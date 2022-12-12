The Associated Press released its 2022 All American team on Monday, and it includes multiple high-profile players who had tremendous seasons. USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was tabbed as the first-team quarterback, with Heisman finalist Max Duggan from TCU named to the second team. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named to the third team after a tremendous year that ended early with an ACL injury.

Highlighting the first-team defense is Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. USC carried the most first-team selections with three, followed by Georgia and Notre Dame with two each. The Big Ten is the most-represented conference with seven selections over the three teams, followed by the SEC (6), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4) and ACC (3).

Here's a look at the 2022 AP All America teams:

First team

Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, second-year, USC

RB: Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan

RB: Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas

OT: Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern

OT: Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame

OG: O'Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida

OG: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, USC

C: John Michael Schmidtz, sixth-year, Minnesota

TE: Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State

WR: Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee

WR: Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State

AP: Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State

K: Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, NC State

Defense

EDGE: Will Anderson, Jr., third-year, Alabama

EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, USC

DT: Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia

DT: Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh

LB: Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati

LB: Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa

LB: Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas

CB: Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah

CB: Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois

S: Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami

S: Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia

DB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU

P: Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State

Second team

Offense

QB: Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU

RB: Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota

OT: Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State

OT: Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State

OG: Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State

OG: Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU

C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan

TE: Brock Bowers, second-team, Georgia

WR: Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue

WR: Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU

WR: Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina

AP: Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA

K: Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan

Defense

EDGE: Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech

EDGE: Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame

DT: Jer'Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois

DT: Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State

LB: Jeremiah Trotter, second-year, Clemson

LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State

CB: Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State

S: Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa

S: Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State

DB: Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama

P: Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa

Third team

Offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee

RB: DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB

RB: Israel Abanikanda, third-team, Pittsburgh

OT: Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU

OT: Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois

OG: Jaxson Kirkand, sixth-year, Washington

OG: Christian Haynes, fourth-year, UConn

C: Brett Neilon, sixth-year, USC

TE: Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah

WR: Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston

WR: Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington

WR: Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama

K: Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford

Defense

EDGE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State

EDGE: Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan

DT: Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati

DT: Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU

LB: Jason Henderson, second-year, Old Dominion

LB: Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin

LB: Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama

CB: Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, USC

S: Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo

S: Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama

DB: Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo

P: Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati