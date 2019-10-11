Drive Chart
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) The grin on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's face broadened as he was asked to consider how much the fifth-ranked Tiger's passing game had evolved since they lost at Florida one year ago.

''How long do you have? It's not the same offense,'' Burrow began. ''We've put up the most points through five games in SEC history. We have explosive play makers all over the field.''

If Burrow has any doubters, they apparently don't set odds in Las Vegas. LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) opened as a two-touchdown favorite over No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0), despite the fact that the Gators will enter Death Valley on Saturday night leading the nation in interceptions with 12 and leading the SEC in sacks with 26.

''They're the best defense we've played. It's not even close,'' Burrow said of the Gators. ''They have first-round guys all around the field.''

The game presents a compelling test for the Tigers' new, up-tempo spread offense. While LSU averages SEC highs of 571 yards and 54.6 points, only one of its previous opponents - Texas - has been ranked this season.

Then again, LSU has played football for 126 years and its offense never has looked like this .

''They're looking at the players they have ... and what fits that talent,'' Florida second-year coach Dan Mullen said. ''They have a veteran quarterback that can really throw it. They have great skill players in the perimeter and they have a veteran offensive line. In that case, why not spread her out and try to go score some points?''

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has talked of transforming the Tigers' attack since taking over in 2016. They'd begun passing more by last season, but Burrow said losses of 27-19 at Florida and 29-0 against Alabama ''probably'' raised the urgency to move toward a more cutting-edge attack. Now running backs are as likely to catch a short pass out of the backfield as get a handoff and Burrow routinely has four receiving targets on the line of scrimmage.

''Watching all the offenses around the country, we needed to make a change,'' Burrow said. ''We weren't going to be able to compete for SEC titles, national championships, if we didn't.''

It helped that LSU had a tall, athletic, accurate passer with tons of experience. Burrow spent three years at Ohio State before moving to LSU as a graduate transfer in 2018. Burrow's leadership and advanced understanding of football schemes as a college defensive coordinator's son made him an ideal candidate to drive the transformation.

''They trust me enough to put my ideas in the game plan,'' Burrow said. ''They trust me enough to make checks at the line. So I've kind of evolved into a line-of-scrimmage quarterback.''

Here are some other prime story lines in this top-10 matchup:

HISTORICAL ANIMOSITY

Burrow sees Florida as LSU's chief rival, even though the Tigers annually play for the ''Golden Boot'' with Arkansas, meet Mississippi in the ''Magnolia Bowl'' and have had numerous high-stakes encounters with Alabama.

''I don't like `em very much. I know they don't like us very much, and that's kind of been the talk around here,'' Burrow said of the Gators. ''You just kind of have to keep your emotions in check in a game like this.''

LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson questioned Florida's character, mentioning video he's seen on social media of ''their guys punching our guys after the plays.''

''I've just observed things that don't need to be happening,'' he said. ''So, we just know how things are going to go.''

DEFENSIVE REINFORCEMENTS

The Gators are expected to be at full strength on defense, while LSU's health also appears to be improving on that side of the ball.

Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga is scheduled to return after missing the last three games with a sprained left ankle. Zuniga suited up last week, but didn't play against Auburn. Mullen said they preferred to give him another week to heal. The senior has 18 1/2 sacks in 39 games.

LSU expects to have defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity back after Chaisson returned last week.

RUNNING GATORS

While Florida quarterback Kyle Trask could be affected by a left knee injury that he played through last weekend, LSU's Orgeron said he remains focused on containing a Gators ground game led by Lamical Perine, who has rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns and had an 88-yard TD against Auburn .

''Florida has run the ball on us the last two years very, very well,'' Orgeron said. ''My biggest concern right now is stopping the run.''

HIGH STAKES

This matchup at the season's half-way point will give the winner more credibility as a contender for a College Football Playoff bid.

''Those first five games were nice to kind of get our confidence going, but this when the real season starts,'' Burrow said. ''I don't need any more motivation than a night game, 5 vs. 7, to kind of propel yourself into the national title conversation.''

---

AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed from Gainesville, Florida.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 902 7 2 170
K. Trask 70/97 902 7 2
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 124 1 0 118.9
E. Jones 16/25 124 1 0
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
L. Krull 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 327 4
L. Perine 69 327 4 88
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 161 2
D. Pierce 28 161 2 37
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 85 1
J. Hammond 4 85 1 76
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 78 1
E. Jones 9 78 1 29
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 67 1
M. Davis 23 67 1 12
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
I. Clement 2 43 0 41
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Copeland 4 28 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
N. Wright 9 18 0 5
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Townsend 2 5 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -49 2
K. Trask 17 -49 2 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 301 3
F. Swain 14 301 3 64
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 258 1
V. Jefferson 19 258 1 69
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 254 3
K. Pitts 25 254 3 32
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 235 0
T. Grimes 16 235 0 43
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 199 1
J. Hammond 16 199 1 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 166 1
T. Cleveland 12 166 1 35
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 93 1
L. Perine 18 93 1 14
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 1
J. Copeland 7 67 1 21
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Davis 3 17 0 8
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Trask 1 4 0 4
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 2
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Stiner 0-0 0 2
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 3
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Greenard 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 21/21
E. McPherson 7/8 0 21/21 42
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.4% 1864 22 3 216.2
J. Burrow 127/162 1864 22 3
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 216 0 1 127.5
M. Brennan 17/26 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 360 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 65 360 5 46
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 114 2
J. Emery Jr. 26 114 2 21
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 112 2
T. Davis-Price 28 112 2 11
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 62 2
J. Burrow 29 62 2 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
C. Curry 12 57 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
M. Brennan 8 37 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 547 7
J. Jefferson 30 547 7 61
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 451 6
J. Chase 23 451 6 64
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 304 6
T. Marshall Jr. 20 304 6 38
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 1
D. Dillon 8 115 1 32
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 1
T. Moss 8 115 1 44
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 107 0
S. Sullivan 8 107 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
R. McMath 7 62 1 20
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 10 59 0 15
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 5 51 0 17
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
T. Davis-Price 5 43 0 18
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 1
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 2
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 34/35
C. York 7/8 0 34/35 55
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
