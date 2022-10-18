|
|
|WVU
|TXTECH
Texas Tech might use 3-QB system vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech might use 3-QB system vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech could have a three-quarterback rotation when it hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 game on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
Tyler Shough, who has been sidelined since injuring his collarbone in a season-opening rout of Murray State, returned to practice this week. If he's cleared to play, he'll see time against the Mountaineers alongside Donovan Smith and Behren Morton.
"If (Shough's) released, then you'll see all three quarterbacks," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "If not, you'll see both quarterbacks on Saturday."
As for who will start, "It will really be as the week goes, who has the best week," McGuire said, adding: "I think with where we're at, I think you're definitely going to see both of them more in this game than what you've seen of late."
Smith has gone 143-for-215 passing for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while Morton has completed 50 of 79 passes for 561 yards with three touchdowns and as many interceptions.
Morton went 39-for-62 passing for 379 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a loss to then-No. 7 Oklahoma State on Oct. 8 after Smith went 34-for-48 with 359 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a setback to Kansas State the previous week.
Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) had a bye last week, while West Virginia most recently played in a 43-40 win over Baylor on Thursday.
The quarterback situation at West Virginia (3-3, 1-2), which has won three of its past four games, is simpler.
JT Daniels, who transferred from Georgia before the season, has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,492 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Tony Mathis Jr. powers the Mountaineers' rushing attack. He ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against Baylor, bringing his season total to 459 yards and five scores on 92 tries.
"JT does a great job staying calm," Mathis said. "He's probably the calmest person I've ever seen in the critical moments."
Texas Tech has won its past three games against West Virginia.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|271.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|365.0
|
|
|191.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|119.2
|
|
|462.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|484.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|139/218
|1492
|9
|3
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|6/6
|57
|1
|0
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|3/6
|45
|0
|0
|
N. Marchiol
|N. Marchiol
|2/4
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|92
|459
|5
|37
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|56
|389
|6
|82
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|52
|235
|3
|24
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|6
|67
|1
|39
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|14
|-37
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|40
|463
|4
|67
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|36
|369
|3
|25
|
S. James
|S. James
|23
|357
|2
|59
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|11
|124
|0
|30
|
C. Braham
|C. Braham
|6
|66
|0
|30
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|5
|66
|0
|32
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|7
|63
|1
|14
|
P. Fox
|P. Fox
|4
|41
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|6
|36
|0
|10
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|6
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Polendey
|B. Polendey
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg
|C. Legg
|10/10
|0
|24/24
|0
|
P. Grothaus
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|142/214
|1475
|11
|7
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|50/79
|561
|3
|3
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|6/10
|154
|1
|0
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|64
|310
|2
|24
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|53
|215
|4
|23
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|67
|93
|4
|27
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|21
|51
|1
|15
|
B. Donnell
|B. Donnell
|8
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Bedwell
|B. Bedwell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|24
|317
|3
|39
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|31
|309
|2
|54
|
T. Cleveland
|T. Cleveland
|19
|291
|0
|58
|
X. White
|X. White
|23
|270
|2
|38
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|17
|211
|2
|43
|
L. Fouonji
|L. Fouonji
|14
|206
|2
|39
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|18
|105
|1
|17
|
J. Sparkman
|J. Sparkman
|11
|104
|0
|17
|
B. Cupp
|B. Cupp
|7
|91
|1
|24
|
B. Boyd
|B. Boyd
|7
|83
|0
|18
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|13
|70
|1
|30
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|6
|62
|1
|21
|
H. Teeter
|H. Teeter
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Hocutt
|D. Hocutt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Wiginton
|H. Wiginton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. King
|T. King
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr.
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN