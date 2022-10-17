|
|
|PITT
|LVILLE
Louisville, Pittsburgh meet coming off of successful stretches
Pittsburgh and host Louisville bring plenty of momentum into play when they square off on Saturday evening.
Both the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) had last weekend off after producing solid wins on Oct. 8. Pittsburgh last visited Louisville in 2011 when the teams played in the Big East. The Panthers won that contest 21-14.
Pittsburgh was the talk of the conference after a 45-29 win at home over hapless Virginia Tech two weeks ago. Israel Abanikanda led that chatter after rushing for 320 yards and scoring six touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Abanikanda's performance broke the program's single-game rushing record set by Tony Dorsett in 1975 and tied the school and ACC records for touchdowns in a contest. Abanikanda leads the FBS with an average of 186.2 all-purpose yards per game.
Pittsburgh's two losses, in OT at now-No. 3 Tennessee and to Georgia Tech, are by a combined 12 points.
"Probably the best 60 minutes we've put together as a team," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the win over Virginia Tech. "I just love the way our kids hang in there, continue to fight and believe. ... We've got more ACC games to go, and we've got to take them one at a time."
Louisville heads home after ambushing Virginia 34-17 in Charlottesville, Va., in the Cardinals' most recent outing. Junior Brock Domann made his first career start for the Cardinals, throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 71 yards and another score, racking up his first career passing and rushing TDs.
The Cardinals trailed 10-0 eight minutes into the game but answered with the ensuing 20 points. The Louisville defense shrugged off a ragged start and held Virginia to just 6 rushing yards.
"Our guys settled down in the second quarter, we started making some plays," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. You can't say enough about the resiliency of our guys, and I'm really proud of them and the way they came out and finished this game."
Quarterback Malik Cunningham was held out of the Virginia game because of "concussion-like symptoms." Cunningham's availability for the Pitt game is to be determined.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|237.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|230.0
|
|
|193.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|207.2
|
|
|430.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|437.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|91/148
|1167
|5
|3
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|9/12
|179
|1
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|9/20
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|129
|830
|12
|80
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|42
|231
|1
|21
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|16
|74
|2
|13
|
C. Flemister
|C. Flemister
|11
|45
|0
|17
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|12
|40
|2
|11
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|17
|-42
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne
|J. Wayne
|23
|390
|1
|64
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|24
|257
|1
|20
|
G. Bartholomew
|G. Bartholomew
|14
|229
|2
|57
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|16
|154
|0
|18
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|10
|130
|2
|37
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|4
|75
|0
|41
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|7
|61
|0
|22
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|4
|59
|1
|24
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|55
|0
|49
|
J. Barden
|J. Barden
|2
|14
|0
|17
|
G. Thomson
|G. Thomson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Jacoby
|R. Jacoby
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Minor
|M. Minor
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hallett II
|E. Hallett II
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Devonshire
|M. Devonshire
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls
|B. Sauls
|7/10
|0
|27/27
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|84/135
|968
|3
|3
|
B. Domann
|B. Domann
|23/46
|367
|1
|3
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|71
|457
|9
|43
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|53
|263
|3
|36
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|53
|202
|1
|30
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|45
|200
|2
|22
|
B. Domann
|B. Domann
|10
|74
|1
|44
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|4
|29
|0
|24
|
M. Turner
|M. Turner
|10
|26
|0
|9
|
G. Goodman
|G. Goodman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson
|T. Hudson
|29
|413
|0
|45
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|21
|318
|1
|55
|
M. Ford
|M. Ford
|18
|222
|1
|32
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|10
|82
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins
|D. Wiggins
|4
|67
|0
|23
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|6
|56
|1
|17
|
M. Turner
|M. Turner
|4
|49
|0
|24
|
C. Bell
|C. Bell
|2
|44
|0
|26
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
D. Martin
|D. Martin
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
F. Sherman
|F. Sherman
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Martin
|I. Martin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Melton
|D. Melton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Downing
|E. Downing
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
B. West
|B. West
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brownlee
|J. Brownlee
|0-0
|0
|2
|
Y. Abdullah
|Y. Abdullah
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Conner
|R. Conner
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Griffin
|M. Griffin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Minkins
|J. Minkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Montgomery
|M. Montgomery
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|9/10
|0
|19/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN