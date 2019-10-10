Drive Chart
COLO
OREG

Colorado-Oregon Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 10, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) The last time Colorado played the Ducks, Steven Montez was making his first start and a bit of Buffaloes history.

Montez, then a redshirt freshman subbing for injured quarterback Sefo Liufau, threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 135 yards and another score in a 41-38 upset victory over Oregon back in 2016. He was the first Buffalo with as many passing and rushing yards in a single game.

Afterward he said: ''That's the most fun I've had in football in a while.''

Now a senior, Montez said that game is kind of a blur to him. But he remembers enough to compare that team to the No. 13 Ducks of today, especially from a defensive perspective.

''I think they are a lot more talented this year than they were three or four years ago when we played them. I think their front is really good. They don't need to bring a ton of pressure because their front gets enough pressure as it is,'' he said. ''Their DBs are good and they have good linebackers. They also have a real stud at linebacker, Troy Dye, and he's a real good football player.''

Montez and the Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) prepared this week for their first trip back to Autzen Stadium since that 2016 upset to face the Ducks on Friday. Colorado is coming off a 35-30 loss at home to Arizona but is still in the thick of the Pac-12 South race.

Oregon (4-1, 2-0) got by resilient California last week 17-7 but failed to score in the first half. The Ducks are nonetheless still undefeated in Pac-12 play, and they've gotten four straight wins since the season-opening loss to Auburn. Oregon sits atop the standings in the Pac-12 North.

Coach Mario Cristobal is wary of Montez, given his history at Autzen.

''You're looking at a quarterback that's got a ton of experience, has had great success here before as well and he's complemented by some really, really good players and a really good scheme,'' Cristobal said. ''We know that we have to be at our best to play the type of game we want to play on Friday night.''

Montez said he's learned a lot about being a leader since that game three seasons ago.

''I just like to stay calm and keep people level. You lose focus when you get too high and you do things that are uncharacteristic of yourself, and when you get too low you do things that are uncharacteristic of yourself as well,'' he said. ''It's good to just keep everybody right at zero, right at even.''

Other things to consider when the Ducks host the Buffaloes on Friday night:

SHENAULT STATUS: Colorado junior receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is still considered day-to-day heading into the game. He strained a core muscle against Arizona State on Sept. 21 and missed the loss to the Wildcats. However, he was practicing with the Buffaloes this week. Fellow receiver K.D. Nixon was also day-to-day with an undisclosed injury that forced him to leave the game against Arizona.

QUARTERBACK IMPRESSES: Oregon's Justin Herbert continues to put up impressive numbers in his senior season. He has a streak of 33 games with a touchdown, the longest in the nation among active quarterbacks. He has thrown 15 touchdowns over the last five games, the best stretch in school history, and those TDs tie him for seventh nationally.

''He's one of those players that can do everything. It's going to be hard to find holes in his game when he moves on to the next level,'' Colorado coach Mel Tucker said.

CUMBERLANDER OUT: Oregon defensive end Gus Cumberlander will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury he suffered during the game against California. The loss of Cumberlander likely means a greater role for freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux, a five-star recruit who has nine tackles this season, including 2.5 sacks.

MUTUAL ADMIRATION: Cristobal and Tucker were on Alabama coach Nick Saban's staff when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2015. Both speak highly of each other.

''I really like watching Mario coach. He's very, very intense. He's a physically imposing guy, he's got a passion for the game, and he's a very accomplished offensive line coach,'' Tucker said. ''He's got great leadership ability and his guys always play hard for him.''

1234T
Colorado 3-2 -----
13 Oregon 4-1 -----
OREG -21, O/U 59
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1463 10 2 153.4
S. Montez 118/176 1463 10 2
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 1 0 749.2
K. Nixon 1/1 38 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 392 4
A. Fontenot 88 392 4 32
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 197 3
J. Mangham 49 197 3 19
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 66 1
L. Shenault Jr. 9 66 1 23
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 32 0
S. Montez 22 32 0 19
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
D. Smith 7 21 0 8
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Jackson 1 14 0 14
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
T. Brown 2 11 1 15
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
D. Stanley 3 10 0 8
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Nixon 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 442 4
T. Brown 29 442 4 49
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 302 1
K. Nixon 18 302 1 96
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 226 2
L. Shenault Jr. 17 226 2 42
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 185 2
D. Stanley 15 185 2 38
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 1
B. Russell 10 109 1 27
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 74 0
A. Fontenot 13 74 0 19
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
J. Jackson 2 61 0 57
J. Harris 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 1
J. Harris 6 46 1 23
D. Arias 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
D. Arias 2 35 0 29
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Mangham 6 19 0 11
B. Bisharat 35 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Bisharat 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Rakestraw 0-0 0 1
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
M. Onu 0-0 0 4
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Miller 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/9 20/21
J. Stefanou 9/9 0 20/21 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.6% 1341 15 1 170.5
J. Herbert 116/162 1341 15 1
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 89 2 0 230.8
T. Shough 9/10 89 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 277 2
C. Verdell 64 277 2 37
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 234 0
T. Dye 45 234 0 23
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 127 2
D. Felix 18 127 2 62
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 81 0
S. Dollars 7 81 0 63
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 77 2
C. Habibi-Likio 21 77 2 11
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 12 0
J. Herbert 19 12 0 26
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shough 2 11 0 13
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Redd 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 352 5
J. Breeland 23 352 5 66
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 275 2
J. Johnson III 23 275 2 47
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 185 4
J. Redd 22 185 4 36
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
B. Addison 8 110 1 34
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
J. Delgado 7 86 0 19
T. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 0
T. Dye 7 71 0 24
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
D. Davis 7 69 1 19
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
S. Webb 7 62 1 20
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
M. Pittman 4 43 0 19
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
C. Verdell 5 42 0 21
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
D. Felix 2 40 0 21
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
R. Bay 3 35 1 16
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Schooler 1 21 0 21
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 1
H. Kampmoyer 1 21 1 21
T. Jeannis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jeannis 1 14 0 14
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 2 0 2
B. Aiello 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Aiello 1 1 1 1
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Dollars 2 1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wright 0-0 0 1
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 0-0 0 1
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Stephens 0-0 0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Holland 0-0 0 3
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Niu 0-0 0 1
T. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/4 17/17
C. Lewis 1/4 0 17/17 20
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. Stack 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
