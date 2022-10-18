|
|
|VANDY
|MIZZOU
Missouri hosts Vanderbilt as both search for first SEC win
Vanderbilt will try to snap its 24-game Southeastern Conference losing streak when it faces Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
The Commodores (3-4, 0-3) last won an SEC game on Oct. 19, 2019, when they defeated Missouri 21-14. This season, Vanderbilt has lost its three conference games by a combined score of 162-31.
"It was a tough stretch," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "We wanted to play better. But we have a program that we're building, and so we have to reach for confidence every day."
Missouri (2-4, 0-3) is coming off a bye week. The Tigers have suffered close losses at Auburn (17-14 score), at home to Georgia (26-22) and at Florida (24-17) in league play.
"We're maybe three or four plays away from being 5-1 right now," Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "So, as a captain it's my job to make sure that the guys truly believe that. I mean, we believed that when nobody else did against Georgia, and it showed on the field."
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has completed 110 of 170 passes for 1,212 yards and has rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. But he has thrown six interceptions to just five touchdown passes.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz used the bye week to work out backup quarterbacks Sam Horn and Tyler Macon.
"I thought both Sam and Tyler practiced well on Wednesday and Thursday," Drinkwitz said. "In the scrimmages, both led touchdown drives. Sam led multiple touchdown drives. So it was good to see. It wasn't perfect, but better ownership of what we're trying to accomplish."
Running back Nathaniel Peat has rushed for 379 yards and two touchdowns while Cody Schrader has 279 yards and four TDs. Dominic Lovett (31 catches, 499 yards, two touchdowns) has been Cook's primary target.
AJ Swann (81 for 133, 953 yards, eight TDs) has taken the lead for Vanderbilt at quarterback, while running back Ray Davis (536 yards, four touchdowns) drives the ground game. After dressing just two running backs against Georgia, Vanderbilt expects Cooper Lutz to return this week.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|197.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|207.7
|
|
|150.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|166.2
|
|
|347
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|373.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|120
|536
|4
|39
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|37
|283
|4
|87
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|27
|118
|0
|37
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|9
|86
|1
|34
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|9
|37
|0
|13
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|15
|32
|0
|9
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|1
|3
|
A. Swann
|A. Swann
|14
|-41
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|38
|497
|8
|31
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|31
|387
|2
|75
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|19
|130
|2
|24
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|5
|75
|0
|21
|
D. Boddie Jr.
|D. Boddie Jr.
|3
|61
|0
|38
|
G. Schoenwald
|G. Schoenwald
|5
|57
|2
|27
|
Q. Skinner Jr.
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|5
|46
|0
|12
|
G. Carter
|G. Carter
|4
|42
|0
|18
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|2
|41
|0
|36
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
P. Smith
|P. Smith
|5
|19
|0
|10
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas
|J. Bulovas
|5/6
|0
|23/23
|0
|
W. Faris
|W. Faris
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|110/170
|1212
|5
|6
|
J. Abraham
|J. Abraham
|2/6
|34
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|76
|379
|2
|34
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|54
|278
|4
|63
|
B. Cook
|B. Cook
|54
|163
|2
|29
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|13
|52
|0
|22
|
M. Cox
|M. Cox
|9
|46
|0
|17
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|7
|40
|1
|17
|
B. Harris
|B. Harris
|6
|25
|1
|14
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|3
|5
|0
|18
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|31
|499
|2
|79
|
M. Cooper
|M. Cooper
|14
|165
|0
|46
|
B. Banister
|B. Banister
|13
|127
|0
|25
|
L. Burden III
|L. Burden III
|18
|114
|1
|18
|
T. Dove
|T. Dove
|9
|101
|0
|21
|
N. Peat
|N. Peat
|9
|59
|1
|12
|
M. Miller
|M. Miller
|3
|55
|0
|20
|
C. Schrader
|C. Schrader
|5
|48
|0
|27
|
T. Stephens
|T. Stephens
|4
|48
|1
|28
|
K. Chepyator
|K. Chepyator
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
E. Young
|E. Young
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carlies
|J. Carlies
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Carnell
|D. Carnell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Hopper
|T. Hopper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Charleston
|J. Charleston
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Rakestraw Jr.
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis
|H. Mevis
|11/14
|0
|16/16
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN