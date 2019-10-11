Drive Chart
  • Oct 11, 2019

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has spent most of this season scrambling for answers on offense.

Now he is trying to fix the defense, too.

''We need to start mixing things up a little bit more, need to be a little more creative,'' Brohm said. ''It's got to be a constant and we've got to, you know, feel comfortable with it and roll with it.''

Three straight losses have put Purdue's postseason plans in jeopardy and Brohm on the verge of his first four-game skid as a head coach.

It's been that kind of season for the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten).

They blew a late lead at Nevada in the season opener. Starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar missed Purdue's third game with a concussion and suffered a broken left collarbone in the conference opener. All-American receiver Rondale Moore hasn't played since hurting his left leg on the same play where Sindelar injured his shoulder, and now major changes could be coming to an offensive line that allowed 10 sacks in last week's loss at Penn State.

The bigger concern might be Purdue's defense.

The Boilermakers rank last in the league in yards allowed (452.8) and yards passing allowed (290.0), 13th in points allowed (33.0) and 11th in yards rushing (162.8).

And now, one week after seeing Penn State score touchdowns on each of its first four drives, Purdue on Saturday will face Maryland, which averages 41.4 points per game.

''I think we made progress (last week), and I do think our guys played hard,'' Brohm said. ''But we have got to continue to coach this thing up and take some chances.''

Maryland coach Mike Locksley understands Purdue's plight as well as anyone.

The Terrapins defense has allowed the second-highest passing total (251.6 yards) and ranks in the bottom half of the league in most of the key defensive categories. Injuries have already forced Locksley to replace three starters on the offensive line and this week, he expects Tyrrell Pigrome to start in place of the injured Josh Jackson at quarterback.

''We've got a lot of confidence in Piggy and his ability to come in and perform and run our offense,'' Locksley said. ''His teammates have confidence in him, and I know as a coaching staff we do.''

Brohm just hopes the Boilermakers find some answers quickly.

''Sometimes you've got to have the perfect balance of being creative but also not doing too much where you lose your fundamentals and your techniques,'' Brohm said. ''That's been the dilemma, making sure you have enough, and making sure your guys know what to do.''

SURE TACKLER

Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. has 30 solo tackles, most in the Big Ten and the 15th-highest total in the country.

''When you see a safety lead in tackles, you kind of think, well man, (they're) getting a lot of big plays,'' Locksley said. ''But a lot of his tackles take place around the line of scrimmage.''

Brooks' value to the Terrapins transcends his performance on the field.

''The biggest asset is his leadership,'' Locksley said. ''He doesn't do it with a whole bunch of talk, and he's not a guy that stands up in meetings and talks. But he plays hurt, he plays reckless with his body.''

MOON SHOT

Purdue is changing the script this week: Neil Armstrong's alma mater will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a ''Cradle of Astronauts'' theme.

The Boilermakers plan to wear all white uniforms, like the original astronauts, and will use white, moon-inspired helmets with the numbers 2, 25 and 64 on the stripe. Those numbers represent how many Purdue alums have walked on the moon, how many become astronauts and the number of missions Purdue astronauts have participated in.

Players and coaches also will wear a commemorative patch and the halftime show will include some of the school's astronaut alums.

MR. TOUCHDOWN

Maryland's Javon Leake has a knack for getting into the end zone, as evidenced by his performance last week against Rutgers Leake scored on runs of 41 and 12 yards, and he also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, helping him earn Big Ten special teams player of the week honors for the second time in his career.

In a Week 2 upset over No. 21-Syracuse, Leake ran for 107 yards on just seven carries and scored a pair of TDs. Leake has 898 yards in kick returns, 13th in school history, and last year against Illinois became the first Terp to score four touchdowns in a game since D.J. Adams in 2010.

---

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in College Park, Maryland also contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 968 10 4 128.7
J. Jackson 70/137 968 10 4
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 171 1 0 128.4
T. Pigrome 17/27 171 1 0
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. DeSue 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 336 7
A. McFarland Jr. 62 336 7 80
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 262 4
J. Leake 29 262 4 64
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Fleet-Davis 40 190 1 21
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 173 2
J. Funk 17 173 2 54
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 70 0
L. Harrison III 7 70 0 30
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 1
T. Pigrome 11 57 1 22
L. Legendre 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
L. Legendre 2 30 0 17
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
T. DeSue 1 5 1 5
M. Shinsky 41 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
M. Shinsky 1 -10 0 0
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -18 0
J. Jackson 28 -18 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 279 3
D. Demus Jr. 13 279 3 80
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 0
D. Jones 7 138 0 49
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 1
C. Okonkwo 11 121 1 23
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 0
B. Cobbs 7 107 0 39
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 1
T. Fleet-Davis 8 91 1 50
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 3
T. Mabry 10 90 3 24
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 0
D. Turner 4 84 0 29
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
A. McFarland Jr. 7 69 1 39
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 1
C. Carriere 5 66 1 17
S. Savoy 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
S. Savoy 3 32 0 15
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Lewis 2 19 0 13
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Funk 4 16 0 12
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Leake 4 14 0 9
D. Tomlin 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Tomlin 1 7 0 7
S. Nelson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
S. Nelson 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Cross 0-0 0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Eley 0-0 0 1
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mosley 0-0 0 1
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Davis 0-0 0 1
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Campbell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/2 24/25
J. Petrino 0/2 0 24/25 24
K. Montgomery 38 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Montgomery 0/0 0 1/1 1
P. Inzerillo 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
P. Inzerillo 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 978 9 3 158.8
E. Sindelar 72/112 978 9 3
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.5% 545 4 4 103.1
J. Plummer 49/97 545 4 4
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
A. O'Connell 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 157 2
K. Doerue 48 157 2 15
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 92 0
Z. Horvath 33 92 0 13
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
E. Sindelar 12 29 1 9
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
J. Anthrop 4 25 0 7
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
R. Moore 3 3 0 4
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Armour 2 3 0 2
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -40 0
J. Plummer 29 -40 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 387 2
R. Moore 29 387 2 70
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 300 1
D. Bell 17 300 1 49
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 212 2
A. Anderson Jr. 16 212 2 54
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 205 3
B. Hopkins 14 205 3 38
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 154 1
J. Anthrop 17 154 1 38
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 91 1
J. Sparks 5 91 1 50
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 1
Z. Horvath 8 47 1 11
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
M. Wright 5 42 0 12
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
K. Doerue 5 41 1 13
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
P. Durham 3 36 1 26
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sheffield 2 12 0 8
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Armour 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Smiley 0-0 0 1
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mackey 0-0 0 1
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Karlaftis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 16/16
J. Dellinger 4/5 0 16/16 28
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
