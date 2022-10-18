|
|
|NWEST
|MD
Maryland might have ailing QB Taulia Tagovailoa vs. Northwestern
Maryland might have ailing QB Taulia Tagovailoa vs. Northwestern
As Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa held his knee, writhing in pain before being carted off the field, the logical conclusion was the Terrapins had seen the last of their standout quarterback.
But good news came Tuesday as the team revealed that Tagovailoa has a strained MCL and will be a game-time decision Saturday when Maryland hosts Big Ten foe Northwestern in College Park, Md.
If Tagovailoa can't go, Billy Edwards Jr. will get the nod. The prospect of starting the redshirt freshman might have been frightening for the Terps (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) early this year. But the work Edwards did Saturday in relief of Tagovailoa indicates he might be ready for a starting assignment.
When Edwards, a transfer from Wake Forest, entered in the fourth quarter last week at Indiana, Maryland was down by three points. But he directed back-to-back touchdown drives to rally Maryland to a 38-33 win.
"Tremendous confidence in Billy," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "We recruited him here once he went into the portal just for this purpose."
While Maryland enters the game hoping to clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight year, Northwestern (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) is just looking for a win. The Wildcats have lost five straight after an encouraging opening-game victory over Nebraska.
Northwestern is coming off a well-timed bye, which followed its worst performance of the year, a 42-7 thumping at home from Wisconsin. The Wildcats' defense surrendered 515 yards and didn't create a turnover.
At minus-0.6, Northwestern has the worst turnover margin in the Big Ten.
"Taking care of the ball, that's been our biggest issue by far," Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "It's something we work on every day. It's something that we preach. We just got to get it done on Saturday."
Running back Evan Hull leads Northwestern in rushing with 428 yards and receiving with 405.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|282.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|299.7
|
|
|112.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|159.1
|
|
|394.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|458.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|141/244
|1576
|6
|6
|
B. Sullivan
|B. Sullivan
|11/17
|114
|1
|0
|
C. Richardson
|C. Richardson
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull
|E. Hull
|105
|428
|3
|29
|
C. Porter
|C. Porter
|56
|186
|2
|27
|
B. Sullivan
|B. Sullivan
|10
|33
|0
|15
|
A. Tyus III
|A. Tyus III
|8
|33
|0
|8
|
A. Clair
|A. Clair
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Washington
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|20
|-4
|2
|22
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull
|E. Hull
|36
|405
|1
|45
|
M. Washington
|M. Washington
|34
|376
|1
|39
|
D. Navarro III
|D. Navarro III
|24
|206
|2
|22
|
B. Kirtz
|B. Kirtz
|13
|165
|0
|41
|
T. Gordon
|T. Gordon
|12
|162
|0
|26
|
M. Lang
|M. Lang
|10
|104
|0
|23
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|6
|79
|1
|47
|
G. Hooper Price
|G. Hooper Price
|5
|64
|0
|25
|
R. Niro III
|R. Niro III
|3
|52
|1
|41
|
A. Tyus III
|A. Tyus III
|3
|37
|1
|34
|
C. Porter
|C. Porter
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
A. Clair
|A. Clair
|4
|19
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher
|B. Gallagher
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Mitchell
|C. Mitchell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Hollis, Jr.
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Mueller
|X. Mueller
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa
|T. Tagovailoa
|171/236
|2001
|13
|5
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|9/16
|97
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|81
|502
|4
|70
|
A. Littleton II
|A. Littleton II
|50
|309
|6
|68
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|19
|107
|2
|49
|
T. Tagovailoa
|T. Tagovailoa
|40
|77
|3
|13
|
B. Edwards Jr.
|B. Edwards Jr.
|13
|70
|1
|31
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|16
|48
|0
|7
|
R. Jarrett
|R. Jarrett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Brown Jr.
|R. Brown Jr.
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Copeland
|J. Copeland
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyches
|C. Dyches
|25
|346
|3
|68
|
J. Copeland
|J. Copeland
|20
|313
|2
|45
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|24
|294
|2
|35
|
R. Jarrett
|R. Jarrett
|25
|289
|2
|48
|
R. Hemby
|R. Hemby
|24
|225
|1
|25
|
C. Dippre
|C. Dippre
|17
|193
|2
|26
|
D. Demus Jr.
|D. Demus Jr.
|12
|142
|1
|35
|
T. Felton
|T. Felton
|11
|115
|1
|29
|
A. Littleton II
|A. Littleton II
|4
|44
|0
|18
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|5
|38
|0
|15
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|4
|34
|0
|17
|
O. Smith Jr.
|O. Smith Jr.
|4
|33
|1
|17
|
L. Haughton Jr.
|L. Haughton Jr.
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Knotts
|S. Knotts
|4
|7
|0
|9
|
R. Brown Jr.
|R. Brown Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Banks
|D. Banks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Still
|T. Still
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Brade
|B. Brade
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Trader Jr.
|D. Trader Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland
|C. Ryland
|9/12
|0
|27/28
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN