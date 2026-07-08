1:20 2026 Big 12 Games to Watch: Kansas State at Arizona State



1:05 Texas Tech Tops BYU in Big 12 Power Rankings



1:13 How Collin Klein Unlocks QB Avery Johnson



1:05 Collin Klein Comes Home to Kansas State



1:26 Texas Tech Remains Favorite to Win Big 12



1:47 Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer a Consensus Top 3 Prospects



1:13 Panthers' Biggest Draft Steal: C Sam Hecht



9:04 Biggest Questions for the NFC South After the 2026 Draft



10:17 What's Next for the AFC East After the 2026 Draft?



1:20 Collin Klien, Texas A&M offensive coordinator set to be the next Kansas State Head Coach | National Signing Day 2025



2:44 Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Retiring



2:04 Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: Kansas State at No. 12 Utah



2:03 247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Maxwell Lovett



3:44 247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Oliver Miller



1:59 'Make It All Back' Parlay Presented by FanDuel | CFB Week 10



1:47 Week 10 Top 25 CFB Picks: 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State



1:46 When Work Works Presented by UKG: Jayce Brown



1:08 Can Texas Tech Bounce Back Before Facing Kansas State?



1:01 CFB What to Watch: Early Window

