Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Kansas State • #5 • WR

Josh Manning

player headshot

Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Nicholls Colonels (4-8)
  • Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
TXTECH
 8-1 12-2
BYU
 8-1 12-2
UTAH
 7-2 11-2
HOU
 6-3 10-3
ARIZ
 6-3 9-4
ARIZST
 6-3 8-5
IOWAST
 5-4 8-4
CINCY
 5-4 7-6
KSTATE
 5-4 6-6
TCU
 5-4 9-4
BAYLOR
 3-6 5-7
KANSAS
 3-6 5-7
UCF
 2-7 5-7
WVU
 2-7 4-8
COLO
 1-8 3-9
OKLAST
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    2026 Big 12 Games to Watch: Kansas State at Arizona State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Texas Tech Tops BYU in Big 12 Power Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    How Collin Klein Unlocks QB Avery Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Collin Klein Comes Home to Kansas State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Texas Tech Remains Favorite to Win Big 12

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer a Consensus Top 3 Prospects

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Panthers' Biggest Draft Steal: C Sam Hecht

  • Image thumbnail
    9:04

    Biggest Questions for the NFC South After the 2026 Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    10:17

    What's Next for the AFC East After the 2026 Draft?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Collin Klien, Texas A&M offensive coordinator set to be the next Kansas State Head Coach | National Signing Day 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Retiring

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Week 13 Top 25 CFB Picks: Kansas State at No. 12 Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Maxwell Lovett

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    247Sports: One on One with Kansas State commit Oliver Miller

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    'Make It All Back' Parlay Presented by FanDuel | CFB Week 10

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Week 10 Top 25 CFB Picks: 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    When Work Works Presented by UKG: Jayce Brown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Can Texas Tech Bounce Back Before Facing Kansas State?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CFB What to Watch: Early Window

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    CFB Week 1 Picks: North Dakota at 17 Kansas State

See All NCAAF Videos

2025 Receiving

STATS REC YDS AVG TD LNG
Regular Season 29 318 11.0 2 34

Top Josh Manning News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 217 lbs
Birthplace: Lee's Summit, MO
Class: Senior