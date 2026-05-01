This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Draft grades are ridiculous and often wrong. And here's why they're still useful

Imagn Images

The NFL Draft has been over for (only) six days, and in that time we've seen pronouncements of every shape and size regarding the future of those who were drafted last weekend. Days removed from the fog of all of the instant analysis Ryan Wilson shares a new thought. He suggests -- to a degree -- that the exercise of assigning a draft day grade to a collegiate player and then connecting that mark to the future worth of that player as a pro might be, as he says, "a little silly." It's a nuanced take, to be sure, but one worth discussing.

Wilson: "Put another way: Draft grades aren't meaningless, but maybe we're collectively misusing them. They don't tell you what will happen; for me, my post-draft grades reflect what I believed should happen based on the information available in that moment.

"At their core, these grades are snapshots, not forecasts.

"Before we get going, and because I think showing my work can be instructive, here are my days-after-draft grades from 2021-2025, which form the basis of this retrospective analysis: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025. If you're looking for how your team graded out in 2026, you can find my full 2026 draft grades here."

There's a lot of great stuff here, and for the hardcore fan, I'd suggest spending some quality time with it as NFL news slows a bit over the coming weeks before camps convene.

🏇 Renegade is still the Kentucky Derby consensus, but he's not everyone's favorite

Imagn Images

Before you go betting the farm on Renegade, a 4-1 favorite at Churchill Downs, you may want to consider the advice of Jody Demling, someone who nailed a $1,682 Kentucky Derby superfecta last year, writes Ross Kelly.

Kelly: "One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Demling has Renegade finishing off the board altogether, saying he barely finishes inside the top 10 in this 20-horse 2026 Kentucky Derby field. He's come on strong late in the spring, but recent Kentucky Derby trends have gone against horses breaking from the rail position and against favorites in general."

Demling has more on Renegade and other horses that he likes, along with other suggestions. Good luck!

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

247Sports

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ Diamondbacks at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Burnley at Leeds United, 3 p.m. on TBD

⛳ Cadillac Championship, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Reds at Pirates, 6:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Pistons at Magic, Game 6, 7 p.m. on Prime

🏒 Lightning at Canadiens, Game 6, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Orioles at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Astros at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Giants at Rays, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Cavaliers at Raptors, Game 6, 7:30 p.m. on Prime

🏒 Sabres at Bruins, Game 6, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Reign at Dash, 8 p.m. on Victory+

🏀 Lakers at Rockets, Game 6, 9:30 p.m. on Prime

⚾ Mets at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Royals at Mariners, 9:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 6, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates, 7 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League, semifinal: Arsenal at OL Lyonnes, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United, 10 a.m. on Peacock

⚽ Fulham at Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Earthquakes at Toronto, 1 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Orioles at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Diamondbacks at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Sounders at Kansas City, 2:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Genoa at Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ Cadillac Championship, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS

⚽ Spirit at Pride, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Reds at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Timbers at Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Current at Courage, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏇 Kentucky Derby, 6:57 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 76ers at Celtics, Game 7, 7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

⚾ Dodgers at Cardinals or Rangers at Tigers, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Charlotte at Revolution, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 1, 8 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Rapids at Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Royals at Angel City, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ LAFC at San Diego, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Mets at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Royals at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Whitecaps at Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

(Note: Sunday's NBA and NHL schedule will be determined Friday night.)

🏀 Rockets at Lakers, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)

🏀 Magic at Pistons, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)

🏀 Raptors at Cavaliers, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)

🏒 Bruins at Sabres, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)

🏒 Canadiens at Lightning, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)

🏒 Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 7, if necessary (Time, channel TBD)



⚽ Cagliari at Bologna, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ AC Milan at Sassuolo, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:30 a.m. on Peacock

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions Leaguel: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Blue Jays at Twins, 12:45 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Thorns at Stars, 1 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Parma at Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ Cadillac Championship, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS

⚽ DC at NYCFC, 3 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Summit at Legacy, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏁 NASCAR at Texas, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Guardians at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ White Sox at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Royals at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Preseason: Liberty at Sun, 5 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Louisville at Gotham, 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ St. Louis at Austin, 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Preseason: Aces vs. Wings, 7 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Bay at Wave, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Rangers at Tigers, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock