College football scores, top 25 schedule, NCAA games: Georgia and Notre Dame roll, Stanford stuns Washington

The first Saturday of October is in the books, and what a day it was. The incredible action that we witnessed as the fall season kicks into high gear capped off a wild Week 6 that included big wins and several upsets. Florida spring was able to spring the home upset over Auburn to announce its presence on the College Football Playoff stage. The Gators will now head to LSU next Saturday in a battle of top-10 teams in Death Valley. Meanwhile, Ohio State handled division foe Michigan State with relative ease, and further solidified itself as the best team in the Big Ten and potentially the nation.

Week 6 college football top 25 scores

No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6 -- Box score

No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0 -- Box score

No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7 -- Box score

No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3 -- Recap

Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35 -- Box score

No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20 -- Box score

No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13 -- Recap

No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0 -- Box score

No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31 -- Box score

No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14 -- Box score

No. 24 SMU 43, Tulsa 37 (3OT) -- Box score

No. 4 Ohio State 34, No. 25 Michigan State 10 -- Recap

No. 13 Oregon 17, California 7 -- Box score

No. 16 Boise State 38, UNLV 13 -- Box score

Stanford 23, No. 15 Washington 13 -- Box score

Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24

Stanford shocks No. 15 Washington on The Farm

The Week 6 action certainly ended with a bang, with Stanford springing the home upset over No. 15 Washington on the heels of a 293-yard performance from quarterback Davis Mills and 151 rushing yards from running back Cameron Scarlett. The Cardinal defense held the Huskies to just 294 yards and quarterback Jacob Eason to 16-of-26 passing to set the tone for the Pac-12 North stunner.

Stanford's defense snatches another opportunity from the Huskies 😤 pic.twitter.com/LbeCe5OkJt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2019

Oregon overcomes early deficit to defeat Cal

Defense won the first half, but offense won the second half. After Cal jumped out to an early 7-0 lead at halftime, No. 13 Oregon rebounded with 17 unanswered second-half points to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play on the season. The Ducks committed three turnovers in the first half to keep Cal in the game -- two of which came via interceptions from QB Justin Herbert -- before playing a turnover-free second half. It's the fourth consecutive win for Oregon after a season-opening loss to Auburn, and the second consecutive loss for Cal.

Georgia shakes sluggish start in Knoxville

Tennessee took a 14-10 lead over No. 3 Georgia in the second quarter, sounding off all alarm bells about a massive upset brewing in Knoxville. Turns out, it was a bit premature. The Vols didn't score the rest of the game as Georgia rallied to reel off 33 unanswered points in a 43-14 rout of Tennessee. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm turned in a neat two-touchdown, no-interception performance, and on the ground, three UGA running backs ran for 50 or more yards to ice the game down the stretch. Georgia improves to 5-0 on the season, while Tennessee falls to 1-4.

Jake Fromm left Knoxville singing Rocky Top 😳



(via @Dylanlwebber) pic.twitter.com/Ze2EerAGCh — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 6, 2019

Notre Dame QB Ian Book flirts with history

No. 5 Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for five touchdowns in the first half against Bowling Green, setting a school record for touchdown passes in a single half. Book finished the half with 255 yards on 15-of-17 passing without any interceptions, leading the Fighting Irish to a 35-0 lead over the Falcons going into halftime. Book returned under center to start the second half, attempting to at least tie the school record for passing touchdowns in a single-game which sits at six but was pulled from the game before succeeding. Brady Quinn set the record for the Irish in 2005 when he threw for six scores in a win over BYU. Notre Dame defeated Bowling Green 52-0 on Saturday.

Nebraska beats Northwestern with last-second field goal

No matter when or where, if Nebraska and Northwestern are playing, the game will come down to the final possession. That's what happened again on Saturday, as the Cornhuskers kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Northwestern 13-10. Of course, that field goal was not without controversy. The interception Nebraska used to get the ball back late came with quite a bit of contact with the Northwestern receiver. Plenty of pass interference flags have been thrown for less. This one wasn't.

How isn’t this pass interference? pic.twitter.com/Q4bFnSYwsS — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 5, 2019

Texas storms back on the road



West Virginia jumped out to a 14-7 lead over No. 11 Texas in the second quarter, and then the wheels fell off for the Mountaineers defense. In consecutive possessions, the Longhorns strung together two touchdown drives to overcome their early deficit. They led 21-14 at halftime, capped by a late scramble-and-score from Texas QB Sam Ehlinger just before the break. The second half would bring more of the same, as Texas would hang on to win 42-31.

Sam taking over and Texas takes the 21-14 lead in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/asvdorDABM — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 5, 2019

Miami nearly pulls off miracle comeback



If there was a guideline to opening up a football season in the worst possible way, Miami might be providing it. Facing a wobbling Virginia Tech team that lost in blowout fashion to Duke a week ago, the Hurricanes turned it over, and over, and over ... and over again. Their first four drives resulted in either a lost fumble or an interception. They trailed28-7 at halftime, the lone score for Miami coming off a last-second Hail Mary attempt. Miami would complete the comeback in the second half, tying the game at 35, but the Canes couldn't hold the lead as the Hokies answered with another touchdown drive. Miami would drive right back down the field, and had a chance to win in the final seconds, but N'Kosi Perry's pass was knocked down. The Hail Mary came a half too early.

Oklahoma has no problem with Kansas

Weather delayed the start of Oklahoma's game at Kansas and it delayed the star of the Sooners' offense as well before OU pulled away for a 45-20 victory. The Jayhawks struck first to take a 7-0 lead, but Oklahoma battled back and took a 21-7 lead at halftime. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for two more touchdowns on the ground. Just in case the Oklahoma offense wasn't already difficult to stop, Jalen's playing receiver now too.

Weather also forced the game between TCU and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, to be start later than scheduled. The contest was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff but was delayed until 2 p.m.

Taylor pads his Heisman resume against Kent State

Every so often a team comes across an opponent and thinks "we're going to pad our Heisman candidate's stats today." That's precisely what Wisconsin did against Kent State. The Badgers absolutely dominated Kent State in a 48-0 rout in which star running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for four touchdowns and caught a TD pass as well. Taylor also accumulated 186 rushing yards on just 19 carries.

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE



Jonathan Taylor is a cheat code...



▪️ 19 carries

▪️ 186 yards

▪️ 4 rushing TDs

▪️ 1 receiving TD



(T-School Record 5 TDs)



There's still 12:21 left to play 3Q...#JT23 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Q9FhMAfxOY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 5, 2019

Texas Tech upsets Oklahoma State

Texas Tech scored the first 20 points vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State and never looked back in a 45-35 victory. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed two interceptions, which didn't do his team much. Tech's Jett Duffey had a very successful outing in which he threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys did outscore the Red Raiders 28-25 in the second half, but ultimately fell short.

LSU dominates Utah State

It's hard to say LSU is operating at max capacity, but the Tigers did enough to get by a tough Utah State team in a 42-6 victory. The Tigers led the Aggies 21-6 at halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and a mind-numbing five touchdowns. Wideout Justin Jefferson also hauled in nine passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Penn State rolls past Purdue

Purdue has been ravaged by injuries this season, and added starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar as well as stud receiver Rondale Moore to the list this week. Penn State was able to shut down Purdue easily in a 35-7 win as the Nittany Lions only allowed 93 yards of total offense. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Noah Cain rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.