2019 NFL Draft Day 3: Live tracker, updates, analysis, grades, order, rumors from Nashville
Miss any of the action from the final day of the draft? Don't worry, we have you covered
With three rounds in the books, the 2019 NFL Draft enters its final stages on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Even though nearly every big-name prospect has been taken off the board, plenty of intrigue remains. After all, it's in the mid-to-late rounds that teams find surprising starters and important depth pieces. Just ask the New England Patriots about the importance of the later rounds.
Intriguing quarterback prospects, like Ryan Finley, are still available. So are potential steals at linebacker in Ben Burr-Kirven, receiver in Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon, and safety in Deionte Thompson. You can check out the 25 best-remaining prospects here. You'll even find a few prospects who were at some point considered fringe Day 1 and 2 picks.
We'll be bringing you live updates as the action unfolds on Saturday. As for the draft itself, you can stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) as we break down all the picks.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Round 4
Chris Trapasso grades Round 4 of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Texans TE Ryan Griffin arrested
Ryan Griffin allegedly punched out a hotel window in downtown Nashville
-
Day 2 winners, losers: Well done, Pats
You watched all the picks, now let me tell you what Friday's action means from a big picture...
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Round 7
Chris Trapasso grades Round 7 of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Round 6
Chris Trapasso grades Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Round 5
Chris Trapasso grades Round 5 of the 2019 NFL Draft