2019 NFL Draft Day 3: Live tracker, updates, analysis, grades, order, rumors from Nashville

With three rounds in the books, the 2019 NFL Draft enters its final stages on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Even though nearly every big-name prospect has been taken off the board, plenty of intrigue remains. After all, it's in the mid-to-late rounds that teams find surprising starters and important depth pieces. Just ask the New England Patriots about the importance of the later rounds.

Intriguing quarterback prospects, like Ryan Finley, are still available. So are potential steals at linebacker in Ben Burr-Kirven, receiver in Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon, and safety in Deionte Thompson. You can check out the 25 best-remaining prospects here. You'll even find a few prospects who were at some point considered fringe Day 1 and 2 picks.

