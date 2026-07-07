Dave Richard's running back tiers provide the blueprint on how to draft RB in 2026 Fantasy Football drafts

We've seen the running back position come back to high-stat glory over the past two seasons. Teams have adjusted to defenses playing their safeties back by running the ball more. And maybe a few more teams have utilized their RBs in the passing game than we're used to seeing. Plus, when teams do throw, they're diversifying their passing games more and more, taking down the number of crazy-high volume receivers with it.

All of that has pushed the position to the popular position it's in. Last year's top-12 running backs averaged a crazy-high 16.6 half-PPR points, up from a still-crazy 16.1 in 2024. But it's a tricky average -- seven running backs averaged 16-plus half-PPR points to carry the position. Four others averaged between 15 and 15.9 half-PPR points.

So when you think about an early-round RB, think with the expectation that they land at least 16 half-PPR points with potential for more. If you don't think a certain running back can do that, don't draft him, at least not early.

Running backs that finished 13th through 24th last year averaged 11.3 half-PPR points, a number that's down from 2024 (11.7) but still high compared to each of the eight seasons prior. That's the number you'd settle for from a running back taken in the middle rounds.

And any running back taken after the middle rounds that gives you anything good is a win for your Fantasy squad.

Overall, the position is maybe a little deeper than we're used to seeing. There are a number of RBs aged 29-plus who will probably get phased out of the league within the next few seasons, but exciting runners from last year's and this year's draft classes should take their spots. For now, we are living in a sweet spot where they're all available to help our teams. You probably won't panic over taking a starter until Round 6 or 7.

I definitely recommend getting at least one running back with one of your first two picks, two within your first four picks, and as many as four total within your first seven picks. I do not recommend going Zero RB this year and giving too much of a positional advantage to the rest of your league. The more shots you take at getting a running back who can produce points, the better your chances of galloping to Fantasy playoff glory.

Some positional notes:

Five of the seven running backs with 50-plus receptions last year finished in the top 10.

All of the top-12 running backs that played 10-plus games had at least 10 total touchdowns.

The running back with the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 15-plus half-PPR points per game is De'Von Achane (three seasons). Gibbs and Robinson will attempt to best that in 2026 after having at least 18 half-PPR points each in their past two years. Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams each have 14-plus in three straight seasons. Saquon Barkley has 13-plus half-PPR points in four straight seasons.

One other noteworthy streak: Christian McCaffrey has at least 18.5 half-PPR points per game in each of his past five seasons when he's played at least 11 games.

Between five and seven of the top 12 running backs in each of 2022-25 were on playoff teams.

Between seven and eight of the top 12 running backs in 2021-22 and 2024-25 were also in the top 12 the previous year (only four repeated from 2023 to 2024). Historically, not a lot of turnover there.

Tier 1

Round 1





Pretty self-explanatory group of mega-stud running backs worth a first-round pick. All of them have the potential for 16-plus half-PPR points per game. Maybe there's an argument that Chase Brown doesn't belong, but he has not only been solid in each of his past two seasons (at least 14 half-PPR points per game in each), but he has also shown flashes of being a monster close to the level of Robinson and Gibbs when the Bengals have given him a lot of work. That's in play this season, given the lack of running back improvements they made this offseason.

Tier 2

Round 2

Don't be surprised to see Achane or Henry taken closer to the names in the first tier. However, both carry concerns that shouldn't be overlooked: Achane figures to see a decline in both targets and touchdowns given the changes around the Dolphins offense, and Henry isn't fighting age as much as a track record of declining numbers when the Ravens are trailing, plus the Ravens' new offensive system could mean changes to how much they actually run the ball. Walker III has disappointed us so many times before, and Chiefs running backs have disappointed us for much of this decade, but there's something about an explosive back like Walker getting schemed up in a Chiefs offense that desperately needs a rushing presence that should get Fantasy managers pretty excited.

This is a good group to expect at least 14.5 half-PPR points per game from.

Tier 3

Round 3

You might expect some of these names to slip into the back of Round 2 in half-PPR drafts -- Walker, especially since there's a lot of excitement about his potential in Kansas City. Jacobs would absolutely be in the second tier if his off-field issues were non-existent. The rest of the names carry at least mild risk due to injuries, splitting with another running back, a fall-off in performance, or all of the above. And yet you could argue they're a notch better than anyone else in the tiers after them.

I don't think it's a mistake to expect at least 13 half-PPR points per game from this tier.

Tier 4

Rounds 4-5

I almost want to split up this tier into two parts, with the first three names clearly ahead of the last two. We know Judkins can be a workhorse in Cleveland and Montgomery in Houston, and while it's been a few years since we've seen Hall average over 13.5 half-PPR points per game, there is an easy argument to make that he can get there again. These three are all worth top-50 picks, if not top-45, in half-PPR.

The other two carry the most risk of any backs brought up so far. Swift is expected to significantly split with Kyle Monangai (who's going several rounds later), and Irving also has great upside but will split with potentially two backs (both of whom are going several rounds later).

Every RB in this tier will be gone by the middle of Round 6, and all have a profile that offers at least 12 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Rounds 6-7

This feels like the last tier where you might pull a reliable starter. The current odds-on favorites to be the lead backs in Seattle, Jacksonville, Carolina, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Washington are all here, though if it were certain any one of them would be both the lead back and really good, they'd be higher. And then there's Henderson, who has top 5 upside but figures to have his touches limited (and his backfield mate is also going a few rounds later).

You're hoping for these guys to at least hold down a 10 half-PPR average -- Warren hit 12.3 last year and was the only one of the group to get at least 11.2.

Tier 6

Round 8

Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats RUYDS 1076 REC 39 REYDS 297 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 11 REYDS 37 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.0 RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2025 Stats RUYDS 540 REC 47 REYDS 356 TD 12 FPTS/G 10.8 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2025 Stats RUYDS 603 REC 32 REYDS 345 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.6





Tier 7

Rounds 9-11





Tier 8

Rounds 12+