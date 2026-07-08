Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Nicholls Colonels (4-8)
- Bill Snyder Family Stadium
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1:20
2026 Big 12 Games to Watch: Kansas State at Arizona State
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1:05
Texas Tech Tops BYU in Big 12 Power Rankings
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1:13
How Collin Klein Unlocks QB Avery Johnson
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1:05
Collin Klein Comes Home to Kansas State
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1:26
Texas Tech Remains Favorite to Win Big 12
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1:47
Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer a Consensus Top 3 Prospects
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1:13
Panthers' Biggest Draft Steal: C Sam Hecht
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9:04
Biggest Questions for the NFC South After the 2026 Draft
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10:17
What's Next for the AFC East After the 2026 Draft?
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1:20
Collin Klien, Texas A&M offensive coordinator set to be the next Kansas State Head Coach | National Signing Day 2025
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2:44
Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Retiring
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2:04
Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: Kansas State at No. 12 Utah
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2:03
247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Maxwell Lovett
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3:44
247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Oliver Miller
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1:59
'Make It All Back' Parlay Presented by FanDuel | CFB Week 10
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1:47
Week 10 Top 25 CFB Picks: 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State
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1:46
When Work Works Presented by UKG: Jayce Brown
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1:08
Can Texas Tech Bounce Back Before Facing Kansas State?
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1:01
CFB What to Watch: Early Window
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1:20
CFB Week 1 Picks: North Dakota at 17 Kansas State
2025 Receiving
|STATS
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|Regular Season
|29
|318
|11.0
|2
|34
Top Josh Manning News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-3, 217 lbs
|Birthplace: Lee's Summit, MO
|Class: Senior