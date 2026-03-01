Day 3 of the NFL Combine means the fireworks can begin. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers worked out Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. For wide receivers, it was a chance to stand out in a deep class loaded with potential. While some prospects stole the show, others left with more questions than answers.

Below, we graded the performances of the top wideouts in the CBS Sports prospect rankings, courtesy of NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner, and highlighted other standout performers.

Grading top WR prospects

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅛, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan

6-foot-2⅛, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: N/A -- Jordyn Tyson chose not to participate in drills or athletic testing. CBS Sports has him ranked sixth overall and as the top wide receiver in the class.

Tyson is a fascinating case in this draft class. Nobody can deny the talent Tyson has; his fluidity as a route runner and ability to create separation in the intermediate area of the field are truly special. However, Tyson has played just one full season in his career and is coming off a year riddled with nagging hamstring injuries. While seeing him run and test might have been beneficial, the most important part of the week for him may have been the medical evaluations.

Measurables: 6-foot-2¼, 192 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78-inch wingspan

6-foot-2¼, 192 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78-inch wingspan Testing: 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 1.61-second 10-yard split

Grade: B -- If you were expecting Carnell Tate to run sub-4.5, the tape would suggest otherwise, and Tate's 40 time confirmed it. Tate ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, slightly slower than my estimated 4.52. However, he posted a 1.61 10-yard split, which is solid and aligns with a player who wins with burst off the line of scrimmage rather than blazing downfield speed.

I give him a lot of props for running when others in his area-code range, ranking-wise -- Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon -- both chose not to run the 40. Tate did not participate in positional drills, but running the 40 reinforced both his competitiveness and the burst we see on tape. If you liked him before, nothing should change.

Measurables: 6-foot-0⅛, 196 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan

6-foot-0⅛, 196 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan Testing: 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 37-inch vertical jump

Grade: A -- Omar Cooper Jr. didn't need to set the track at Lucas Oil Stadium on fire, but posting an official 4.42 40 is a great result for him. Cooper's tape leans more toward play strength and contact balance, but he has flashed the long speed and burst needed to create vertical separation. He did not participate in drills (citing a short training week, per NFL Network's Charles Davis), but he answered any lingering speed questions without a doubt.

Measurables: 5-foot-11⅛, 192 pounds, 8¾-inch hands, 30½-inch arm length, 73¼-inch wingspan

5-foot-11⅛, 192 pounds, 8¾-inch hands, 30½-inch arm length, 73¼-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: A- -- Makai Lemon didn't test, but man, he looked smooth throughout drills and the gauntlet. His acceleration was top-notch, he stayed straight down the line, and despite one drop in the gauntlet, he caught the ball well during routes on air. He also cleared several measurable benchmarks, including a 73¼-inch wingspan. He's still a Round 1 lock and could go higher than people think.

Measurables: 5-foot-11⅝, 196 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 74⅞-inch wingspan

5-foot-11⅝, 196 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 74⅞-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Grade: A- -- Many, myself included, wanted to see KC Concepcion run because he would have looked incredible, but the Texas A&M receiver limited his participation to drills on Saturday. Still, he turned in a strong workout, especially when it came to catching the football. His hands remain the biggest question in his profile after seven drops last season, but he looked confident and did not drop a pass. His acceleration through the gauntlet stood out, and I liked his quarterback-friendly tendencies, consistently coming back to the ball.

As a receiver in the second tier behind the top three, a strong workout could solidify his first-round case, and I think he locked himself into that range.

Measurables: 6-foot-3⅝, 212 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32-inch arm length, 77⅜-inch wingspan

6-foot-3⅝, 212 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32-inch arm length, 77⅜-inch wingspan Testing: 35-inch vertical jump, 4.28-second short shuttle

Grade: C+ -- Washington wideout Denzel Boston was expected to complete the full testing slate but only recorded a 35-inch vertical, which landed around the middle of the receiver group. For a player I believe has more juice than he often gets credit for, I'm curious why he skipped the remaining tests.

He did participate in the on-field workout but got off to a bit of a rough start, dropping a few passes in the gauntlet. That may have been early jitters, considering how reliable his hands look on tape. Boston rebounded afterward, showing good hip sink and finishing the workout strong. He sits in the late first-/early second-round range and needs a strong pro day to close the gap.

Measurables: 6-foot-1¼, 206 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length

6-foot-1¼, 206 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length Testing: 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 1.52-second 10-yard split, 32.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-5 broad jump, 6.71-second 3-cone, 4.31-second short shuttle

Grade: B+ -- Coming to Indy, Germie Bernard faced questions about his long speed and explosiveness, and he answered them emphatically. Running below 4.5 seconds in the 40 significantly strengthens his profile as a physical, gritty receiver who complements a room rather than being a star in it. His vertical jump wasn't elite, but he followed it with a strong 10-foot-5 broad jump.

Bernard likely isn't a Round 1 player, but he helped himself considerably. He caught the ball well and looked smooth throughout drills. He profiles best as a high-end WR3 in an offense that moves him around and asks him to do the dirty work.

Measurables: 5-foot-9⅜, 164 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length

5-foot-9⅜, 164 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length Testing: 4.26-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split

Grade: B- -- Brenen Thompson was the fastest man among the wide receivers at this year's combine, blazing an official 4.26. However, we knew he was fast going in, so that was expected. He did not participate in additional testing or on-field workouts, which leaves some questions about his deceleration and route running outside the vertical plane. Still, at 164 pounds, he must win as a downfield threat, and Thompson clearly can. We'll see what he does at his pro day.

Other standouts

Measurables: 5-foot-11⅝, 164 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length

5-foot-11⅝, 164 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length Testing: 4.26-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split

While many Day 2 grades among wide receivers belong to bigger X-receiver body types, Skyler Bell may have delivered the best overall workout of the group. His 11-foot-1 broad jump ranked third at the position, and his 41-inch vertical ranked fifth. He also caught the ball cleanly throughout drills.

An easy mover who finished 2025 as a first-team AP All-American, Bell likely profiles best in the slot, where his route running and strength after the catch can shine. In my opinion, he locked himself into Day 2 of the draft.

Measurables: 5-foot-8⅝, 177 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length, 72⅜-inch wingspan

5-foot-8⅝, 177 pounds, 9-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length, 72⅜-inch wingspan Testing: 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 1.50-second 10-yard split, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-5 broad jump

We knew Zachariah Branch was fast -- that wasn't a question at all. What stood out Saturday was how comfortable he looked catching the ball downfield. He didn't see an expansive downfield route tree during his final season at Georgia, but he showed strong hands in the gauntlet and flashed speed throughout routes. He also had a sick catch on an inaccurate throw that wowed people in attendance. Branch is another undersized player who likely remains a Day 2 pick, but proving he can run a full route tree is a feather in his cap.

Measurables: 5-foot-9¾, 180 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length, 72¾-inch wingspan

5-foot-9¾, 180 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 29⅜-inch arm length, 72¾-inch wingspan Testing: 4.30-second 40-yard dash, 1.49-second 10-yard split, 42.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-11 broad jump

Deion Burks skipped on-field workouts, but his testing numbers may make that irrelevant until his pro day. He posted the fastest 40, highest vertical and longest broad jump in his group. A rocked-up receiver with explosive traits on tape, Burks didn't receive many quality opportunities at Oklahoma but should rise quickly after this performance. Few players in the class move the way he does.

Measurables: 5-foot-10¼, 179 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 30-inch arm length

5-foot-10¼, 179 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 30-inch arm length Testing: 4.49-second 40-yard dash, 1.62-second 10-yard split, 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-6 broad jump

If you're searching for this year's Day 3 receiver who quickly becomes a productive rookie -- a la Tez Johnson -- Coleman Jr. might be your guy. He lacks ideal size and likely projects to the slot, but he plays fearlessly over the middle and consistently makes catches bigger receivers refuse to in that area. Throwing down a 4.49 40-yard dash is impressive (although I'm keeping an eye on the 1.62 10-yard split), and he looked smooth in drills. He's a Day 3 guy, but Coleman helped his stock with a strong showing.

Measurables: 6-foot-4⅜, 200 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length

6-foot-4⅜, 200 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length Testing: 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 1.58-second 10-yard split, 40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-9 broad jump

If there's anyone in the second group of receivers who made himself some money, it's Lane. He threw down a 4.47 40-yard dash, with a 1.58 10-yard split that impressed me even more. He's a long strider who can gain a lot of ground, but his burst looked more impressive than anything. He also caught the ball really well, even hauling in a pass while falling. His ability to adjust and pluck the ball with his large hands will appeal to NFL evaluators, and he should join the group of big-bodied X receivers selected early on Day 2.

Measurables: 6-foot-3⅞, 206 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length

6-foot-3⅞, 206 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arm length Testing: 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 36.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-3 broad jump

Hurst represents one of the biggest upside bets in the class based on size, speed and vertical-playmaking ability. He ran faster than expected with a 4.42 40 and excelled tracking deep balls during drills, using strong body control to adjust mid-flight. He also flashed encouraging hip sink, suggesting upside beyond a pure deep threat. I'm very bullish on him.

Measurables: 6-foot-3⅜, 204 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length

6-foot-3⅜, 204 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length Testing: 4.34-second 40-yard dash, 1.49-second 10-yard split, 41.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-1 broad jump

If you haven't heard of Bryce Lance, you've probably heard of his brother Trey, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Lance has the potential to be a top-100 player in this class based on the size and speed he has to be a vertical threat. He ran a blazing 4.34 at 6-foot-3⅜ and over 200 pounds and caught the ball well in the gauntlet and downfield work. His game still has some inefficiencies, but players with this athletic profile get drafted sooner rather than later.