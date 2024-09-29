Major League Baseball's 2024 regular season will wrap up some time in the next 36 hours (the Braves and Mets are currently scheduled to play a potentially crucial doubleheader on Monday). The playoff picture is mostly formed as 10 of the 12 teams in the postseason field have clinched their spots. The Braves, Mets and Diamondbacks will secure two of the final three spots and then the 2024 MLB postseason will get started.

Fittingly, playoff baseball begins on Oct. 1 this year. The four best-of-three Wild Card Series will be held this week, and the quartet of League Division Series will get started on Saturday, Oct. 5. We do know the four teams who will host Wild Card Series: the Astros, Orioles, Brewers and Padres. And we do know the four teams who have byes to the LDS round: the Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies. None of the Wild Card Series matchups are locked in yet, however, and we'll know at least the complete AL seeds by Sunday evening.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams will play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earn byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

Got it? Good. Below is the complete schedule for the 2024 postseason. MLB should announce game times for the Wild Card Series either Sunday night or Monday.

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Astros vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Orioles vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres vs. Braves/Mets-D-backs, time TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Astros vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Orioles vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres vs. Braves/Mets-D-backs, time TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Astros vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD (if necessary)

AL Wild Card Series Game 3: Orioles vs. Royals/Tigers, time TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Brewers vs. Braves/Mets/D-backs, time TBD (if necessary)

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Padres vs. Braves/Mets-D-backs, time TBD (if necessary)

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. TBD

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. TBD

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Phillies (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: TBD vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Guardians (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: TBD vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if necessary)



Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. TBD (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (if necessary)



Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Monday, Oct 21

ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 2

World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (if necessary)