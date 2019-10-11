Drive Chart
OKLA
TEXAS

Oklahoma-Texas Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the few people who won't make a big deal about Saturday's showdown with Texas.

This whole big game business is nothing new to Hurts. As Alabama's quarterback, he played in three national championship games and the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. The graduate transfer sees Saturday's opponent as simply the next one.

''It's all external factors,'' he said. ''Nobody's going to change the way I think about something, what I tell my teammates or how we're going to approach it. We're going to continue to approach it by trying to go 1-0 every week.''

Everyone else is fired up over a game that will affect the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races. The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and 11th-ranked Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) probably can't afford a loss in Dallas if they want a shot at a national title.

Even without all the added stakes, this is a game that always gets circled on the calendar.

''What I am not is not one to downplay a rivalry game,'' Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. ''To ignore the implications, I think, is naive as a coach and is make-believe. I also will say that my thrill in terms of a Saturday is not limited to rivalry games either. But I have a great appreciation for the opponent, what it means to this university.''

The game also will likely affect the Heisman Trophy race since Hurts is among the likely contenders and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could push his way into the conversation.

Texas won last year's regular-season matchup , but Oklahoma won the rematch 39-27 in the Big 12 title game.

Longhorns left tackle Sam Cosmi said Texas has unfinished business with the Sooners. And though Oklahoma enters the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and No. 2 in scoring offense, the Longhorns believe they have the answers.

''They have a really explosive offense and are a really good team overall. I won't take that away from them,'' Cosmi said. ''But I don't think they've played anyone like us.''

HITTING HURTS

Hurts leads all quarterbacks nationally with 99.8 yards rushing per game. Texas defensive back B.J. Foster said keys to stopping Oklahoma include forcing Hurts to throw - and getting a lick on him when he tries to run.

''From what I've seen, he doesn't like to slide, so he's going to engage contact with you,'' Foster said. ''He's not dumb. He's going to have to slide, or it's not going to be good for him.''

Oklahoma averages 288.4 yards rushing per game, while Texas allows just 116.8.

''We're sound on the run game. He's going to have to pass the ball,'' Foster said.

Texas might not want Hurts to pass - the Longhorns are allowing 325 yards per game through the air.

TRICK PLAYS

Texas has been using them the last two games. A double-pitch pass to tight end Cade Brewer led to a touchdown against Oklahoma State. Then Texas unveiled a cross-field lateral to Cosmi, who rumbled for a touchdown at West Virginia. Both were critical second-half scores. Texas also used a receiver pass for a touchdown against the Sooners last year. Ehlinger said all three scoring plays were put in the week of the game.

''We don't like kicking field goals in the red zone,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''So we are going to pull out all the stops to score touchdowns down there.''

BURT AGAIN

Texas senior wide receiver John Burt has certainly seen his share of games in this border rivalry - Saturday will be his sixth time playing against the Sooners. Burt played against the Sooners twice last season, but because he played in only four games he was able to redshirt for 2018. He led the team in catches as a freshman, but his playing time has been reduced each year since as he pursued a track career. His touchdown catch last week against West Virginia was his first since 2017.

DICKER THE KICKER

Texas sophomore kicker Cameron Dicker became an internet meme last season when television cameras showed him giving a teammate a head nod and a wink before kicking the game-winning field against the Sooners. Dicker has made four of six field goal attempts this season but missed his only one last week at West Virginia. He booted a career-long 57-yarder earlier this season against Rice.

EHLINGER'S RESPECT

Ehlinger has had issues with both of Oklahoma's past two quarterbacks, Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He said he has nothing but admiration for Hurts: ''Following his story and understanding what he's persevered through, unbelievable respect for him and what he's been able to do at the college level. I extremely excited to get out there Saturday and compete against him because he's such a respectable guy.''

---

AP Sports Writer Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
6 Oklahoma 5-0 -----
11 Texas 4-1 -----
TEXAS 10.5, O/U 75.5
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1523 14 2 231.3
J. Hurts 82/109 1523 14 2
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 160 2 0 154.7
T. Mordecai 14/22 160 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
N. Basquine 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 499 7
J. Hurts 57 499 7 52
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 345 4
T. Sermon 45 345 4 32
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 319 5
R. Stevenson 29 319 5 75
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 206 1
K. Brooks 25 206 1 40
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
T. Pledger 3 30 0 12
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Mordecai 3 19 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -19 1
C. Lamb 2 -19 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 439 7
C. Lamb 18 439 7 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 383 4
C. Rambo 14 383 4 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 218 1
J. Haselwood 14 218 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 92 0
N. Basquine 8 92 0 24
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 92 2
J. Hall 8 92 2 23
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
T. Bridges 6 75 1 33
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
L. Morris 3 62 0 25
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 1
T. Sermon 6 56 1 20
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
A. Miller 2 55 0 40
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
B. Willis 3 52 0 20
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
T. Wease 3 45 1 37
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
D. Stoops 3 43 0 17
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
A. Stogner 3 34 0 19
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
R. Stevenson 5 26 0 15
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Jones 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 13/13
G. Brkic 3/3 0 13/13 22
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 1448 17 2 169.8
S. Ehlinger 120/173 1448 17 2
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 84 0 0 125.5
C. Thompson 8/12 84 0 0
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
D. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 313 3
K. Ingram 66 313 3 26
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 268 1
R. Johnson 55 268 1 17
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 236 3
S. Ehlinger 51 236 3 29
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 1
D. Duvernay 4 17 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Smith 1 8 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
C. Thompson 5 6 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 463 4
D. Duvernay 45 463 4 44
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 279 4
B. Eagles 11 279 4 73
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 173 4
J. Smith 16 173 4 53
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 123 0
K. Ingram 12 123 0 26
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 1
C. Johnson 7 108 1 27
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 97 1
M. Epps 9 97 1 22
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 86 1
R. Johnson 10 86 1 25
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 1
C. Brewer 6 68 1 25
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Burt 2 31 1 18
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Pouncey 2 19 0 11
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Washington 2 17 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 0-0 0 1
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Ossai 0-0 0 2
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-0 0 1
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 2
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Estell 0-0 0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Foster 0-0 0 1
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adeoye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 27/27
C. Dicker 4/6 0 27/27 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores