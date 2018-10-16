Bottom 25 college football rankings: Navy dives in, Nebraska and UCLA trending better

25. UNLV 2-4 We welcome the Rebels to the Bottom 25 for the first time this season. They were on the precipice of entering after Week 1, but a two-game win streak ended that. But losing its last three games has earned UNLV a spot. Better late than never! (Last week: Not Ranked)



24. Navy 2-4 It's been a rough season for Navy. Things looked promising when the Mids beat Memphis in Week 2, but since then, they've only picked up a win over Lehigh. They've lost three straight, and now have games coming against Houston, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and UCF. Those four are a combined 24-1. Odds are Navy will be sticking around a bit. (NR)



23. UCLA 1-5 The Bruins are on the board with their first win, beating Cal 37-7. You could feel it coming in a close loss to Washington, and with a bad Arizona team up next, this could be UCLA's last week in the Bottom 25 for a while. (5)



22. Georgia State 2-4 The Panthers had the week off after losing at Troy 37-20. Life won't be much easier this week with a road trip to Arkansas State. (20)



21. North Carolina 1-4 The Heels had a chance to get out of the Bottom 25 this week, but they blew it. Virginia Tech went 98 yards in 18 plays to score the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left and keep Carolina here for at least one more week. With consecutive road games against Syracuse and Virginia up next, it'll likely be longer than that. (23)



20. UMass 2-5 The Minutemen had the week off to get ready for their big game against Coastal Carolina. (18)



19. Western Kentucky 1-5 The Hilltoppers keep moving toward the bottom following a 40-14 loss to Charlotte. Next up is a big game with No. 13 Old Dominion. (24)



18. South Alabama 2-5 The Jaguars picked up a 45-7 win over Alabama State, and it was enough to get them out of The Bottom 10. Now they have a week off to prepare for Troy next Tuesday night. (8)



17. Louisville 2-5 Louisville stormed back from an early 14-0 deficit at Boston College, scoring three touchdowns in 10 minutes to take a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Apparently, that wore the Cards out because they didn't score again and lost 38-20. They won't score again this week, either, because they're on a bye. (19)



16. Wyoming 2-5 Wyoming's now lost three straight after getting beat up by Fresno State. Now the Cowboys have to deal with a Utah State team that looks more than capable of winning the Mountain West. (22)



15. Tulsa 1-5 Tulsa was oh so close to knocking off South Florida, but couldn't hold on, losing 25-24. Can it finish the job this week when it hits the road to take on No. 11 Arkansas? (14)



14. New Mexico State 2-5 The Aggies' two-game win streak came to an end during a 66-38 defeat to Louisiana. Odds are they'll lose this week against Georgia Southern as well, but there are a couple more possible wins on the schedule. This team has a chance to escape. (21)



13. Old Dominion 1-6 That win over Virginia Tech feels like a long time ago. The Monarchs have lost three straight since, allowing an average of 43.7 points per loss. Next up is a road trip to No. 19 Western Kentucky. (17)



12. Central Michigan 1-6 Central Michigan is an interesting case. It's 1-6, so it deserves to be here, but it doesn't get blown out. Aside from its 31-7 loss to Kansas, every other Chips loss has been by 15 points or fewer. This week it lost to Ball State 24-23. Maybe another win is coming? (16)



11. Arkansas 1-6 This is the start of a critical stretch for the Razorbacks. They have two winnable games coming up the next couple of weeks, starting with No. 15 Tulsa in this week's Bottom 25 Game of the Century of the Week. (12)



10. Texas State 1-5 The Bobcats lost their fourth straight to enter the Bottom 10, but they played very well against Georgia Southern. It was their best game of the season outside their win over Texas Southern. Now the Bobcats enter a stretch of the schedule where you can conceive of them winning any of their next three games. (11)



9. Kent State 1-6 This team continues to surprise me every week. When I think they'll do well, they get spanked. When I think they'll get spanked, they make a game of it. What happens this week against Akron? I've no idea. (15)



8. Oregon State 1-5 The Beavers had a bye week, and now this week's game against Cal looks a lot more winnable after seeing UCLA crush it last week. And the Beavers better win, because if you look at the rest of the schedule, this is their last best chance. After this, it's Colorado, USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon. (9)



7. Rutgers 1-6 You never want to say never, but considering how Rutgers has played, it's hard to see it winning any of its remaining games against Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. We're looking at a team that has a terrific shot to reach the Bottom 25 Playoff. (10)



5. Rice 1-6 The Owls have lost six straight after getting shutout 42-0 by UAB. Up next it's a road trip to FIU. (7)



4. Nebraska 0-6 I thought you had your first win, Nebraska. I really did. I'm going to make a prediction that you win at least two of your next four games, and possibly even three. First up, it's Minnesota. (3)



3. UTEP 0-6 Our defending champs had the week off and lost a spot in the rankings. This week they hit the road to take on Louisiana Tech. (2)



2. San Jose State 0-6 The Spartans make a bit leap to No. 2 following a 52-3 loss to Army. They got run the hell over, and now they must pick themselves off the mat to take on a San Diego State team that'll be trying to run them the hell over again. (6)

