  Oct 11, 2019

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke has watched every game Missouri has played this season, and he was no doubt excited by the way Wyoming ran wild against the Tigers in their season opener.

It should have portended good things for the Rebels' own vaunted rushing attack.

But the more Luke looked at the video, the more he realized most of that yardage came on a couple of big runs. And a whole lot has transpired since that night in Laramie, including four straight wins by Missouri that have been highlighted by a vastly improved defense.

''It was similar to our Vanderbilt game for us, breaking those big runs back-to-back,'' Luke said of the Cowboys' performance. ''It happened pretty quick. But they are very stout against the run.''

The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) had better be stout when Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1) comes calling Saturday.

The Rebels have run for 692 yards the past two games, a loss to Alabama and a win over Vanderbilt, the most in any two-game span since the school gained 754 yards against LSU and Tennessee in 1977. They also nearly had three 100-yard rushers in last week's game 31-6 rout of the Commodores. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 165 yards and a touchdown, Jerrion Ealy ran for 97 yards and another score, and Snoop Cooner added 91 yards and yet another touchdown.

That doesn't even include Scottie Phillips, who is likely to handle the biggest workload.

''The different ways they attack you, whether it's misdirection, the inside-outside zone action - all the different ways, schematically, that they present themselves,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said, ''if your eyes are in the wrong spot, you're going to get gashed and they're going to get some yards.''

It doesn't help Odom's cause that he'll be without Cale Garrett going forward. The senior linebacker picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown in last week's win over Troy, but later found that he had torn a pectoral tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

First in line to replace Garrett is sophomore Cameron Wilkins, though junior Jamal Brooks could also get increase playing time. The Tigers also could get creative with some of their alignments and ultimately lean on some of their defensive backs, to help fill a massive void.

BRYANT OK

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant hurt his knee against Troy, but an MRI exam confirmed that no ligaments were torn. It was classified as a sprain and Bryant said this week he's ''90 percent.''

''I've just been testing out the brace, seeing how I move in it,'' Bryant said earlier in the week. ''But I feel good, feel like I'll be ready to play Saturday.''

SPEAKING OF INJURIES

A big reason Ole Miss has leaned so heavily on the run has been the loss of receiver Braylon Sanders, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He hurt it earlier this season and aggravated it against `Bama.

''Hamstrings are funny,'' Luke said, ''because they can run (but) just bursting and changing direction give them some trouble. We're trying to get him better and his hamstring fully recovered.''

BIG PAYDAY

Luke has a unique contract provision that calls for him to earn $150,000 for each SEC win in any given season starting with his third. The Rebels already have beaten Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

MUSICAL CHAIRS

The Tigers continue to try different combinations along the offensive line, especially after right guard Case Cook sat out practice this week with a sore back. That left Yasir Durant at left tackle and Trystan Colon-Castillo at center, but meant Larry Borom moving from right tackle to left guard and Hyrin White working at right tackle. Wallace-Simms moved back to his right guard position.

HAYNES LIKELY TO PLAY

Luke said that safety Jon Haynes is ''probable'' to play against the Tigers after dealing with an ankle injury. He participated in walk-throughs this week without any issue, and his spot patrolling the midfield would come in handy against Bryant and the Missouri aerial assault.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
1234T
Ole Miss 3-3 -----
Missouri 4-1 -----
MIZZOU -12.5, O/U 57
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 844 4 1 131.7
M. Corral 68/114 844 4 1
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.9% 322 2 1 110.7
J. Plumlee 27/53 322 2 1
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 1 0 500.2
G. Tisdale 2/2 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 451 5
S. Phillips 103 451 5 27
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 327 2
J. Plumlee 50 327 2 54
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 294 3
J. Ealy 36 294 3 78
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 245 1
S. Conner 33 245 1 84
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 91 1
M. Corral 41 91 1 23
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Tisdale 2 10 0 5
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
I. Woullard 3 7 0 3
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
O. Cooley 1 1 0 5
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
E. Moore 2 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 460 3
E. Moore 36 460 3 46
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 144 1
J. Mingo 9 144 1 32
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 0
D. Drummond 7 91 0 26
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 0
D. Gregory 4 87 0 41
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 1
J. Ealy 8 80 1 26
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 1
J. Pellerin 8 73 1 19
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
B. Sanders 5 73 0 40
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
O. Cooley 7 65 0 18
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 1
J. Jackson 2 56 1 28
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Jackson 2 31 0 28
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Battle 2 20 0 14
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Knight 2 19 0 11
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
S. Phillips 4 18 0 10
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Conner 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hartsfield 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Prince 0-0 0 1
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Haynes 0-0 0 1
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Evans 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/12 19/20
L. Logan 8/12 0 19/20 43
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1246 11 3 157.9
K. Bryant 94/145 1246 11 3
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 74 0 0 82.6
T. Powell 7/16 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 431 5
L. Rountree III 82 431 5 30
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 240 2
T. Badie 54 240 2 49
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 123 1
K. Bryant 47 123 1 22
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 111 0
D. Downing 20 111 0 19
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
S. Bakare 8 37 0 16
A. Watkins 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
A. Watkins 6 19 0 5
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Johnson 1 13 0 13
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Bazelak 1 1 0 1
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Powell 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 225 3
J. Nance 11 225 3 64
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 206 1
J. Knox 11 206 1 54
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 180 5
A. Okwuegbunam 12 180 5 32
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 169 0
K. Scott 8 169 0 49
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 165 0
J. Johnson 17 165 0 19
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 141 1
T. Badie 16 141 1 21
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
D. Parker Jr. 8 98 0 21
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 1
B. Banister 9 82 1 22
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
L. Rountree III 6 35 0 8
T. Dove 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Dove 1 11 0 11
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Hea 1 6 0 6
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Downing 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Perkins 0-0 0 2
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Garrett 0-0 0 3
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Bolton 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 24/25
T. McCann 7/10 0 24/25 45
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
S. Koetting 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
