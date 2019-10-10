Drive Chart
UVA
MIAMI

Virginia-Miami Preview

  Oct 10, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division has seven teams, and there's been a different champion in each of the last six seasons.

Virginia is the outlier.

It might be the Cavaliers' turn.

The 20th-ranked Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) head to Miami (2-3, 0-2) on Friday night in a game where they could remain in full control of this season's division-title chase. It begins a stretch that Virginia coach Bronco Mendendall's staff likened to a roller coaster - in a text chain among the coaches, they even used roller-coaster emojis to underscore the point.

Mendenhall apparently doesn't know what an emoji is (''the little pictures that you put on the text,'' he calls them), but no one needs to explain to him how vital this game could be to the Cavs' Coastal hopes.

''Much like (when) you're at a carnival going into one of the rides, now here is the Coastal ride,'' Mendenhall said. ''And we're going right into five straight Coastal games, and those are more meaningful and they are more impactful. ... And holy cow, you never know what's going to happen when you're on that ride.''

The ride has been bumpy for Miami and first-year coach Manny Diaz, who are trying to avoid starting 0-3 in conference play for the first time ever. It hasn't happened to Miami in the ACC era that goes back to 2004, or its Big East tenure before that.

The Hurricanes are making two major changes this week. N'Kosi Perry is starting at quarterback for the injured Jarren Williams, and Diaz said he'll have more of a role with the defense. He was Miami's defensive coordinator for three seasons prior to becoming head coach, and after giving up 42 points to Virginia Tech last week Diaz has clearly seen enough.

''Ultimately I am responsible for how we play on defense,'' Diaz said. ''There is a culture that was created here back in 2016 that, for some reason, we have not been able to recreate. It is not a coaching issue. It is not a scheme issue.''

Here's some of what to know going into Virginia-Miami:

BRONCO'S BYES

This is the second straight year that Virginia has had a bye week prior to facing Miami, and byes seem to have worked wonders for Mendenhall's teams in recent years. His teams at Virginia and BYU are 4-1 in their last five regular-season games with an extra week to prepare.

POWER STRUGGLE

Miami started 10-0 in 2017, climbing to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll - with the last win in that streak coming against Virginia. It's been all downhill from there. The Hurricanes are 4-12 against teams from Power 5 conferences since (5-0 against all other schools), 4-8 against members of the ACC and 1-4 against ranked teams.

ROAD WOES

Virginia won its lone ACC game away from home so far this season, prevailing in Pittsburgh. Getting two in a row in league play on the road is something no one on the current roster has ever done. The Cavaliers haven't won consecutive road ACC games since winning three straight in 2011. In fact, that was also the last year in which they had more than one ACC road win in an entire season.

BIG MISTAKES

Part of the reason why Diaz is going to have more of a role - whatever that means - in the defense this week is because of that group's penchant for giving up the big play. The longest pass the Hurricanes allowed in 2018 was 45 yards. This year, Miami has allowed a pass of at least 60 yards in three different games and lost every one of those matchups. Virginia's longest pass so far this year: 43 yards.

FRIDAY FUNDAY

Virginia is 2-10 in its last 12 Friday games. Miami has dropped its last two Friday games (at Boston College last year, at Pitt in 2017). While it may seem strange for the Hurricanes to play on Fridays, it used to be the norm. This is 295th time the Hurricanes will play a Friday game (178-105-11 previously), while Virginia is playing its 20th (7-11-1 coming in).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
20 Virginia 4-1 -----
Miami (FL) 2-3 -----
MIAMI -2, O/U 43.5
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 1177 8 6 134.3
B. Perkins 111/167 1177 8 6
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 103 0 1 156.5
B. Armstrong 9/10 103 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 183 5
W. Taulapapa 49 183 5 14
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 164 2
B. Perkins 67 164 2 27
M. Hollins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 2
M. Hollins 11 78 2 37
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 67 0
P. Kier 16 67 0 18
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Reed 2 25 0 22
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
B. Armstrong 3 13 0 11
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Kelly Jr. 2 10 0 9
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
L. Atkins 3 5 0 3
J. Peacock 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Peacock 1 4 0 4
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Kemp IV 1 -1 0 0
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
L. Stone 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 334 2
H. Dubois 25 334 2 39
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 322 4
J. Reed 32 322 4 43
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 197 0
T. Jana 19 197 0 28
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 110 0
T. Cowley 10 110 0 22
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 1
T. Chatman 6 94 1 33
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
B. Kemp IV 10 74 0 15
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
L. Atkins 5 50 0 34
H. Mitchell 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
H. Mitchell 2 49 0 28
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
T. Kelly Jr. 6 24 0 16
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 1
C. Sharp 4 21 1 13
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Taulapapa 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Gahm 0-0 0 1
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Zandier 0-0 0 1
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 0-0 0 1
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Blount 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 18/19
B. Delaney 7/10 0 18/19 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 1074 7 3 158.3
J. Williams 89/124 1074 7 3
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 501 5 1 160.7
N. Perry 35/57 501 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 409 6
D. Dallas 57 409 6 62
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 144 2
C. Harris 37 144 2 20
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
J. Thomas 6 40 0 16
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
R. Burns 5 32 0 9
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Wiggins 2 31 0 33
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Harley 3 23 0 23
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Pope 2 20 0 21
J. Murphy 29 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
J. Murphy 5 18 1 7
J. Payton 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Payton 1 7 0 7
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Osborn 2 7 0 5
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Baxa 1 4 0 4
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Martell 2 2 0 3
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -16 0
N. Perry 10 -16 0 9
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 -51 0
J. Williams 33 -51 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 369 2
B. Jordan 23 369 2 51
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 256 2
J. Thomas 21 256 2 39
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 225 3
K. Osborn 19 225 3 29
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 200 1
M. Harley 16 200 1 38
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 149 1
M. Pope 7 149 1 54
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 0
B. Hightower 8 88 0 19
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 0
D. Wiggins 6 81 0 22
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 1
W. Mallory 3 70 1 38
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
D. Dallas 9 68 0 40
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 0
C. Harris 7 33 0 14
J. Payton 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Payton 1 23 0 23
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Irvin II 1 8 0 8
L. Hodges 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 2
L. Hodges 2 3 2 2
M. Parrott 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Parrott 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Finley 0-0 0 1
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Carter 0-0 0 1
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Blades Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 15/17
B. Baxa 5/9 0 15/17 30
C. Price 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Price 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
