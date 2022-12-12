The Associated Press released its 2022 All American team on Monday, and it includes multiple high-profile players who had tremendous seasons. USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was tabbed as the first-team quarterback, with Heisman finalist Max Duggan from TCU named to the second team. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named to the third team after a tremendous year that ended early with an ACL injury.
Highlighting the first-team defense is Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. USC carried the most first-team selections with three, followed by Georgia and Notre Dame with two each. The Big Ten is the most-represented conference with seven selections over the three teams, followed by the SEC (6), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4) and ACC (3).
Here's a look at the 2022 AP All America teams:
First team
Offense
QB: Caleb Williams, second-year, USC
RB: Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan
RB: Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas
OT: Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern
OT: Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame
OG: O'Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida
OG: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, USC
C: John Michael Schmidtz, sixth-year, Minnesota
TE: Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State
WR: Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State
AP: Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State
K: Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, NC State
Defense
EDGE: Will Anderson, Jr., third-year, Alabama
EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, USC
DT: Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia
DT: Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati
LB: Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa
LB: Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas
CB: Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah
CB: Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois
S: Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami
S: Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia
DB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU
P: Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State
Second team
Offense
QB: Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU
RB: Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois
RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota
OT: Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State
OT: Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State
OG: Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State
OG: Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU
C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan
TE: Brock Bowers, second-team, Georgia
WR: Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue
WR: Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU
WR: Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina
AP: Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA
K: Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan
Defense
EDGE: Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech
EDGE: Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame
DT: Jer'Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois
DT: Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State
LB: Jeremiah Trotter, second-year, Clemson
LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State
CB: Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State
S: Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa
S: Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State
DB: Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama
P: Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa
Third team
Offense
QB: Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee
RB: DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB
RB: Israel Abanikanda, third-team, Pittsburgh
OT: Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU
OT: Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois
OG: Jaxson Kirkand, sixth-year, Washington
OG: Christian Haynes, fourth-year, UConn
C: Brett Neilon, sixth-year, USC
TE: Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah
WR: Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston
WR: Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington
WR: Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College
AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama
K: Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford
Defense
EDGE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State
EDGE: Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan
DT: Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati
DT: Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU
LB: Jason Henderson, second-year, Old Dominion
LB: Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin
LB: Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama
CB: Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, USC
S: Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo
S: Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama
DB: Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo
P: Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati