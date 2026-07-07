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Dave Richard's running back tiers provide the blueprint on how to draft RB in 2026 Fantasy Football drafts

A tier-based system for addressing the RB position in your Fantasy drafts

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We've seen the running back position come back to high-stat glory over the past two seasons. Teams have adjusted to defenses playing their safeties back by running the ball more. And maybe a few more teams have utilized their RBs in the passing game than we're used to seeing. Plus, when teams do throw, they're diversifying their passing games more and more, taking down the number of crazy-high volume receivers with it.

All of that has pushed the position to the popular position it's in. Last year's top-12 running backs averaged a crazy-high 16.6 half-PPR points, up from a still-crazy 16.1 in 2024. But it's a tricky average -- seven running backs averaged 16-plus half-PPR points to carry the position. Four others averaged between 15 and 15.9 half-PPR points.

So when you think about an early-round RB, think with the expectation that they land at least 16 half-PPR points with potential for more. If you don't think a certain running back can do that, don't draft him, at least not early.

Running backs that finished 13th through 24th last year averaged 11.3 half-PPR points, a number that's down from 2024 (11.7) but still high compared to each of the eight seasons prior. That's the number you'd settle for from a running back taken in the middle rounds.

And any running back taken after the middle rounds that gives you anything good is a win for your Fantasy squad.

Overall, the position is maybe a little deeper than we're used to seeing. There are a number of RBs aged 29-plus who will probably get phased out of the league within the next few seasons, but exciting runners from last year's and this year's draft classes should take their spots. For now, we are living in a sweet spot where they're all available to help our teams. You probably won't panic over taking a starter until Round 6 or 7.

I definitely recommend getting at least one running back with one of your first two picks, two within your first four picks, and as many as four total within your first seven picks. I do not recommend going Zero RB this year and giving too much of a positional advantage to the rest of your league. The more shots you take at getting a running back who can produce points, the better your chances of galloping to Fantasy playoff glory.

Some positional notes:

  • Five of the seven running backs with 50-plus receptions last year finished in the top 10.
  • All of the top-12 running backs that played 10-plus games had at least 10 total touchdowns.
  • The running back with the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 15-plus half-PPR points per game is De'Von Achane (three seasons). Gibbs and Robinson will attempt to best that in 2026 after having at least 18 half-PPR points each in their past two years. Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams each have 14-plus in three straight seasons. Saquon Barkley has 13-plus half-PPR points in four straight seasons.
  • One other noteworthy streak: Christian McCaffrey has at least 18.5 half-PPR points per game in each of his past five seasons when he's played at least 11 games.
  • Between five and seven of the top 12 running backs in each of 2022-25 were on playoff teams. 
  • Between seven and eight of the top 12 running backs in 2021-22 and 2024-25 were also in the top 12 the previous year (only four repeated from 2023 to 2024). Historically, not a lot of turnover there. 

Tier 1

Round 1

player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
DET Detroit
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1223
REC
77
REYDS
616
TD
18
FPTS/G
19.3
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1478
REC
79
REYDS
820
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1585
REC
46
REYDS
378
TD
20
FPTS/G
20.0
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1621
REC
33
REYDS
291
TD
14
FPTS/G
16.8
player headshot
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1202
REC
102
REYDS
924
TD
17
FPTS/G
21.5
player headshot
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1019
REC
69
REYDS
437
TD
11
FPTS/G
14.6


Pretty self-explanatory group of mega-stud running backs worth a first-round pick. All of them have the potential for 16-plus half-PPR points per game. Maybe there's an argument that Chase Brown doesn't belong, but he has not only been solid in each of his past two seasons (at least 14 half-PPR points per game in each), but he has also shown flashes of being a monster close to the level of Robinson and Gibbs when the Bengals have given him a lot of work. That's in play this season, given the lack of running back improvements they made this offseason.

Tier 2

Round 2

player headshot
De'Von Achane RB
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1350
REC
67
REYDS
488
TD
12
FPTS/G
18.1
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
545
REC
32
REYDS
192
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
975
REC
55
REYDS
346
TD
10
FPTS/G
12.8
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
BAL Baltimore • #22
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1595
REC
15
REYDS
150
TD
16
FPTS/G
16.0
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1140
REC
37
REYDS
273
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.4
player headshot
Kenneth Walker III RB
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1027
REC
31
REYDS
282
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.4

Don't be surprised to see Achane or Henry taken closer to the names in the first tier. However, both carry concerns that shouldn't be overlooked: Achane figures to see a decline in both targets and touchdowns given the changes around the Dolphins offense, and Henry isn't fighting age as much as a track record of declining numbers when the Ravens are trailing, plus the Ravens' new offensive system could mean changes to how much they actually run the ball. Walker III has disappointed us so many times before, and Chiefs running backs have disappointed us for much of this decade, but there's something about an explosive back like Walker getting schemed up in a Chiefs offense that desperately needs a rushing presence that should get Fantasy managers pretty excited. 

This is a good group to expect at least 14.5 half-PPR points per game from.

Tier 3

Round 3

player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
GB Green Bay • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
929
REC
36
REYDS
282
TD
14
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1252
REC
36
REYDS
281
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.4
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
NO New Orleans • #3
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1107
REC
36
REYDS
292
TD
13
FPTS/G
13.9
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DAL Dallas • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1201
REC
35
REYDS
137
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.1
player headshot
Cam Skattebo RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #44
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
410
REC
24
REYDS
207
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.5

You might expect some of these names to slip into the back of Round 2 in half-PPR drafts -- Walker, especially since there's a lot of excitement about his potential in Kansas City. Jacobs would absolutely be in the second tier if his off-field issues were non-existent. The rest of the names carry at least mild risk due to injuries, splitting with another running back, a fall-off in performance, or all of the above. And yet you could argue they're a notch better than anyone else in the tiers after them.

I don't think it's a mistake to expect at least 13 half-PPR points per game from this tier.

Tier 4

Rounds 4-5

player headshot
Quinshon Judkins RB
CLE Cleveland • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
827
REC
26
REYDS
171
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1065
REC
36
REYDS
350
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.9
player headshot
David Montgomery RB
HOU Houston • #32
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
716
REC
24
REYDS
192
TD
9
FPTS/G
9.1
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1087
REC
34
REYDS
299
TD
10
FPTS/G
13.2
player headshot
Bucky Irving RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
588
REC
30
REYDS
277
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4

I almost want to split up this tier into two parts, with the first three names clearly ahead of the last two. We know Judkins can be a workhorse in Cleveland and Montgomery in Houston, and while it's been a few years since we've seen Hall average over 13.5 half-PPR points per game, there is an easy argument to make that he can get there again. These three are all worth top-50 picks, if not top-45, in half-PPR.

The other two carry the most risk of any backs brought up so far. Swift is expected to significantly split with Kyle Monangai (who's going several rounds later), and Irving also has great upside but will split with potentially two backs (both of whom are going several rounds later).

Every RB in this tier will be gone by the middle of Round 6, and all have a profile that offers at least 12 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Rounds 6-7

player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson RB
NE New England • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
911
REC
35
REYDS
221
TD
10
FPTS/G
11.1
player headshot
Bhayshul Tuten RB
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
307
REC
10
REYDS
79
TD
7
FPTS/G
5.6
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
511
REC
30
REYDS
223
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.4
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1082
REC
33
REYDS
206
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.0
player headshot
Jadarian Price RB
SEA Seattle • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
958
REC
40
REYDS
333
TD
8
FPTS/G
12.3
player headshot
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
805
REC
9
REYDS
68
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.0

This feels like the last tier where you might pull a reliable starter. The current odds-on favorites to be the lead backs in Seattle, Jacksonville, Carolina, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Washington are all here, though if it were certain any one of them would be both the lead back and really good, they'd be higher. And then there's Henderson, who has top 5 upside but figures to have his touches limited (and his backfield mate is also going a few rounds later). 

You're hoping for these guys to at least hold down a 10 half-PPR average -- Warren hit 12.3 last year and was the only one of the group to get at least 11.2.

Tier 6

Round 8

player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1076
REC
39
REYDS
297
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
DEN Denver • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
772
REC
11
REYDS
37
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.0
player headshot
RJ Harvey RB
DEN Denver • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
540
REC
47
REYDS
356
TD
12
FPTS/G
10.8
player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
603
REC
32
REYDS
345
TD
9
FPTS/G
11.6


Tier 7

Rounds 9-11

player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
548
REC
28
REYDS
199
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
572
REC
40
REYDS
218
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.2
player headshot
Kyle Monangai RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
783
REC
18
REYDS
164
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
JAC Jacksonville • #24
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
500
REC
3
REYDS
30
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
Jonathon Brooks RB
CAR Carolina • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
537
REC
73
REYDS
486
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
740
REC
36
REYDS
288
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.5
player headshot
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
746
REC
8
REYDS
36
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
730
REC
20
REYDS
144
TD
12
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Jordan Mason RB
MIN Minnesota • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
758
REC
14
REYDS
51
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.6
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
DET Detroit • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
462
REC
19
REYDS
101
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.0
player headshot
Jordan James RB
SF San Francisco • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.


Tier 8

Rounds 12+

player headshot
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
703
REC
24
REYDS
208
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
471
REC
33
REYDS
186
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.7
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
514
REC
14
REYDS
96
TD
8
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Kimani Vidal RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
643
REC
16
REYDS
136
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
player headshot
Jonah Coleman RB
DEN Denver • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
ATL Atlanta • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
400
REC
8
REYDS
25
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.4
player headshot
Emmett Johnson RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
275
REC
10
REYDS
86
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.5
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