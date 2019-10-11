Drive Chart
MICH
ILL

Michigan-Illinois Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

Jim Harbaugh and his players say they often see their new-look offense clicking behind closed doors, taking advantage of speed in space.

No. 16 Michigan (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is hoping to carry over success with the ball into games when everyone is watching.

Illinois (2-3, 0-2) may be very accommodating.

The Fighting Illini haven't put up much resistance during their three-game losing streak, giving up nearly 39 points per game to Eastern Michigan, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The Wolverines have a shot to put together a feel-good performance as they did in a 52-0 win over Rutgers two weeks ago. Michigan may need a boost of confidence, coming off a 10-3 victory against Iowa in which it was held scoreless over the last three quarters.

During games, big plays have been rare on the ground and through the air.

''You see it in practice all the time,'' offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. ''I'm not worried about it.''

Harbaugh insists first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has the unit hitting its stride and players seem to believe the same.

''The sky really is the limit for this offense,'' quarterback Shea Patterson said. ''It's just a matter of time.''

Here are some things to watch when Michigan plays at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2011:

TURNING IT OVER

Illinois' best chance to pull off an upset, or at least keep the game close, may be tied to a trend.

The Illini lead the Big Ten with nine forced fumbles and eight recoveries. Michigan, meanwhile, has lost seven fumbles to rank 13th in the conference and among the worst in major college football

INJURY REPORT

Michigan: Linebacker Josh Ross is expected to miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Harbaugh declined to give an update on defensive end Kwity Paye, who left last week's game with an apparent hamstring injury, and tight end Sean McKeon, who was injured in the Wisconsin game. It also is not clear if backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has been cleared to play after leaving the third game of the season with a concussion.

Illinois: Quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, left last week's loss at Minnesota with an upper body injury and it isn't clear if he will be healthy enough to face his former teammates.

''I know he's pumped up and of course hoping he'll be ready to go this week,'' Lovie Smith said.

NEXT MAN UP

If Peters isn't cleared, Matt Robinson will likely start in his place. The sophomore was 15 of 29 for 125 yards in his first extended opportunity to play last week in relief of Peters.

''He did OK for a backup quarterback coming into a game in a tough situation,'' Smith said. ''I think we could have helped Matt with some of the passes we dropped.''

KICKING TANDEM

Harbaugh has used a unique approach to kicking, rotating Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin. Moody is 5 of 6 on field goals, missing his first kick last week. The alternating opportunities have left Nordin with 55-yard and 58-yard field goals he has missed.

''Both are kicking really well,'' Harbaugh said. ''I think they're in a good rhythm. They're confident with their preparation and the flow in game.''

BRONZED BUTKUS

Illinois is unveiling a larger-than-life bronze statue of Dick Butkus, who helped the program win the 1964 Rose Bowl before going on to have a Hall of Fame career as an all-time great NFL linebacker.

Butkus is expected speak to the team.

''If you need a little more motivation, than I know Dick Butkus can give you that,'' Smith said. ''He's gonna pump the guys up and get them ready the best he can.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
16 Michigan 4-1 -----
Illinois 2-3 -----
ILL 23, O/U 49
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 1052 6 3 131.8
S. Patterson 81/139 1052 6 3
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 57 0 0 89
D. McCaffrey 5/11 57 0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 260 4
Z. Charbonnet 61 260 4 41
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 150 1
C. Turner 36 150 1 11
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
H. Haskins 14 64 0 18
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
D. McCaffrey 11 63 1 10
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
T. Wilson 10 49 0 11
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 38 3
S. Patterson 31 38 3 15
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
B. VanSumeren 8 18 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 269 2
N. Collins 13 269 2 51
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 263 0
R. Bell 17 263 0 68
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 211 1
T. Black 13 211 1 36
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 114 0
N. Eubanks 12 114 0 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
S. McKeon 6 96 2 28
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 1
D. Peoples-Jones 9 93 1 21
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
L. Schoonmaker 1 29 0 29
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 0
Z. Charbonnet 7 26 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
G. Jackson 2 23 1 23
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Sainristil 1 8 0 8
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 2
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 3/3
J. Moody 5/6 0 3/3 18
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/2 12/12
Q. Nordin 0/2 0 12/12 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 797 10 4 130.7
B. Peters 74/127 797 10 4
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 156 0 0 91
M. Robinson 16/32 156 0 0
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Davis 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 382 3
R. Corbin 58 382 3 66
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 171 1
D. Brown 29 171 1 36
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 94 3
R. Bonner 27 94 3 11
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 85 0
J. Norwood 12 85 0 50
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
M. Epstein 8 45 0 14
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
K. Sims 9 39 0 9
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 30 2
B. Peters 27 30 2 20
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sidney 1 2 0 2
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
I. Williams 2 -3 0 0
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -7 0
M. Robinson 9 -7 0 11
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
D. Stampley 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 220 4
J. Imatorbhebhe 15 220 4 36
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 206 1
R. Smalling 22 206 1 26
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 151 2
D. Barker 9 151 2 52
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 123 1
T. Sidney 16 123 1 16
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
D. Stampley 4 59 0 27
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
D. Navarro 4 43 0 16
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
R. Bonner 2 36 1 28
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 1
J. Williams 5 35 1 14
K. Cumby 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Cumby 2 31 0 31
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
D. Brown 4 27 0 9
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Holmes 1 10 0 10
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Sims 2 7 0 5
L. Ford 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Ford 1 6 0 6
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Corbin 1 0 0 0
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Norwood 2 -1 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Marchese 0-0 0 1
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Harding 0-0 0 2
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 21/21
J. McCourt 4/6 0 21/21 33
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
