RESILIENT FRANKS

Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks bounced back from two interceptions against Miami with a near-perfect effort against UTM by completing 25 of 27 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Through two games he's 42 of 54 passing (78%) and ranks sixth nationally in completion percentage. ''He's grown in a lot of ways,'' Mullen said of his quarterback. ''He's done a good job of just managing, taking what the defense gives us and checking it down.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

---

Follow Gary B. Graves on Twitter: www.twitter.com/GaryBGraves

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
9 Florida 2-0 -----
Kentucky 2-0 -----
UK 8, O/U 48
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 524 4 2 176.3
F. Franks 42/54 524 4 2
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 40 1 0 213.2
K. Trask 4/5 40 1 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 0 29.2
E. Jones 1/4 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 93 1
L. Perine 20 93 1 15
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 45 1
F. Franks 13 45 1 22
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 41 0
I. Clement 1 41 0 41
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
E. Jones 4 31 1 16
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
D. Pierce 8 27 0 11
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Copeland 1 15 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
N. Wright 7 13 0 4
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 1
M. Davis 6 9 1 12
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Townsend 1 6 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 0
J. Hammond 8 115 0 65
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 1
V. Jefferson 5 108 1 69
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
T. Grimes 6 66 0 23
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 1
T. Cleveland 4 65 1 35
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 40 1
L. Perine 9 40 1 8
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
K. Pitts 5 36 0 18
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
J. Copeland 3 23 1 9
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
F. Swain 1 10 0 10
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/8
E. McPherson 2/2 0 8/8 14
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 360 2 0 134.3
T. Wilson 33/52 360 2 0
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 76 2 0 199.8
S. Smith 5/9 76 2 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 0 0 368.8
L. Bowden Jr. 1/1 32 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 170 2
K. Smoke 18 170 2 40
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 146 2
A. Rose 33 146 2 21
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 44 1
T. Wilson 17 44 1 15
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Bowden Jr. 2 17 0 13
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Smith 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 131 1
L. Bowden Jr. 13 131 1 30
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 128 1
A. Wagner 6 128 1 54
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
A. Dailey Jr. 3 45 0 17
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
K. Upshaw 4 38 0 17
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 38 0
A. Rose 7 38 0 13
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
B. Oliver 1 32 1 32
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
T. Wilson 1 32 0 32
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
J. Ali 2 13 1 11
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Rigg 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Square 0-0 0 1
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Griffin 0-0 0 1
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Daniel 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 10/10
C. Poore 2/3 0 10/10 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores