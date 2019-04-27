2019 NFL Draft Day 3: Live tracker, updates, analysis, grades, order, rumors from Nashville

Miss any of the action from the final day of the draft? Don't worry, we have you covered

With three rounds in the books, the 2019 NFL Draft enters its final stages on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Even though nearly every big-name prospect has been taken off the board, plenty of intrigue remains. After all, it's in the mid-to-late rounds that teams find surprising starters and important depth pieces. Just ask the New England Patriots about the importance of the later rounds. 

Intriguing quarterback prospects, like Ryan Finley, are still available. So are potential steals at linebacker in Ben Burr-Kirven, receiver in Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon, and safety in Deionte Thompson. You can check out the 25 best-remaining prospects here. You'll even find a few prospects who were at some point considered fringe Day 1 and 2 picks. 

We'll be bringing you live updates as the action unfolds on Saturday. As for the draft itself, you can stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) as we break down all the picks. 

